DYU Launches a Vintage-Inspired E-Bike for Modern Urban Commutes, the DYU C6 Pro

NEW YORK, NY, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYU announces the launch of the DYU C6 Pro , bringing a classic touch to the modern urban commute. It's built to stand out from the crowd, offering dependable performance wrapped in a design that harks back to the golden age of cycling. Get ready to make people's commute not just a part of people's routine, but a part of their signature style. Here's what sets this e-bike apart and makes it a must-have for those who value efficiency and elegance on their daily ride.





Vintage Style Meets Urban Cycling

Deep aesthetic appreciation lies at the core of the stunning design of DYU C6 Pro. It's beautifully unique, chic, in a white and brown color palette, and with a low-step frame; this electric bike exudes class. The white paint joins perfectly with the brown basket and seat, creating an iconic vintage look that's never out of style. This is not a transport bike; it is for the enjoyment of the ride itself, with just a touch of timeless elegance and beauty that command gazes.

Extended Range with Versatile Speed Options

The C6 Pro boasts a sizable leap in battery life, allowing for rides up to 72 km on one charge. With a top speed of 25KM/H and the flexibility of three-speed modes, riders can tailor their pace to the journey—whether it's a leisurely 15KM/H, a moderate 20KM/H, or the full 25KM/H. The combination of a reliable 250W motor and a secure, removable 36V 15.6AH battery ensures not just extended travel distances but also adaptable speed control for a variety of urban explorations.

Excellent Comfort on Every Ride

The C6 Pro City Ebike is designed with a low-step-through frame to make mounting and dismounting easy. The design is most beneficial to senior riders, ladies who dress in dresses or skirts, or anybody else who has limited mobility to ride high-frame bikes. In addition to that, the dual suspension seat and front fork dampen the bumps, reducing ride fatigue quite a bit. With an ergonomically-designed handlebar and a plush seat, these ensure a journey taken is as comfortable as it is pleasurable, hence offering relief to riders when they get a chance to view their surroundings.

Stylish Utility in All Journey

The DYU C6 Pro is as stylish as it can be practical. This e-bike is not only eye-pleasing; it's also equipped with all your daily needs, whether that be for running some errands or just a casual family outing. With its front basket and rear rack ready, it will carry everything from groceries to gear. The practicality extends to a user-friendly LED display, still as clear as crystal under the bright sun, which keeps you in view of real-time data regarding battery life, current speed, and distance traveled. On this note, with a Shimano 6-speed gear system, you are able to adjust your ride according to the terrain, making steep hills or challenging roads more manageable.

Safe and Solid for Your Peace of Mind

The C6 Pro has a sturdy frame that adds to the safety and reliability of this bike. It is fitted with quality 26-inch tires and has a net weight of 31-33KG, which allows it to carry a maximum load of 120KG without a problem. Safety is not just about how solidly constructed the bike is, but it also focuses on how well it is visible. The C6 Pro is fitted with bright front lights that illuminate the way in poor weather or darkness and with red warning lights at the back to let the traffic behind know you're there. The push-button throttle eliminates any jerks at startup, which makes it safer. This, other than being comfortable, also ensures safety during travel and meets EU regulations for use on the road. Moreover, it has dual brakes at the front and the rear for extra stopping power when one needs it most—a feature very critical to any cyclist's safety.

Discover the DYU C6 Pro: Everyday Elegance on Wheels

If you are the kind of person to ride in style, want smoothness and safety in biking, and make a statement every time out of the gate, then the C6 Pro might be the right ride for you. Experience your city treks anew with an e-bike that looks as cool as it performs – the DYU C6 Pro is ready with you. Now, with an exclusive offer to kick things off, early birds can make even more of a statement. Get in on the special pre-sale from July 27th to August 20th, where the first 50 buyers enjoy a generous €200 discount. Moreover, anyone who jumps on the offer during the pre-sale period will benefit from a €100 discount, available to all without limits. Step up your ride and make your mark on the streets – the DYU C6 Pro invites you to experience city trips in a whole new light.

