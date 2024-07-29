UK Stone Quarrying Industry Research Report 2024 Featuring Aggregate Industries UK, Cemex, Breedon Group, Tarmac Trading, and Hanson Quarry

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stone Quarrying in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Construction companies and construction product manufacturing companies are the industry's largest markets, determining levels of demand. Weak UK construction activity, particularly after the COVID-19 outbreak, casts a shadow over industry product demand. Major infrastructure projects, road improvements and government initiatives to stimulate the housing market have supported industry performance.

Firms in this industry mine ornamental building stone such as granite, limestone and sandstone, in addition to gypsum, anhydrite, chalk, uncalcined dolomite and slate. Operators break, crush, roughly trim and saw each type of stone.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Major Markets
  • Globalisation & Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES

  • Aggregate Industries UK Ltd
  • Cemex UK Operations Ltd
  • Breedon Group plc
  • Tarmac Trading Ltd
  • Hanson Quarry Products Europe Ltd

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

