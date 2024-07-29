UK Stone Quarrying Industry Research Report 2024 Featuring Aggregate Industries UK, Cemex, Breedon Group, Tarmac Trading, and Hanson Quarry

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stone Quarrying in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Construction companies and construction product manufacturing companies are the industry's largest markets, determining levels of demand. Weak UK construction activity, particularly after the COVID-19 outbreak, casts a shadow over industry product demand. Major infrastructure projects, road improvements and government initiatives to stimulate the housing market have supported industry performance.
Firms in this industry mine ornamental building stone such as granite, limestone and sandstone, in addition to gypsum, anhydrite, chalk, uncalcined dolomite and slate. Operators break, crush, roughly trim and saw each type of stone.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Major Markets
- Globalisation & Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Aggregate Industries UK Ltd
- Cemex UK Operations Ltd
- Breedon Group plc
- Tarmac Trading Ltd
- Hanson Quarry Products Europe Ltd
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dvedm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.