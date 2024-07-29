China Tobacco Growing Industry Market Research Report 2024

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco Growing in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Tobacco is grown on less than 1% of the world's agricultural land and in a wide variety of soils and climates. Since the 1960s, the bulk of production has moved from the Americas to Africa and Asia. Land devoted to tobacco growing has been halved in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but has almost doubled in China, Malawi and Tanzania.
The Tobacco Growing industry in China is engaged in tobacco leaf production, including purchasing agricultural inputs like plant seeds, plant bulbs, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, pesticides and growing facilities. It is also engaged in the primary processing of tobacco leaves, like baking, drying and basking. This industry does not engage in the redrying of tobacco leaves.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
