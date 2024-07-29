China Communication Equipment Manufacturing Market Research Report 2024

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communication Equipment Manufacturing in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Over the past decade, the Mobile Telecommunications industry has been taking an increasing market share from the Wired Telecommunications industry due to mobile services' convenience and falling prices. This increasing substitution has reduced demand for wired terminal equipment, a major product segment in the Communication Equipment Manufacturing industry.
Industry revenue is expected to decrease an annualized 2.6% over the five years through 2023. In 2023, industry revenue is expected to decline 2.4%, to $8.0 billion. This decline has been driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, China's economic downturn and the falling number of fixed-line telephone users. The Communication Equipment Manufacturing industry in China manufactures wired communication terminal equipment, including wired telephones, videophones, and facsimile equipment.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Panasonic Corporation of China
- Deli Group Co., Ltd.
- Philips (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
- Guangdong Better-Life Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.
- TCL Communication Equipment (Huizhou) Co., Ltd.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4idlv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.