China Communication Equipment Manufacturing Market Research Report 2024

Dublin, July 29, 2024 -- The "Communication Equipment Manufacturing in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Over the past decade, the Mobile Telecommunications industry has been taking an increasing market share from the Wired Telecommunications industry due to mobile services' convenience and falling prices. This increasing substitution has reduced demand for wired terminal equipment, a major product segment in the Communication Equipment Manufacturing industry.

Industry revenue is expected to decrease an annualized 2.6% over the five years through 2023. In 2023, industry revenue is expected to decline 2.4%, to $8.0 billion. This decline has been driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, China's economic downturn and the falling number of fixed-line telephone users. The Communication Equipment Manufacturing industry in China manufactures wired communication terminal equipment, including wired telephones, videophones, and facsimile equipment.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Panasonic Corporation of China

Deli Group Co., Ltd.

Philips (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Better-Life Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

TCL Communication Equipment (Huizhou) Co., Ltd.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4idlv

