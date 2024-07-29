Global Motorcycle Helmets Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030 - Development of Multi-functional Helmets Generates Opportunities in Niche Segments

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycle Helmets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Motorcycle Helmets is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Future trends in motorcycle helmets include intelligent armor for tailored protection, seamless integration with electric motorcycles` ecosystems, and voice-controlled features for hands-free navigation and communication. Customization options, modular designs, and eco-friendly materials are also gaining traction, catering to riders` preferences for personalized, sustainable, and lightweight gear. As the motorcycle helmet market continues to evolve, innovations in safety, comfort, and style are shaping the future of rider protection and enjoyment.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Full Face Helmets segment, which is expected to reach US$3.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.6%. The Half Face Helmets segment is also set to grow at 3.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.9% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Arai Helmet Ltd., Chih Tong Helmet Co., Ltd., LAZER SA, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Rising Awareness of Road Safety Propels Growth of Motorcycle Helmets

Increasing Incidence of Road Accidents Throws the Spotlight on Helmet Safety Standards

Increasing Motorcycle Ownership Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements Drive Adoption of Smart Helmets

Innovations in Helmet Design Strengthen Business Case for Lightweight Helmets

Here's How Regulatory Mandates on Helmet Usage Influence Market Dynamics

Growth of Adventure and Sports Motorcycling Accelerates Demand for Specialized Helmets

Expansion of E-commerce Platforms Expands Market Reach

Adoption of Advanced Manufacturing Techniques Strengthens Business Case for Custom-fit Helmets

Technological Integration in Helmets Propels Growth of AR/VR Capabilities

Rising Popularity of Electric Motorcycles Drives Demand for Modern Helmet Designs

Focus on Rider Comfort and Ergonomics Generates Demand for Ventilated Helmets

Development of Multi-functional Helmets Generates Opportunities in Niche Segments

Increasing Popularity of Motorcycle Touring Generates Demand for Long-Duration Helmets

