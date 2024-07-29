Global Calcium Nitrate Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2030 - While China & Asia-Pacific Evolve as Primary Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Drive Opportunities

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Nitrate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Calcium Nitrate was valued at an estimated US$11.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$16.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the calcium nitrate market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for high-yield crops, advancements in wastewater treatment technologies, and the expanding construction industry. The rising global population and the consequent need for enhanced agricultural productivity have spurred the demand for efficient fertilizers like calcium nitrate. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations and the need for sustainable waste management solutions have accelerated the adoption of calcium nitrate in wastewater treatment facilities.



Technological advancements that enhance its effectiveness in odor control and pollutant reduction further bolster its market appeal. Additionally, the construction industry`s growth, fueled by urbanization and infrastructure development, has increased the demand for high-performance building materials, including concrete additives like calcium nitrate.

These factors collectively drive the robust expansion of the calcium nitrate market, highlighting its critical role in supporting agricultural efficiency, environmental sustainability, and construction innovation.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Calcium Nitrate Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fertilizers segment, which is expected to reach US$7.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The Wastewater Treatment segment is also set to grow at 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.1% CAGR to reach $3.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ADOB, GFS Chemicals, Inc., Haifa Group, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 419 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on Calcium Nitrate Market

An Introduction to Calcium Nitrate

Production Process

Key Application Areas

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

While China & Asia-Pacific Evolve as Primary Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Calcium Nitrate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer: A Lynchpin of Agriculture

Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield Goals of Farmers

Method of Applying Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer to Garden Plants

Calcium Nitrate Proves Beneficial for Coffee Plantations

Calcium Nitrate Ideal for Fertigated Crops

Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector to Favor Growth in Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population

Food Demand Growth Worldwide

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields

Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure to Strengthen Nutrient Supply for Crop Plants

Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses

Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection

Fertilizer Demand to Post Gains in Coming Years

Tumbling Down from Stratospheric Levels, Fertilizer Prices Remain above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion

Calcium Nitrate Enhances BOD in Biological Treatment of Wastewater

Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well

Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment

Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment Strategies

Wastewater Treatment Growth Entails Bucket-Full of Opportunities for Calcium Nitrate

Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture Augurs Well

Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement Manufacturing

Crescendo for Construction Industry to Set Firm Ground for Calcium Nitrate

Surge in Infrastructure Projects Lay Robust Foundation for Calcium Nitrate

Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector

Uptrend in World Explosives Industry to Improve Market Prospects

Exploding Demand for Mining Explosives amid Spike in Rare Earth Metal Exploration Activity

Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications

Growing Urban Population Driving the Demand for Calcium Nitrate

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 100 Featured)

ADOB

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Haifa Group

Nutrien Ltd.

Rural Liquid Fertilisers Pty Ltd.

San Corporation

Sasol Ltd.

SQM S.A.

URALCHEM JSC

Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co., Ltd.

Yara International ASA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ub75e9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment