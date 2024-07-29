Wireless EV Charging Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Rising Demand for Fast Charging Solutions and Evolution of V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) Technology Strengthens Business Case

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless EV Charging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wireless EV Charging is estimated at US$90.8 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 79.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







As the automotive industry moves towards greater autonomy, the ability of vehicles to charge themselves without human intervention becomes increasingly valuable. This capability is expected to enhance the operational efficiency of autonomous fleets, particularly in commercial uses like taxis and delivery services. Advancements in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology could further revolutionize this space by allowing EVs to interact with the power grid to supply electricity during peak times, potentially stabilizing energy costs and enhancing grid resilience.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Wireless BEV Charging segment, which is expected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 81.8%. The Wireless PHEV Charging segment is also set to grow at 75.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $22.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 91.6% CAGR to reach $1.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $90.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 79.6% Regions Covered Global



