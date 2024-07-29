Content Delivery Network (CDN) Global Strategic Business Report to 2030: Regulatory Compliance and Data Localization Requirements Create Challenges and Opportunities for Providers

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Content Delivery Network (CDN) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Content Delivery Network (CDN) is estimated at US$21.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$54.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the CDN market is driven by several factors, including the exponential increase in internet usage, the proliferation of rich media content, and the demand for faster and more reliable online experiences. The surge in video streaming services, such as Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+, has significantly boosted the need for efficient content delivery mechanisms. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce platforms and the shift towards online learning and remote work have heightened the need for CDNs to ensure seamless access to digital resources. Technological advancements in AI and machine learning are also playing a crucial role, enabling CDNs to optimize content delivery and enhance security measures. The increasing adoption of mobile devices and the rollout of 5G networks are expected to further drive the demand for CDNs, as they offer faster and more reliable internet connections. Additionally, the growing concerns over cybersecurity and the need for data protection are prompting businesses to invest in CDN services that offer robust security features. These factors collectively contribute to the rapid expansion of the CDN market, making it a critical component of the modern internet infrastructure.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Video Streaming Services Propels Growth in CDN Market

Rising Internet Usage Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Proliferation of Rich Media Content Drives Demand for Advanced CDN Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Mobile Devices Spurs Growth in CDN Usage

Rollout of 5G Networks Strengthens Business Case for CDNs

Shift Towards Online Learning and Remote Work Generates Demand for Seamless Content Delivery

Technological Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Enhance CDN Capabilities

Growing E-commerce Platforms Throw the Spotlight on CDN Efficiency

Need for Faster and More Reliable Online Experiences Drives Adoption of CDNs

Expansion of Online Gaming Accelerates Demand for Low-Latency CDNs

Real-Time Streaming and Large-Scale Live Events Propel CDN Market Growth

Rising Concerns over Cybersecurity and Data Protection Strengthen Demand for Secure CDN Services

Evolution of Dynamic Content Delivery Expands Market Reach

Integration of Security Features such as DDoS Protection and WAF Sustains Market Growth

Advancements in Cloud Computing and Edge Computing Technologies Propel CDN Innovation

Growing Demand for High Availability and Scalability in Web Applications Drives CDN Adoption

Emergence of AI-Optimized Content Delivery Solutions Accelerates Market Evolution

Regulatory Compliance and Data Localization Requirements Create Challenges and Opportunities for CDN Providers

