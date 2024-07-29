Global Mobile Gaming Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $253.2 Billion by 2030 - Augmented Reality Enters the Space to Drive New Level of Experience

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Gaming - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Mobile Gaming is estimated at US$117.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$253.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the mobile gaming market is driven by several factors. These factors collectively contribute to the dynamic expansion of the mobile gaming industry.
Firstly, the widespread adoption of smartphones and mobile internet access is expanding the user base for mobile games. Secondly, the free-to-play business model and the monetization strategies through in-app purchases and ads are generating significant revenue streams. Thirdly, technological advancements in mobile devices are enhancing game quality and user experience, attracting more players. Lastly, the increasing popularity of mobile e-sports and social gaming features is fostering community engagement and driving market growth.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mobile Gaming for Smartphones segment, which is expected to reach US$222.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.1%. The Other Devices segment is also set to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $26.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.8% CAGR to reach $60.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Mobile Gaming Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Apple, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Applovin Corporation, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|694
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$117.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$253.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Mobile Gaming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Mobile Gaming: A High Growth Market
- Global Gaming Industry by Segment: 2023
- Outlook
- China Continues to hold Prominent Position in the Global Mobile Gaming Market
- Tough New Rules Slowdown Game Approvals in China
- A Snapshot of Demographic Profile of Mobile Gamers
- Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Gamers by Gender for 2023
- Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Gamers by Age Group for 2023
- Mobile Gaming Market: A Competitive Perspective
- Comparatively Low Entry Barriers Invite Scores of New Companies
- Consolidation Remains Rife Among Mobile Game Publishers
- Leading Companies in the Global Mobile Games Market
- Top Mobile Games Ranked by Revenues
- WORLD BRANDS
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- New Challenges and Opportunities Continue to Shape Mobile Gaming Landscape
- Players Assess the Potential of NFTs, and Blockchain in Mobile Gaming
- Metaverse: An Interesting Trend to Watchout For in Mobile Gaming
- Meta Elements for Events & Mini-Games
- Preference Ranking of Select Trends Among Mobile Gamers
- Augmented Reality Enters the Mobile Gaming Space to Drive New Level of Experience
- Leading AR Categories on iOS: 2023
- VR Gaming Market: % of Consumers Wanting Application of VR to Games by Generation
- Artificial Intelligence Makes Gaming Alluring
- Mobile eSports: An Emerging popular Platform
- Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm
- Industry Witnesses Emergence of New Gacha Types
- Cross-Platform Gaming Gains Traction
- AAA Mobile Games & Cross-Play Features Report Significant Gain
- Growing Interest in Online Gambling Triggers Rapid Growth in Mobile Casino Apps
- 'Hyper-Casual' Games Remain Popular
- Multiplayer Formats Gain Attention
- Developers Venture for Alternative Strategies for Monetization of Mobile Games
- Subscriptions Format Makes Headway
- Push Notifications
- 5G - Instrumental in the Growth of Mobile Gaming
- Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding licensed cellular IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025
- 5G-enabled Cloud Gaming - A Game Changer!
- 5G Gaming - Gamer Advantage
- Developer Advantages
- Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
- Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Gain Presence
- Continued Rise in Mobile Phone Users Drives Mobile Gaming
- Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market
- Opportunity Indicators
- Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type
- Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2023
- World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2023
