Global Mobile Gaming Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $253.2 Billion by 2030 - Augmented Reality Enters the Space to Drive New Level of Experience

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Gaming - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile Gaming is estimated at US$117.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$253.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the mobile gaming market is driven by several factors. These factors collectively contribute to the dynamic expansion of the mobile gaming industry.

Firstly, the widespread adoption of smartphones and mobile internet access is expanding the user base for mobile games. Secondly, the free-to-play business model and the monetization strategies through in-app purchases and ads are generating significant revenue streams. Thirdly, technological advancements in mobile devices are enhancing game quality and user experience, attracting more players. Lastly, the increasing popularity of mobile e-sports and social gaming features is fostering community engagement and driving market growth.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mobile Gaming for Smartphones segment, which is expected to reach US$222.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.1%. The Other Devices segment is also set to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $26.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.8% CAGR to reach $60.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Mobile Gaming Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Apple, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Applovin Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 694 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $117.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $253.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Gaming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Mobile Gaming: A High Growth Market

Global Gaming Industry by Segment: 2023

Outlook

China Continues to hold Prominent Position in the Global Mobile Gaming Market

Tough New Rules Slowdown Game Approvals in China

A Snapshot of Demographic Profile of Mobile Gamers

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Gamers by Gender for 2023

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Gamers by Age Group for 2023

Mobile Gaming Market: A Competitive Perspective

Comparatively Low Entry Barriers Invite Scores of New Companies

Consolidation Remains Rife Among Mobile Game Publishers

Leading Companies in the Global Mobile Games Market

Top Mobile Games Ranked by Revenues

WORLD BRANDS

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Challenges and Opportunities Continue to Shape Mobile Gaming Landscape

Players Assess the Potential of NFTs, and Blockchain in Mobile Gaming

Metaverse: An Interesting Trend to Watchout For in Mobile Gaming

Meta Elements for Events & Mini-Games

Preference Ranking of Select Trends Among Mobile Gamers

Augmented Reality Enters the Mobile Gaming Space to Drive New Level of Experience

Leading AR Categories on iOS: 2023

VR Gaming Market: % of Consumers Wanting Application of VR to Games by Generation

Artificial Intelligence Makes Gaming Alluring

Mobile eSports: An Emerging popular Platform

Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm

Industry Witnesses Emergence of New Gacha Types

Cross-Platform Gaming Gains Traction

AAA Mobile Games & Cross-Play Features Report Significant Gain

Growing Interest in Online Gambling Triggers Rapid Growth in Mobile Casino Apps

'Hyper-Casual' Games Remain Popular

Multiplayer Formats Gain Attention

Developers Venture for Alternative Strategies for Monetization of Mobile Games

Subscriptions Format Makes Headway

Push Notifications

5G - Instrumental in the Growth of Mobile Gaming

Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding licensed cellular IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025

5G-enabled Cloud Gaming - A Game Changer!

5G Gaming - Gamer Advantage

Developer Advantages

Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Gain Presence

Continued Rise in Mobile Phone Users Drives Mobile Gaming

Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market

Opportunity Indicators

Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type

Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2023

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2023

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 262 Featured)

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Applibot, Inc.

.GEARS (dotGears)

Algoworks Solutions, Inc.

Accure Technologies

Animoca Brands

Aniplex

AnvilEight LLP

ASOBIMO, Inc.

Agate

37Games

Ais Mobile Apps

3dmx, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y22ch4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment