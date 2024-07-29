The Future of Foodservice in the United Kingdom to 2028: Education and Healthcare are Top Two Cost Sector Channels

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom - The Future of Foodservice to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK profit sector's revenue reached GBP89 billion ($110 billion) in 2023, yielding a CAGR of 1.5% from 2018-23. Transactions declined at a negative CAGR of 0.2%, while the outlet count grew by 0.1%.

Pub, club & bars were the largest foodservice profit sector channel in 2023, with a share of 30.1%. The foodservice profit sector is expected to reach GBP120 billion ($160 billion) in 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during 2023-28. The number of transactions will register a CAGR of 3.6%, while the number of outlets will generate a CAGR of 0.7% over the period.

The rise of the tourism industry will continue to contribute to the profit sector's value growth. Education and healthcare were the top two cost sector channels.



This report provides an in-depth evaluation of the UK foodservice market, including analysis of the key issues impacting on the industry. This report includes:

Consumer insight and analysis to provide a clear view of prevailing need states, trends and demands of consumers, including segmentation analysis and channel preference, all fully supported by comprehensive market data and occasions and locations analytics.

In-depth analysis of channel performance, detailing the winning formats, with supporting analysis to provide comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind success and failure.

For each of four key profit sector channels - QSR, FSR, coffee and tea shops, and pubs, clubs and bars - a deep dive into the 'who', 'why', 'what', 'where' and 'what next'.

Analysis of major market player performance, and how each player is meeting the needs of consumers and dealing with changing market demands, with supporting case studies on key menu, service and format innovations.

Report Scope

Macro context :

Understanding the wider economic and social trends within a country; key to providing background when looking into a specific industry.

Profit sector channels :

A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "profit sector"; these include accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar. This section will first go through overall trends in the sector, then "deep dive" into each of the four key channels. These channels are quick-service restaurant (QSR), full-service restaurant (FSR), coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar. The report structure for each of these channels is explained on the next page.

Cost sector channels :

A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "cost sector"; these include education, healthcare, military & civil defense, and welfare & services. This sector typically represents the state's foodservice operators. This section of the report will go through overall trends in the sector.

Reasons to Buy

Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2023-28) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

Macroeconomic Overview

Trends Landscape

Profit Sector - Consumer Behavior

Profit Sector Metrics

Key Metric Highlights

Value Share and Growth by Channel

Outlets and Transactions Growth by Channel

Operator Buying Volumes and Growth by Channel

Channel Historic and Future Growth Dynamics

Outlet-Type and Owner-Type Growth Dynamics

Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR)

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

Coffee & Tea Shop

Pub, Club & Bar

Cost Sector Metrics

Cost Operator Trends - Historic and Future Growth

Data and Channel Share Breakdown

Education

Healthcare

Military & Civil Defense

Welfare & Services

Company Coverage:

McDonald's

Greggs

Yum! Brands

Domino's Pizza

Pret A Manger

Pizza Express

Wagamama

Yum! Brands

TGI Fridays

Azzurri Group

Starbucks

Costa Coffee

Caffe Nero

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

SSP Group

Greene King

Stonegate Group

Star Pubs

JD Wetherspoon

Punch Pubs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvhom1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.