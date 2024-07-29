Aktsiaselts Infortar Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q2 2024

Infortar will organize a webinar for investors on 5 August 2024 at 12:00 (EET) in Estonian and at 14:00 (EET) in English to introduce the second quarter 2024 results. The webinar will be attended by the Managing Director of Infortar Martti Talgre and Head of Investor Relations Kadri Laanvee.



The webinar is open to everyone and takes place without registration of participants. The webinar will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams platform. Please note that to participate, no prior registration is required, and no reminder of the webinar will be sent. You can either participate by joining from your web browser or via Microsoft Teams application. When using a mobile device to join the webinar, you first need to download the Microsoft Teams application from either Play Store or App Store, depending on your device’s software.

Please join the webinar via the following links:

5 May 2024 at 12:00 (EET) Estonian webinar

5 May 2024 at 14:00 (EET) English webinar

We kindly ask participants to provide their questions before the webinar, latest by 11:00 am on 5 August, by e-mail to: investor@infortar.ee. Due to time constraint, preference will be given to questions submitted in writing before the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and will be available online for everyone on the company’s website at https://infortar.ee/en/reports.

Infortar operates in six countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 46,8% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 113,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and many other areas. A total of 102 companies belong to the Infortar group: 47 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,318 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

phone: +372 5156662

https://infortar.ee/en/investor