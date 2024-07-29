Tunisia Construction Industry Report 2024: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis 2019-2023 & Forecasts 2024-2028

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tunisia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Tunisian construction industry to expand by 4% in real terms in 2024, supported by the improvement in foreign direct investment (FDI), along with the investments in infrastructure and energy projects.

According to the Tunisian Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA), the country's FDI grew by 27.7% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2024, reaching TND516.8 million ($155 million). Of the total, manufacturing sector attracted TND250.5 million ($75.1 million), followed by energy sector with TND177.1 million ($53.1 million) and services sector with TND84.4 million ($25.3 million).

To support economic reforms, fiscal stability in the country and stabilize the macroeconomic situation, the European Union provided TND543.5 million ($163 million) grant in March 2024. In April 2024, Italy and Tunisia signed three agreements worth TND756.2 million ($226.8 million) to support the energy efficiency, renewable projects and Tunisian small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



The government of Tunisia released a draft budget for 2024 in October 2023. The state budget for 2024 will account to TND77.9 billion ($23.4 billion), an increase 9.3% compared to 2023. The finance ministry has also revealed in May 2024, that a total of TND583.5 million ($175 million) syndicated loan from 16 local banks is expected to finance the 2024 state budget.

Additionally, the government believes that public debt will increase from TND127 billion ($38.1 billion) to approximately TND140 billion ($42 billion), which is 79.8% of GDP, in 2024.



