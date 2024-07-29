Oman Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Register an AAGR of 4.2% During 2025-2028, Driven by Investments Under the Oman Vision 2040 Plan and Net-Zero Emission Targets by 2050

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oman Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Oman to expand by 2.1% in real terms in 2024, supported by rising foreign direct investment (FDI) in rail and road infrastructure, renewable energy, and housing projects.

According to the National Center for Statistical Information (NCSI), the total FDI in the country rose by 25.2% in 2023, with the FDI in the oil and gas sector rising by 38.1% during the same period. Growth in 2024 will be mainly supported by construction of several rail and airport infrastructure projects.

Some of the major railway projects scheduled to commence in 2024 are OMR2.3 billion ($6.1 billion) Sohar Port to Al Wathba Rail Network project, and the OMR1 billion ($2.6 billion) Muscat Metro project. In January 2024, Oman's Civil Aviation Authority announced tenders for several airport construction projects which include development of Jabal Akhdar, Masirah, and Sohar airports.



The Omani construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 4.2% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments as part of the Oman Vision 2040 Plan, under which, the government plans to allocate OMR20 billion ($52 billion) to tourism sector and aims to attract 11 million visitors annually by 2040.

Oman plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and as part of its efforts, the country plans to produce 30% of its electricity from renewables by 2030 and 11% of Oman's electricity production from solar and wind by 2025.



