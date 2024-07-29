Cassia Extract Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 885 Million by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.7% | Fact.MR Study

Rockville, MD., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report released by Fact.MR, the global Cassia Extract Market is expected to reach a size of US$ 462.7 million in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Due to shifting preferences, more regular scent consumers are looking for newer, more sophisticated products. Leading cassia extract producers are improving their products to meet these changing demands. Example products include room fresheners, perfumes, and aromatic items made with cassia extract. Manufacturers of nutraceuticals, herbals, and pharmaceuticals are contributing significantly to the growth of the cassia extract market.

Plant-based products are becoming increasingly popular among more consumers across the world. Furthermore, the expanding reach of e-Commerce platforms and advancements in extraction technology have increased the availability of these products, complementing cassia extract market growth. The market is also being positively influenced by the rising demand for holistic treatment for several lifestyle diseases.

Key Takeaways from the Cassia Extract Market Study:

The global market for cassia extract is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The market is forecasted to increase to a value of US$ 885 million by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. The market in the United States is expected to reach a value of US$ 49.2 million in 2024.

China is expected to account for a market share of 48.9% in East Asia in 2024.

Revenue from cassia extract sales in Japan is forecasted to reach US$ 60.1 million by the end of 2034.

Sales of conventional cassia extract are estimated to reach US$ 350.3 million in 2024.

“Improved extraction processes are enhancing the purity and efficacy of cassia extract, making it more appealing to consumers. Manufacturers are expanding into nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors,” reports a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players Driving the Cassia Extract Market:

Some of the leading players of the cassia extract industry are Mane KANCOR Ingredients Private Limited; Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd.; Shaanxi Yongyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.; Xi'an Nature Choice Co. Ltd.; Xi'an Sost Biotech Co., Ltd.; Xuancheng Quality Herb Co. Ltd.; NOW Foods; AG Industries; Agrim Pte Ltd.; Changsha Botaniex Inc.; De Monchy Aromatics; Edens Garden; FYZ Ingredients; Hawaii Pharm LLC; Janvi Herbs; Katyani Exports.

Cassia Extract Industry News:

Key players in the cassia extract industry are increasingly using e-commerce to offer affordable products, alongside enhanced social media campaigns to boost awareness of its health benefits. In November 2021, Edens Garden launched three new Christmas-themed room sprays in eco-friendly glass bottles.

Mane KANCOR Ingredients Private Limited opened an innovation center in Angamaly, India, equipped with advanced technology for research and development. Major industry players like Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd., Xuancheng Quality Herb Company Ltd., and Katyani Exports hold certifications such as USDA Organic and ISO 9001. Fact.MR’s report details price points, sales growth, and production capacity in this evolving market.

Cassia Oil Playing Crucial Role in Improving Digestion and Blood Circulation

Cassia oil is useful for cleaning and cooking, but it also has significant health benefits. Cassia oil is known to boost the immune system, allowing the entire body to function normally. It also promotes digestive health and improves blood circulation. Cassia oil is also an antidepressant and has been used for many years to increase courage and self-esteem. It warms the body and relaxes the mind.

Cassia oil generates a warming sensation when applied and thereby soothes muscle tension, providing a comforting effect on the body. This dual action of warming the body and calming the mind contributes to its reputation as a versatile oil for both physical and emotional wellness.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Form:

Oil

Powder

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Application:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Nutraceuticals

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cassia extract market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study details the cassia extract market based on nature (organic, conventional), form (powder, oil), and application (food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, nutraceuticals), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

