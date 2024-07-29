Soliant Announces Strategic Investment from The Vistria Group to Meet Growing Needs for Special Education Services

Atlanta, GA, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soliant, a premier provider of workforce solutions in K-12 school districts and healthcare facilities, is excited to announce that it has been recapitalized by The Vistria Group, a middle-market private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact.

With this investment, The Vistria Group will support Soliant in enhancing its market leading position in the K-12 space and further supporting its growth initiatives. Soliant is the 14th company in The Vistria Group’s Knowledge & Learning Solutions portfolio and highlights the firm’s continued focus on supporting school districts.

“The Vistria Group’s investment underscores our commitment to partnering with companies that have a significant impact on critical sectors like education and healthcare,” said Philip Alphonse, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Knowledge & Learning Solutions at The Vistria Group. “Soliant’s strong market position and proven track record of delivering high-quality workforce solutions make it an ideal partner for us. We look forward to supporting Soliant’s continued growth and expansion as it meets the increasing demand for skilled providers across school districts and healthcare facilities.”

Founded in 1992, Soliant has established itself as the market leader, serving K-12 special education programs in schools throughout all 50 states. Soliant’s deep bench of clinicians and instructors, along with its advisory services and telehealth offering ensure that children in the districts served benefit from the highest levels of care and service. In addition, this same commitment to care is central to serving patients in client facilities across the nation.

“Our partnership with The Vistria Group marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Soliant,” said David Alexander, Founder and CEO of Soliant. “With their strategic support and industry expertise, we are well-positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities and further elevate our service offerings to benefit the communities we serve. We are pleased to build upon our strong history and continue to meet the needs of students and patients with our strong team of specialized professionals.”

Soliant was advised by JP Morgan Securities.

The Vistria Group was advised by Robert W. Baird & Co. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

About Soliant

Soliant is a leader in human capital solutions within the education and healthcare sectors. It operates offices in Atlanta, Tampa, Jacksonville, Houston, San Diego, and Greenville. The company identifies and recruits highly skilled health care professionals across a wide range of specialties and connects them with health care providers in the education, nursing, and pharmacy segments, primarily on a temporary basis. For more information, visit soliant.com.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With over $12.9 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.