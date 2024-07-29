Integra LifeSciences Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PRINCETON, N.J., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Second quarter revenues of $418.2 million increased 9.7% on a reported basis and 2.3% on an organic basis compared to the prior year. Revenue increased 0.3% on an organic basis excluding Boston.





Second quarter GAAP earnings per diluted share of $(0.16), compared to $0.05 in the prior year; adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.63, compared to $0.71 in the prior year.





Early integration success with the Acclarent ENT acquisition.





Announced plans to focus relaunch of SurgiMend® and PriMatrix® at new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Braintree, Massachusetts, with operational readiness expected in the first-half of 2026.





Received PMA approvable notification pending GMP certification for SurgiMend.





Implementing compliance master plan to address quality system and GMP compliance learnings. As a result, the company has initiated temporary shipping holds on certain products that will primarily impact the third quarter.





Updating full-year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $1.609 billion to $1.629 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $2.41 to $2.57 per share reflecting the temporary shipping holds and significant second half investments in quality system and GMP compliance improvements.





"Our second quarter financial performance continues to reflect the persistent market demand for our diversified portfolio and the commitment of our teams," said Jan De Witte, Integra LifeSciences' president and chief executive officer. “Using the learnings from our Boston facility, we are continuing a thorough analysis of our operations and are committed to enhancing the quality, reliability and resilience of our manufacturing operations and supply chain. The reduction in our full-year guidance reflects an updated view of our operational challenges and critical investments in our compliance improvement program that will allow our supply to meet our strong commercial demand strength over time."



Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Performance

Total reported revenues of $418.2 million increased 9.7% on a reported basis and 2.3% on an organic basis compared to the prior year. Organic growth excluding Boston was 0.3%.

The Company reported GAAP gross margin of 54.0%, compared to 54.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin was 65.2%, compared to 67.6% in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $83.8 million, or 20.0% of revenue, compared to $88.8 million, or 23.3% of revenue, in the prior year.

The Company reported a GAAP net loss of $(12.4) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $49.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $57.4 million or $0.71 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Second Quarter 2024 Segment Performance

Codman Specialty Surgical (~70% of Revenues)

Total revenues were $301.8 million, representing reported growth of 11.3% and organic growth of 0.9% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Sales in Neurosurgery grew 1.2% on an organic basis. Key drivers for the quarter include: Dural access and repair grew high-single-digits driven by DuraGen® and Mayfield® Advanced energy grew low-single digits driven by Aurora® CSF management decreased low-double digits due to supply backorders Neuro monitoring was down low-single digits driven by double-digit growth in CereLink® monitors and micro sensors offset by supply challenges Sales in international markets grew low-single digits

Sales in Instruments declined 3.1% on an organic basis

ENT grew low-double digits reflecting MicroFrance ENT instruments

Tissue Technologies (~30% of Revenues)

Total revenues were $116.4 million, representing reported growth of 5.6% and organic growth of 5.7% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Tissue Technologies sales were down 1% excluding Boston. Key drivers for the quarter include:

High double-digit growth for DuraSorb®

Mid-double-digit growth in Gentrix®

Low double-digit growth in MicroMatrix®, Cytal® and amniotics

Low double-digit decline in Integra Skin

Sales in private label increased 1.5% on an organic basis excluding Boston



Advancing our Strategy

Broad demand for Integra's diverse portfolio of leading brands

Continued successful market uptake of CereLink monitors and microsensors

Expanded international commercial footprint and portfolio for CUSA®, DuraGen and Mayfield

Growth in DuraSorb above expectations

Early integration success with the Acclarent ENT acquisition

Positive early clinical response to MicroMatrix Flex launch

Finalized plans to restart the manufacture of PriMatrix and SurgiMend at our new manufacturing facility in Braintree, Massachusetts with operational readiness expected in the first half of 2026

Received PMA approvable notification pending GMP certification from the FDA for SurgiMend

Significantly stepping up investments in quality, reliability and capacity



Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

The Company generated cash flow from operations of $40.4 million in the quarter. Total balance sheet debt and net debt at the end of the quarter were $1.83 billion and $1.54 billion, respectively, and the consolidated total leverage ratio was 3.8x.

As of quarter end, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $1.18 billion, including $297 million in cash plus short-term investments and the remainder available under its revolving credit facility.

2024 Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company is updating its revenue and adjusted EPS expectations to $1.609 to $1.629 billion and $2.41 to $2.57, respectively. The revenue range represents reported growth of 4.4% to 5.7%, with organic growth of –1.0% to 0.3%, reflecting third quarter quality and labeling compliance shipping holds and significant second half investments in quality and compliance improvement.

For the third quarter 2024, the Company expects reported revenues in the range of $372 million to $382 million, representing reported growth of -2.6% to 0.0% and organic growth of -9.4% to –6.7%. The Company expects adjusted EPS in a range of $0.36 to $0.44.

The Company’s organic sales growth guidance for the third quarter and the full-year excludes acquisitions and divestitures, as well as the effects of foreign currency.

Discussion of Adjusted Financial Measures

In addition to our GAAP results, we provide certain non-GAAP measures, including organic revenues, organic revenues excluding Boston, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow conversion, and net debt. Organic revenues consist of total revenues excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, revenues from current-period acquisitions and product divestitures. Organic revenues excluding Boston consist of total revenues, excluding (i) the effects of currency exchange rates, revenues from current-period acquisitions and product divestitures and (ii) revenues associated with Boston produced products including sales reported prior to the manufacturing stoppage and voluntary global recall of all products manufactured at the Company’s Boston, Massachusetts facility and distributed between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023, as previously disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 23, 2023 (the “recall”), and the impact of sales return provisions recorded. Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income excluding: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) other income (expense); (iii) interest income and expense; (iv) income tax expense (benefit); and (v) those operating expenses also excluded from adjusted net income. The measure of adjusted net income consists of GAAP net income, excluding: (i) structural optimization charges; (ii) divestiture, acquisition and integration-related charges; (iii) EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges; (iv) charges related to the recall and the transition of Boston-related manufacturing operations to the Company’s Braintree, Massachusetts facility; (v) intangible asset amortization expense; and (vi) income tax impact from adjustments. The measure of adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing adjusted gross profit by total revenues. Adjusted gross profit consists of GAAP gross profit adjusted for: (i) structural optimization charges; (ii) divestiture, acquisition and integration-related charges; (iii) charges related to the recall and the transition of Boston-related manufacturing operations to the Company’s Braintree, Massachusetts facility; (iv) EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges; and (v) intangible asset amortization expense. The adjusted earnings per diluted share measure is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to diluted shares by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The measure of free cash flow consists of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. The adjusted free cash flow conversion measure is calculated by dividing free cash flow by adjusted net income. The measure of net debt consists of GAAP total debt (excluding deferred financing costs) less short-term investments, cash and cash equivalents.

Reconciliations of GAAP revenues to organic revenues, GAAP revenues to organic revenues excluding Boston, GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income, GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP gross margin to adjusted gross margin, GAAP total debt to net debt, and GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share all for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and the GAAP operating cash flow to free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, appear in the financial tables in this release.

The Company believes that the presentation of organic revenues and the other non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why Integra believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K regarding this earnings press release filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This Current Report on Form 8-K is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on our website at www.integralife.com.

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Total revenues, net $ 418,175 $ 381,267 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 192,258 174,241 Research and development 29,767 26,588 Selling, general and administrative 195,472 164,908 Intangible asset amortization 3,707 3,026 Total costs and expenses 421,204 368,763 Operating income (loss) (3,029 ) 12,504 Interest income 5,058 3,939 Interest expense (18,651 ) (12,464 ) Other income, net 1,437 (155 ) Income before income taxes (15,185 ) 3,824 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,783 ) (360 ) Net income (loss) (12,402 ) $ 4,184 Net income per share: Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.16 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share 77,409 81,151

The following table presents revenues disaggregated by the major sources for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change Neurosurgery $ 205,502 $ 205,803 (0.1 )% Instruments 54,537 56,365 (3.2 )% ENT 41,722 8,862 370.8 % Total Codman Specialty Surgical 301,761 271,030 11.3 % Wound Reconstruction and Care 87,695 91,118 (3.8 )% Private Label 28,719 19,119 50.2 % Total Tissue Technologies 116,414 110,237 5.6 % Total reported revenues $ 418,175 $ 381,267 9.7 % Impact of changes in currency exchange rates 2,965 — Less contribution of revenues from acquisitions (31,291 ) — Total organic revenues(1) $ 389,849 $ 381,267 2.3 % Boston Revenue impact $ (52 ) $ 7,374 Total organic revenues(1) excl. Boston $ 389,797 $ 388,641 0.3 %

(1) Organic revenues have been adjusted to exclude foreign currency (current period), acquisitions and to account for divested and discontinued products.





Items included in GAAP net income and location where each item is recorded are as follows:

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024





Item Total Amount COGS(a) SG&A(b) R&D(c) Amort (d) OI&E(e) Tax(f) Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges 18,667 4,865 14,617 (781 ) — (34 ) — Structural Optimization charges 5,095 4,900 194 1 — — — EU Medical Device Regulation charges 12,508 702 5,441 6,365 — — — Boston Recall/Braintree Transition 14,698 14,398 300 — — — — Intangible asset amortization expense 25,383 21,676 — — 3,707 — — Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items (14,942 ) — — — — — (14,942 ) Depreciation expense 10,399 — — — — — —

a) COGS - Cost of goods sold

b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative

c) R&D - Research & development

d) Amort. - Intangible asset amortization

e) OI&E - Other income & expense

f) Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)





Items included in GAAP net income and location where each item is recorded are as follows:

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023





Item Total Amount COGS(a) SG&A(b) R&D(c) Amort (d) OI&E(e) Tax(f) Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges 3,448 1,085 2,707 (218 ) — (127 ) — Structural Optimization charges 3,154 1,513 1,675 (33 ) — — — EU Medical Device Regulation charges 9,278 859 3,956 4,463 — — — Boston Recall/Braintree Transition 29,691 29,691 — — — — — Intangible asset amortization expense 20,636 17,610 — — 3,026 — — Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items (12,974 ) — — — — — (12,974 ) Depreciation expense 9,977 — — — — — —

a) COGS - Cost of goods sold

b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative

c) R&D - Research & development

d) Amort. - Intangible asset amortization

e) OI&E - Other income & expense

f) Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 GAAP net income (loss) $ (12,402 ) $ 4,184 Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense 35,782 30,612 Other (income) expense, net (1,402 ) 282 Interest expense, net 13,592 8,525 Income tax expense (2,783 ) (360 ) Structural optimization charges 5,095 3,154 EU Medical Device Regulation charges 12,508 9,278 Boston Recall/ Braintree transition 14,698 29,691 Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges(1) 18,666 3,448 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 96,157 84,630 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,755 $ 88,814





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME TO MEASURES OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 GAAP net income (loss) $ (12,402 ) $ 4,184 Non-GAAP adjustments: Structural optimization charges 5,095 3,154 Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges 18,666 3,448 EU Medical Device Regulation charges 12,508 9,278 Boston Recall/Braintree Transition 14,698 29,691 Intangible asset amortization expense 25,383 20,636 Estimated income tax impact from adjustments and other items (14,942 ) (12,974 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments 61,409 53,233 Adjusted net income $ 49,007 $ 57,417 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.63 $ 0.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share 77,449 81,151





CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Short term investments $ 81,691 $ 32,694 Cash and cash equivalents 215,236 276,402 Trade accounts receivable, net 271,155 259,327 Inventories, net 421,775 389,608 Current and long-term borrowing under senior credit facility 1,175,884 840,094 Borrowings under securitization facility 77,700 89,200 Long-term convertible securities 571,713 570,255 Stockholders' equity $ 1,534,195 $ 1,587,884





CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 56,157 $ 54,435 Net cash used in investing activities (376,163 ) (29,252 ) Net cash provided by (used by) by financing activities 264,928 (173,376 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,088 ) 724 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (61,166 ) $ (147,469 )





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO

MEASURES OF FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 40,400 $ 28,278 Purchases of property and equipment $ (29,707 ) $ (15,646 ) Free cash flow 10,693 12,632 Adjusted net income(1) $ 49,007 $ 57,417 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 21.8 % 22.0 % Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 141,672 $ 208,079 Purchases of property and equipment (82,797 ) (52,963 ) Free cash flow $ 58,875 $ 155,116 Adjusted net income(1) $ 221,594 $ 268,667 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 26.6 % 57.7 %

(1) Adjusted net income for quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 are reconciled above. Adjusted net income for remaining quarters in the trailing twelve months calculation have been previously reconciled and are publicly available in the Quarterly Earnings Call Presentations on our website at investor.integralife.com under Events & Presentations.

The Company calculates adjusted free cash flow conversion by dividing its free cash flow by adjusted net income. The Company believes this measure is useful in evaluating the significance of the cash special charges in its adjusted earnings measures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - NET DEBT CALCULATION

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Short-term borrowings under senior credit facility 24,219 14,531 Long-term borrowings under senior credit facility 1,151,665 825,563 Borrowings under securitization facility 77,700 89,200 Long-term convertible securities 571,713 570,255 Deferred financing costs netted in the above 7,559 9,651 Short term investments (81,691 ) (32,694 ) Cash & Cash Equivalents (215,236 ) (276,402 ) Net Debt $ 1,535,929 $ 1,200,104



