Teleflex Awarded Hemostasis Products Agreements with Premier, Inc.

WAYNE, Pa., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it was awarded two group purchasing agreements with Premier, Inc. Effective July 1, 2024, the Premier National Hemostasis Products and SURPASS® Hemostasis Products agreements allow Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Teleflex products within the hemostatic portfolio.



Premier’s SURPASS® program is designed to drive the highest-level commitment and savings for members through aggregated purchasing of high-quality products and services. The program brings together Premier’s most committed members to coordinate purchasing decisions and maintain standardization across their facilities. By providing additional value to Premier contracted suppliers through volume and commitment, the program is expected to achieve best-in-market pricing.

QuikClot™ Hemostatic Dressings and Devices control bleeding faster than standard gauze or laparotomy pads,1-3 enabling clinicians to move patients to the next stage of care quickly. The portfolio includes a range of products to support clinicians throughout the hospital, including in the Emergency Department, Operating Room, Intensive Care Unit, and Catheterization Lab.

“QuikClot™ Hemostatic Dressings and the QuikClot Control+™ Hemostatic Device are critical tools to aid bleeding control and the blood loss mitigation efforts of acute care clinicians,” said Kevin Robinson, President and General Manager, Anesthesia and Emergency Medicine at Teleflex. “We are pleased to support Premier members with these new Hemostasis product agreements and provide clinicians with medical devices that help improve the health and quality of people’s lives.”

The Teleflex hemostasis portfolio also includes D-Stat™ Flowable Hemostat, D-Stat™ Dry Topical Hemostat, Thrombix™ Topical Hemostat, Thrombix™ Topical Hemostat Silver, and ThrombiDisc™ Topical Hemostat. This portfolio provides Interventional Cardiology and Radiology clinicians with options that address their patient’s bleeding scenarios from abrasions to traumatic injuries.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people's lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose-driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.



Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™, Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose. At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.



References:

1. Causey MW, McVay DP, Miller S, et al. J Scientific Research. 2012; 177 (2): 301-305. Pre-clinical study.

2. Trabattoni D, Montorsi P, Fabbiocchi F, et al. Eur Radiol. 2011; 21: 1687- 1691

3. Data on file at Teleflex. Comparative data may not be indicative of clinical performance.

Rx Only.

CAUTION: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

Refer to package insert for complete warnings, indications, contraindications, precautions, potential complications and Instructions For Use.

QuikClot Hemostatic Dressing is intended for use as a topical dressing for local management of bleeding wounds such as cuts, lacerations and abrasions. It may also be used for temporary treatment of severely bleeding wounds such as surgical wounds (operative, postoperative, dermatological, etc.) and traumatic injuries.

The QuikClot Control+™ Hemostatic Device is indicated for temporary control of internal organ space bleeding for patients displaying class III or IV bleeding. It may also be used for control of severely bleeding wounds such as surgical wounds and traumatic injuries.

Cardiac surgical procedures: for temporary control of mild and moderate bleeding in cardiac surgical procedures, as well as in patients displaying class III or class IV bleeding.

Bone surfaces following sternotomy: to control bleeding from bone surfaces following a sternotomy

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Barrigel, Deknatel, D-Stat, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, QuikClot Control+, Rüsch, Thrombix, ThrombiDisc, UroLift, and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

© 2024 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MC-009903

Contact:

Teleflex

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

investor.relations@teleflex.com

610-948-2836