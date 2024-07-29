U.S. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Military Operations Technology Assessment Report 2024: Advanced Stealth Bombers and Hypersonic Aircraft Set to Enhance Capabilities

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of Emerging Technologies Impacting ISR in U.S.: Focus on Military Operation Enabling Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The companies profiled in the assessment of emerging technologies impacting ISR in U.S. have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, application, and market penetration. The emerging technologies impacting ISR in the U.S. are growing at a prominent rate, with many players competing for market share.

The emerging technologies impacting ISR have been characterized by the presence of companies developing cutting-edge technologies for the U.S. defense forces to keep them a step ahead of their adversaries and new-age start-ups. The emerging technologies impacting ISR in the U.S. have been attracting significant investment, driven by their capacity for high-performance, accurate, and precise equipment capable of delivering the needs of the U.S. military and defense agencies to counter the evolving threats from adversaries.

A review of emerging technologies impacting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the U.S. identifies noteworthy advancements that could enhance operational capabilities. As cutting-edge technologies, next-generation stealth bombers and hypersonic aircraft have greater speed and evasion capabilities that guarantee superior reconnaissance and prompt reaction to an adversarial strike.

Another group of cutting-edge technologies that is revolutionizing data collection with unmatched accuracy is deep sensing. Real-time threat assessments and adaptive responses are made possible by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cognitive electronic warfare systems and digital signal processing, two new technologies in and of themselves.

Swarm drones are also altering surveillance due to their ability to cover enormous areas and collaborate to do difficult tasks. Swarm drones are crucial developing technologies. At the moment of data collection, edge computing is a significant developing technology that reduces latency, expedites data processing and decision-making, and enhances situational awareness. Long-range electronic warfare is another developing technology that has expanded the reach of ISR operations and allowed for early threat identification and neutralization.

Another cutting-edge technology that ensures private data and defends against cyberattacks is sophisticated data encryption. Combining these emerging technologies impacting ISR would provide the U.S. a major advantage in maintaining national security while also changing the strategic environment and increasing the effectiveness of ISR operations.

Deep Sensing Technologies: Markets

Market Drivers

Technological Advancements in Sensor Fusion and AI

Growing Emphasis on Deploying Advanced C4ISR Capabilities for Improved Combat Situational Awareness

Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data Processing and Analysis

Market Restraints

Complex Hardware Requirements

Data Management and Processing

Market Opportunities

Customization and Integration Services

Technology Trend Analysis

Edge Computing

LEO-Based Satellite

Artificial Intelligence

Ongoing Programs

Use Case Analysis

Deep Sensing Technology: U.S. Total Addressable Market

Next Generation Stealth Bomber Aircraft: Market

Market Dynamics Overview



Requirement to Increase the Number of Long-Range Strike Bombers for Meeting the Critical Operational Demands

Scaling Bomber Force to Handle a Significant Conflict with China

Determining the Optimal Size of the Bomber Force for Effective Deterrence Against a Secondary Aggressor

Determining the Appropriate Scale for Nuclear Deterrence

Market Drivers

Need for Increased Range and Mission Persistence

Need for Increased Capacity to Engage Moving Targets at Scale

Market Restraints

Cost-Effectiveness of Next-Generation Stealth Bombers

Complex Maintenance Requirements

Market Opportunities

Meeting Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Requirements

Technology Trend Analysis

Use of Advance Material in Next-Generation Stealth Bombers

Advancement in Components

Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stealth Technology

Ongoing Programs

Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD)

Use Case for Long-Range Strike Bombers

Unparalleled Options Offered by Long-Range Strike Bombers

Advantages of the B-21 as Lead Component of a Long-Range Strike Bomber

Next-Generation Stealth Bomber Aircraft: U.S. Total Addressable Market

Hypersonic Aircraft: Markets

Market Drivers

Increased Demand in Military and Commercial Air-Cargo Flights

Modernization Programs of Manned and Unmanned Military Aircraft

Market Restraints

Regulatory Laws for International and Domestic Supersonic Flights

Increased Maintenance Costs for Critical Airframe and Engine Components

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Multirole Capable High-Speed Platforms

Sustainable Zero-Carbon Propulsion Systems and Propellant Adoption

Technology Trend Analysis

Maturation of Advanced Propulsion Technology

Advances in Additive Manufacturing of Components

Autonomous Capabilities

Proliferation of Key Aircraft System Performance and Thermal Management Capability in Hypersonic Flight Regime

Ongoing Programs

Hypersonic Aircraft: U.S. Total Addressable Market

Digital Signal Processing: Markets

Market Drivers

Advancements in Machine Learning and AI Integration

Focus on Counter-Drone Technologies

Market Restraints

Cybersecurity Threats and Vulnerabilities

High Development and Implementation Costs

Market Opportunities

Focus on Real-Time Processing and Edge Computing

Technology Trend Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Advanced Radar Signal Processing

Quantum Signal Processing

Others

Ongoing Programs

Digital Signal Processing: U.S. Total Addressable Market

AI-based Cognitive Electronic Warfare System: Markets

Market Drivers

Advanced Threat Detection and Response Capabilities

Autonomous and Unmanned Systems

Market Restraints

Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

High Development and Deployment Costs

Market Opportunities

Development of Advanced Cognitive Algorithms

Integration with Existing ISR Platforms

Role of AI-based Cognitive Electronic Platforms in Threat Mitigation

Technology Trend Analysis

Next-Generation Jammer

Software-Defined Radio

Others

Adoption of AI-based Cognitive Electronic Warfare Systems on Military Platforms

Land

Naval

Air

Ongoing Programs

AI-Based Cognitive Electronic Warfare System: U.S. Total Addressable Market

Swarm Drones: Markets

Market Drivers

Increased Demand for Real-Time Intelligence

Operational Flexibility and Force Multiplication

Market Restraints

Operational Complexities

Cybersecurity Risks

Market Opportunities

Adaptability to Complex and Contested Environments

Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System (LMAMS): An Emerging Swarm Platform

Technology Trend Analysis

Swarm Intelligence

Manned-Unmanned Teaming

Evolving ConOps

Ongoing Programs

Swarm Drones: U.S. Total Addressable Market

Edge Computing: Markets

Market Drivers

Real-Time Data Processing for Enhanced Situational Awareness

Enhanced Security and Resilience of Military Networks

Market Restraints

Limited Processing Power and Scalability

Security and Cyber Threats

Market Opportunities

Development of Specialized Edge AI Solutions

Expansion into Unmanned Systems and Autonomous Vehicles

Emergence of the 'Digital Soldier' Enabled by Edge Computing

Technology Trend Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT)

5G

Ongoing Programs

Use Case Analysis

Edge Computing: U.S. Total Addressable Market

Long-Range Electronic Warfare: Markets

Market Drivers

Defense Modernization Programs

Rising Threats and Geopolitical Tensions

Market Restraints

Regulatory and Compliance Challenges

Technological and Operational Risks

Market Opportunities

Expansion into Allied Markets

Integration with Unmanned Systems

Technology Trend Analysis

Directed Energy and High-Power Microwave (HPM)

Advanced Active Electronic Scanning Array (AESA) technology

Multi-Mode Seekers

Ongoing Programs

Use Case Analysis

Long-Range Electronic Warfare: U.S. Total Addressable Market

Data Encryption: Markets

Market Drivers

Increasing Cyber Threats and Sophisticated Hacking Techniques Targeting ISR Data

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics in ISR Operations Necessitating Robust Data Encryption

Market Restraints

High Implementation and Maintenance Costs of Advanced Encryption Technologies

Potential Performance Trade-Offs and Latency Issues Associated With Encryption Processes

Market Opportunities

Development of Quantum-Resistant Cryptographic Algorithms to Counter Future Threats Posed by Quantum Computing

Technology Trend Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Post-Quantum Cryptography

Hardware-Based Encryption

Others

Ongoing Programs

Use Case Analysis

Data Encryption: U.S. Total Addressable Market

Prominent Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation

RTX

General Dynamics

Qrypt

Eccalon LLC

Confidencial Inc.

SandboxAQ,

Ubiq Security

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

General Atomics

BlueHalo

EIZO Rugged Solutions

Parsons Corporation

