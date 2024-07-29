U.S. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Military Operations Technology Assessment Report 2024: Advanced Stealth Bombers and Hypersonic Aircraft Set to Enhance Capabilities

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of Emerging Technologies Impacting ISR in U.S.: Focus on Military Operation Enabling Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The companies profiled in the assessment of emerging technologies impacting ISR in U.S. have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, application, and market penetration. The emerging technologies impacting ISR in the U.S. are growing at a prominent rate, with many players competing for market share.
The emerging technologies impacting ISR have been characterized by the presence of companies developing cutting-edge technologies for the U.S. defense forces to keep them a step ahead of their adversaries and new-age start-ups. The emerging technologies impacting ISR in the U.S. have been attracting significant investment, driven by their capacity for high-performance, accurate, and precise equipment capable of delivering the needs of the U.S. military and defense agencies to counter the evolving threats from adversaries.
A review of emerging technologies impacting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the U.S. identifies noteworthy advancements that could enhance operational capabilities. As cutting-edge technologies, next-generation stealth bombers and hypersonic aircraft have greater speed and evasion capabilities that guarantee superior reconnaissance and prompt reaction to an adversarial strike.
Another group of cutting-edge technologies that is revolutionizing data collection with unmatched accuracy is deep sensing. Real-time threat assessments and adaptive responses are made possible by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cognitive electronic warfare systems and digital signal processing, two new technologies in and of themselves.
Swarm drones are also altering surveillance due to their ability to cover enormous areas and collaborate to do difficult tasks. Swarm drones are crucial developing technologies. At the moment of data collection, edge computing is a significant developing technology that reduces latency, expedites data processing and decision-making, and enhances situational awareness. Long-range electronic warfare is another developing technology that has expanded the reach of ISR operations and allowed for early threat identification and neutralization.
Another cutting-edge technology that ensures private data and defends against cyberattacks is sophisticated data encryption. Combining these emerging technologies impacting ISR would provide the U.S. a major advantage in maintaining national security while also changing the strategic environment and increasing the effectiveness of ISR operations.
Deep Sensing Technologies: Markets
Market Drivers
- Technological Advancements in Sensor Fusion and AI
- Growing Emphasis on Deploying Advanced C4ISR Capabilities for Improved Combat Situational Awareness
- Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data Processing and Analysis
Market Restraints
- Complex Hardware Requirements
- Data Management and Processing
Market Opportunities
- Customization and Integration Services
Technology Trend Analysis
- Edge Computing
- LEO-Based Satellite
- Artificial Intelligence
Ongoing Programs
Use Case Analysis
Deep Sensing Technology: U.S. Total Addressable Market
Next Generation Stealth Bomber Aircraft: Market
Market Dynamics Overview
- Requirement to Increase the Number of Long-Range Strike Bombers for Meeting the Critical Operational Demands
- Scaling Bomber Force to Handle a Significant Conflict with China
- Determining the Optimal Size of the Bomber Force for Effective Deterrence Against a Secondary Aggressor
- Determining the Appropriate Scale for Nuclear Deterrence
Market Drivers
- Need for Increased Range and Mission Persistence
- Need for Increased Capacity to Engage Moving Targets at Scale
Market Restraints
- Cost-Effectiveness of Next-Generation Stealth Bombers
- Complex Maintenance Requirements
Market Opportunities
- Meeting Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Requirements
Technology Trend Analysis
- Use of Advance Material in Next-Generation Stealth Bombers
- Advancement in Components
- Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stealth Technology
Ongoing Programs
- Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD)
- Use Case for Long-Range Strike Bombers
- Unparalleled Options Offered by Long-Range Strike Bombers
- Advantages of the B-21 as Lead Component of a Long-Range Strike Bomber
Next-Generation Stealth Bomber Aircraft: U.S. Total Addressable Market
Hypersonic Aircraft: Markets
Market Drivers
- Increased Demand in Military and Commercial Air-Cargo Flights
- Modernization Programs of Manned and Unmanned Military Aircraft
Market Restraints
- Regulatory Laws for International and Domestic Supersonic Flights
- Increased Maintenance Costs for Critical Airframe and Engine Components
Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Multirole Capable High-Speed Platforms
- Sustainable Zero-Carbon Propulsion Systems and Propellant Adoption
Technology Trend Analysis
- Maturation of Advanced Propulsion Technology
- Advances in Additive Manufacturing of Components
- Autonomous Capabilities
- Proliferation of Key Aircraft System Performance and Thermal Management Capability in Hypersonic Flight Regime
Ongoing Programs
Hypersonic Aircraft: U.S. Total Addressable Market
Digital Signal Processing: Markets
Market Drivers
- Advancements in Machine Learning and AI Integration
- Focus on Counter-Drone Technologies
Market Restraints
- Cybersecurity Threats and Vulnerabilities
High Development and Implementation Costs
Market Opportunities
- Focus on Real-Time Processing and Edge Computing
Technology Trend Analysis
- Artificial Intelligence
- Advanced Radar Signal Processing
- Quantum Signal Processing
- Others
Ongoing Programs
Digital Signal Processing: U.S. Total Addressable Market
AI-based Cognitive Electronic Warfare System: Markets
Market Drivers
- Advanced Threat Detection and Response Capabilities
- Autonomous and Unmanned Systems
Market Restraints
- Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities
- High Development and Deployment Costs
Market Opportunities
- Development of Advanced Cognitive Algorithms
- Integration with Existing ISR Platforms
- Role of AI-based Cognitive Electronic Platforms in Threat Mitigation
Technology Trend Analysis
- Next-Generation Jammer
- Software-Defined Radio
- Others
Adoption of AI-based Cognitive Electronic Warfare Systems on Military Platforms
- Land
- Naval
- Air
Ongoing Programs
AI-Based Cognitive Electronic Warfare System: U.S. Total Addressable Market
Swarm Drones: Markets
Market Drivers
- Increased Demand for Real-Time Intelligence
- Operational Flexibility and Force Multiplication
Market Restraints
- Operational Complexities
- Cybersecurity Risks
Market Opportunities
- Adaptability to Complex and Contested Environments
- Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System (LMAMS): An Emerging Swarm Platform
Technology Trend Analysis
- Swarm Intelligence
- Manned-Unmanned Teaming
- Evolving ConOps
Ongoing Programs
Swarm Drones: U.S. Total Addressable Market
Edge Computing: Markets
Market Drivers
- Real-Time Data Processing for Enhanced Situational Awareness
- Enhanced Security and Resilience of Military Networks
Market Restraints
- Limited Processing Power and Scalability
- Security and Cyber Threats
Market Opportunities
- Development of Specialized Edge AI Solutions
- Expansion into Unmanned Systems and Autonomous Vehicles
- Emergence of the 'Digital Soldier' Enabled by Edge Computing
Technology Trend Analysis
- Artificial Intelligence
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- 5G
Ongoing Programs
Use Case Analysis
Edge Computing: U.S. Total Addressable Market
Long-Range Electronic Warfare: Markets
Market Drivers
- Defense Modernization Programs
- Rising Threats and Geopolitical Tensions
Market Restraints
- Regulatory and Compliance Challenges
- Technological and Operational Risks
Market Opportunities
- Expansion into Allied Markets
- Integration with Unmanned Systems
Technology Trend Analysis
- Directed Energy and High-Power Microwave (HPM)
- Advanced Active Electronic Scanning Array (AESA) technology
- Multi-Mode Seekers
Ongoing Programs
Use Case Analysis
Long-Range Electronic Warfare: U.S. Total Addressable Market
Data Encryption: Markets
Market Drivers
- Increasing Cyber Threats and Sophisticated Hacking Techniques Targeting ISR Data
- Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics in ISR Operations Necessitating Robust Data Encryption
Market Restraints
- High Implementation and Maintenance Costs of Advanced Encryption Technologies
- Potential Performance Trade-Offs and Latency Issues Associated With Encryption Processes
Market Opportunities
- Development of Quantum-Resistant Cryptographic Algorithms to Counter Future Threats Posed by Quantum Computing
Technology Trend Analysis
- Artificial Intelligence
- Post-Quantum Cryptography
- Hardware-Based Encryption
- Others
Ongoing Programs
Use Case Analysis
Data Encryption: U.S. Total Addressable Market
Prominent Players
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- RTX
- General Dynamics
- Qrypt
- Eccalon LLC
- Confidencial Inc.
- SandboxAQ,
- Ubiq Security
- Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)
- General Atomics
- BlueHalo
- EIZO Rugged Solutions
- Parsons Corporation
