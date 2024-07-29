Anesthesia Machine Market Forecasted to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 6% | Fact.MR

Rockville, MD., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this updated industry report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, The global Anesthesia Machine Market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 14.1 billion in 2024. Projected to increase at a CAGR of 6%, worldwide sales of anesthesia machines are calculated to reach US$ 25.2 billion by 2034-end.

The constantly increasing number of surgical procedures is directly influencing the sales growth of anesthesia machines. Advancements in surgical practices and a rapidly aging population across the world are also contributing to the growth of the anesthesia machine market. Ongoing research and development activities in the field of anesthesia machines are set to enhance their features related to automation, safety, and patient monitoring. Key market players are also investing heavily in the development of advanced anesthesia machines for veterinary care.

Smart anesthesia machines are set to offer better patient care and reduce the risk of surgical complications. The rising number of outpatient surgical centers is further boosting the sales of anesthesia machines across the globe. The miniaturization trend is leading to the development of compact and portable anesthesia machines. The need for customization is also expected to drive the overall market growth over the decade.

Key Takeaways from Anesthesia Machine Market Study:

Global demand for anesthesia machines is calculated to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The United States is estimated to hold 44.5% of North American market share in 2024.

of North American market share in 2024. The Japan market is forecasted to reach US$ 1.7 billion by 2034.

Sales of anesthesia machines in South Korea are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034.

Portable anesthesia machine sales are calculated at US$ 6.9 billion in 2024.

Standalone anesthesia machines are set to account for 52.1% of the global market share by 2034.

“Integration of digital technologies such as machine learning, big data analytics, and predictive analysis leading to the production of smart anesthesia machines,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rapidly Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Asia Pacific

North America is well-known for its technological innovations in the medical field. Presence of leading manufacturers and research institutes is driving market growth in North America. Manufacturers in North America are collaborating with research organizations with the motive of launching next-gen anesthesia monitoring technology.

Asia Pacific is a high-growth market for anesthesia machine suppliers. Governments in several Asia Pacific countries are investing heavily in advancing their healthcare infrastructures. Prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiac ailments is increasing rapidly in the Asia Pacific region. This is due the altering lifestyles, stress, and poor dietary habits. Thus, these aspects are contributing to the increasing sales of anesthesia machines in Asia Pacific.

Key Market Players:

DRE Medical; Spacelabs Healthcare; Beijing Aeonmed Co.Ltd.; Supera Anesthesia Innovations; Dragerwerk AG; Maquet Getinge Group; GE Healthcare; Midmark Corporation; Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.; Spaceelabs Healthcare; Narang Medical Limited; Heyer Medical AG; Dameca A/S; Penlon, Inc.; Mindray Medical International Limited; Infinium Medical Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V; General Electric Company; Beijing Yi Shiheng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Anesthesia Machine Industry News:

In May 2022, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare expanded its offering by launching two new products - Optiflow Switch™ and Optiflow Trace™ for anesthesia applications.

In 2022, Mindray, a leading global developer of medical devices, launched A8 and A9 Anesthesia workstations for perioperative care.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Form

Portable Anesthesia Machines

Standalone Anesthesia Machines

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Product Type

Continuous Anesthesia Machines

Intermittent Anesthesia Machines

Modern Anesthesia Machines

Anesthesia Ventilators

Anesthesia Monitors

Anesthesia Delivery Machines

Anesthesia Workstations

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Subject

Human

Veterinary

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Anesthesia Disposables and Accessories

Anesthesia Masks

Anesthesia Circuits

Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs)

Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs)

Subject C Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Clinical Indication

Nervous System Surgeries

ENT System Surgeries

Respiratory System Surgeries

Cardiovascular System Surgeries

Digestive System Surgeries

Urinary System Surgeries

Musculoskeletal System Surgeries

Skin System Surgeries

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Point Of Care

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global anesthesia machine market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on form (portable anesthesia machines, standalone anesthesia machines), product type (continuous anesthesia machines, intermittent anesthesia machines, modern anesthesia machines, anesthesia ventilators, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia delivery machines, anesthesia workstations, others), subject (human, veterinary), anesthesia disposables and accessories (anesthesia masks, anesthesia circuits, endotracheal tubes (ETTs), laryngeal mask airways (LMAs)), clinical indication (nervous system surgeries, ENT system surgeries, respiratory system surgeries, cardiovascular system surgeries, digestive system surgeries, urinary system surgeries, musculoskeletal system surgeries, skin system surgeries), and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, point of care), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

