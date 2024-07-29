Global and Regional Hypersonic Industry Research 2024-2034: Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Northrop Grumman Intensify Developments, Hypersonix Launch Systems and HERMEUS are Exploring Commercial Travel

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypersonic Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Launch Mode, End-user, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hypersonic market is valued at $7.57 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% to reach $17.82 billion by 2034.

The hypersonic market has witnessed a surge in interest and investment in recent years, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions, rapid technological advancements, and the quest for military superiority among major global powers.

Leading defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, RTX, and Northrop Grumman have intensified their efforts to develop hypersonic weapons and platforms capable of delivering decisive tactical advantages on the battlefield. Additionally, emerging players like Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd. and HERMEUS CORP. are leveraging innovative propulsion technologies and novel design concepts to explore new frontiers in commercial hypersonic travel, promising faster, more efficient means of global transportation.



The dominance of the air launched segment in the hypersonic market can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, air-launched hypersonic systems offer unparalleled flexibility and rapid deployment capabilities, allowing for swift response to evolving threats and dynamic battlefield scenarios. Moreover, the air launched segment benefits from ongoing advancements in aerospace technology and the proliferation of hypersonic research and development programs by leading defense contractors and government agencies.

For instance, Lockheed Martin's development of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) exemplifies the growing emphasis on air-launched hypersonic capabilities, with the system designed to provide prompt, long-range strike capabilities against high-priority targets (Air-Launched Hypersonic Weapon, AGM-183A ARRW). These technological advancements, coupled with increasing investments in air-launched hypersonic systems by major military powers such as the United States, China, and Russia, further reinforce the market leadership of the Air Launched segment within the hypersonic market.



Based on the end-user, the market has been segmented into military, air force, navy and space. Based on type, the market has been segmented into hypersonic glide vehicle, hypersonic cruise missile, and hypersonic spaceplanes.



North America's leadership in the growth of the hypersonic market can be attributed to several factors, including substantial investments in research and development, a robust defense industrial base, and a strategic focus on hypersonic technology innovation. The region benefits from a strong network of government agencies, defense contractors, and research institutions collaborating on hypersonic projects, such as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and partnerships between aerospace giants such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies.



Additionally, North America's advanced manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise enable the rapid prototyping and deployment of hypersonic systems, positioning the region at the forefront of hypersonic research, development, and commercialization efforts.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $17.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



