HRCI Publishes New Book Underscoring the Critical Role of HR

HRCI®, the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resource profession, today announced the publication of a new book co-authored by its CEO, Amy Dufrane, Ed.D. SPHR, CAE and Clarissa Peterson, GPHR, SPHR, LPEC, titled "Alchemizing HR: Your Formula for the New Era." Published as the Official Guide to the HRCI Professional Development Model, it provides a detailed understanding of how human resources can support institutional well-being through strategic innovation and agility.



The book presents a compelling guide that acknowledges the invaluable role of HR professionals in steering organizations toward sustainability and growth amid accelerated and often global change. Examining the complexities that are continually reshaping the HR landscape, including digitalization, environmental changes, consumer expectations, and geopolitical shifts, the authors highlight the urgency for HR practitioners to master essential knowledge and skills. Designed for HR professionals at any career stage, from those seeking to develop a foundational comprehension to seasoned leaders who are aiming to leverage new workforce opportunities in uncertain settings, the book is a blueprint to build resilience and support growth.

Drawing upon HRCI’s research and global collaboration, “Alchemizing HR” connects the insights of its popular webinar series, turning real-world challenges into lessons on effective people management and strategic organizational development. HRCI certificants who purchase and read the book will earn three business credits toward their recertification requirements.

Peterson is a Chief Human Resources & Ethics Officer with over 25 years of leadership in human resources. She has experience in all aspects of HR with special interests in team development, executive coaching, diversity & inclusion, board development, and culture transformation. She is the president and CEO of Ohana HR and the beloved host of HRCI’s Alchemizing HR webinar series.

Dufrane’s vision has transformed HRCI into a contemporary learning organization that helps HR professionals meet new career, business, and workforce demands. She is acknowledged as an innovator of human capital strategies for progressive companies and higher education. She holds a doctorate from The George Washington University and an MBA from Marymount University. A much sought-after speaker and thought leader, “Alchemizing HR” is her second book.

“Alchemizing HR” is available as an e-book. Additional information is available at https://www.hrci.org/AlchemizingHRBook.

