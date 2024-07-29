Global Metabolomics Technologies and Markets, 2021-2023 & 2024-2029: Lucrative Opportunities in Precision Medicine and Personalized Healthcare, Drug Discovery, & Biomarker Discovery and Validation

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metabolomics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for metabolomics technologies is expected to grow from $16.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $30.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
This report is a comprehensive study of the global metabolomics technologies market. Current and historical market revenues are estimated based on product, indication, application and region.
Due to the increasing need for accurate diagnosis of diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech research and development, and the availability of government and private funding, metabolomics is carving a greater presence in medicine and healthcare. As well, since it is non-invasive in nature and closely linked to the phenotype, metabolomics is an ideal tool for use in agricultural industries, pharmaceuticals and preventive healthcare. A rise in the number of clinical trials, awareness about nutritional products, toxicological testing data, and rapid growth of metabolomics data analysis software and solutions are expected to propel the growth of this market.
High growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing usage of different bioinformatics platforms in several metabolomic applications such as drug discovery and development and the benefit of smooth technological workflow with the reliable, precise and transparent data processing benefits gained from it.
In addition, the easy availability of technologically advanced products and significant investments in metabolomic-based research in personalized medicine, drug discovery studies and cancer therapeutics will also drive the North American market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific's high growth rate is attributed to the high prevalence of cancer, unmet healthcare needs, high investments in metabolomics-based research, and growing R&D funding for cancer drug discovery and personalized medicine opportunities.
A shortage of qualified technicians, the high cost of instruments and tools, and the complexity affiliated with metabolomic data examination and processing pose threats to market growth.
Metabolomics studies focus on metabolite perturbations induced by infection and diseases. As direct signatures of disease onset and infection, metabolites can help researchers quickly determine pathogenesis, potential therapeutic targets, and cell or tissue damage. They can also be used as biomarkers to monitor disease progression. At present, metabolomics, including amino acid metabolism, glucose metabolism, lipid metabolism, purine and pyrimidine metabolism, and so on, have been widely applied in the COVID-19 pandemic.
- An overview of the global market for metabolomics, the study of small molecules, known as metabolites, in cells, biofluids, tissues and organisms
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2029 and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by product, indication, application, and region
- Analysis of the market drivers, restraints and opportunities, and identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand for metabolics
- A look at ESG trends
- Information on developments in R&D, clinical trials, emerging technologies, and economic trends
- Analysis of key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, patents, and alliances
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker, Danaher Corp., and Merck KGaA
