Global Metabolomics Technologies and Markets, 2021-2023 & 2024-2029: Lucrative Opportunities in Precision Medicine and Personalized Healthcare, Drug Discovery, & Biomarker Discovery and Validation

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metabolomics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for metabolomics technologies is expected to grow from $16.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $30.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report is a comprehensive study of the global metabolomics technologies market. Current and historical market revenues are estimated based on product, indication, application and region.

Due to the increasing need for accurate diagnosis of diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech research and development, and the availability of government and private funding, metabolomics is carving a greater presence in medicine and healthcare. As well, since it is non-invasive in nature and closely linked to the phenotype, metabolomics is an ideal tool for use in agricultural industries, pharmaceuticals and preventive healthcare. A rise in the number of clinical trials, awareness about nutritional products, toxicological testing data, and rapid growth of metabolomics data analysis software and solutions are expected to propel the growth of this market.

High growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing usage of different bioinformatics platforms in several metabolomic applications such as drug discovery and development and the benefit of smooth technological workflow with the reliable, precise and transparent data processing benefits gained from it.

In addition, the easy availability of technologically advanced products and significant investments in metabolomic-based research in personalized medicine, drug discovery studies and cancer therapeutics will also drive the North American market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific's high growth rate is attributed to the high prevalence of cancer, unmet healthcare needs, high investments in metabolomics-based research, and growing R&D funding for cancer drug discovery and personalized medicine opportunities.

A shortage of qualified technicians, the high cost of instruments and tools, and the complexity affiliated with metabolomic data examination and processing pose threats to market growth.

Metabolomics studies focus on metabolite perturbations induced by infection and diseases. As direct signatures of disease onset and infection, metabolites can help researchers quickly determine pathogenesis, potential therapeutic targets, and cell or tissue damage. They can also be used as biomarkers to monitor disease progression. At present, metabolomics, including amino acid metabolism, glucose metabolism, lipid metabolism, purine and pyrimidine metabolism, and so on, have been widely applied in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for metabolomics, the study of small molecules, known as metabolites, in cells, biofluids, tissues and organisms

Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2029 and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by product, indication, application, and region

Analysis of the market drivers, restraints and opportunities, and identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand for metabolics

A look at ESG trends

Information on developments in R&D, clinical trials, emerging technologies, and economic trends

Analysis of key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, patents, and alliances

Profiles of the leading companies, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker, Danaher Corp., and Merck KGaA

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker

Danaher Corp.

Merck Kgaa

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Overview of Metabolomics

Separation Techniques

Detection Techniques

Metabolites and Their Applications

R&D and Regulatory Approval

Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Technological Advancements

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Expanding Applications Across Industries

Market Restraints

High Cost of Instruments and Services

Complexity of Data Analysis

Standardization and Quality Control Challenges

Limited Biomarker Validation and Clinical Utility

Market Opportunities

Precision Medicine and Personalized Healthcare

Drug Discovery and Development

Biomarker Discovery and Validation

Nutritional Profiling and Functional Foods

Environmental Monitoring and Toxicology

Market Challenges

Data Complexity and Interpretation

Standardization and Quality Assurance

Biomarker Validation and Clinical Translation

Technological Limitations and Costs

Regulatory and Ethical Considerations

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Introduction

Clinical Trial Analysis

By Study Type

By Status

By Gender

By Interventions

Granted Patents

Introduction

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Metabolomics Market, by Product

Global Market Analysis and Forecast

Separation Techniques

Detection Techniques

Metabolomics Market, by Indication

Global Market Analysis and Forecast

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Other Diseases Indication

Metabolomics Market, by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast

Biomarker Discovery

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Testing

Nutrigenomics

Functional Genomics

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Metabolomics Market, by Region

Global

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Company Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Venture Capital Funding

Chapter 7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nk0yhg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.