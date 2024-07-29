CBMJ Completes Audited Financials – Subsidiary Patriot.TV Positioned for Growth

VENICE, FL, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (PINK:CBMJ) announced that it has completed PCAOB certified audits of its most recent two years of financials. The audits are consistent with and meet requirements for uplisting to senior exchanges.

The company's CEO Mark Schaftlein stated that “Providing audited financials and continually striving to exceed reporting requirements provides greater transparency, instills confidence, and is an important step in positioning the Company as it progresses towards a senior exchange. We are very proud of our compliance and accounting departments as they definitely delivered in meeting and exceeding all standards required to smoothly complete the third-party audit. We look forward to providing additional updates and milestones now that we have completed this critical step.”

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a leading media broadcast platform wholly owned by CBMJ dedicated to providing cutting-edge, informative content across television, radio, and online platforms. With a focus on truth, freedom, and empowering narratives, Patriot.TV is at the forefront of shaping the future of media consumption. Visit www.patriot.tv for more information.

About CBMJ: (PINK:CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com . These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.

