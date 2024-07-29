Claritas HealthTech Announces Spin-Off of Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd to Lead Global Delivery of its Suite of Software Solutions in Nuclear Medicine

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas HealthTech (Claritas) a healthcare technology company specializing in advanced medical image enhancement, reconstruction, signal processing, and AI solutions for the medical industry, announces it is spinning off its nuclear medicine division into a separate company, named, Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd (Claritas NucMed). Claritas NucMed, established and registered in the UK, will focus on the global commercialization, delivery and deployment of its nuclear medicine suite of software solutions for PET and SPECT.



Claritas, headquartered in London, is a leader in developing cutting-edge image processing and AI diagnostic tools across various modalities ranging from radiology and nuclear medicine to endoscopy, dermatology and ophthalmology. With several years of R&D and collaboration with its clinical partners, the company has developed pioneering technology for precision enhancement, reconstruction, lesion detection and quantification of isotope uptake in PET an SPECT imaging.

Chetan Baxi, CEO of Claritas commented, “The establishment of Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd, strengthens our focus, and enables us to execute on our strategic plans for delivery and deployment of our solutions in nuclear medicine. The company has focused significant R&D efforts on achieving solutions that provide accurate results, to aid the clinician in achieving improved outcomes for the patient in this area. The establishment of Claritas NucMed will enable us to capitalize on growth opportunities in this segment.”

With the increasing prevalence and screening of different types of cancers, the rising demand for PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography – Computed Tomography) imaging results in delays and long waiting times. Further, demand for PET imaging is increasing exponentially, going beyond its traditional use in detecting cancer to other conditions such as cardiac, vascular, neurological and treatment monitoring. The Claritas iPET™ enhancement capability is significant as it can be used for reducing scan times and reducing isotope dosage required while yielding diagnostic quality images. Claritas iPETcertum™, extends this capability, aiding clinicians with accurate and automatic lesion detection and quantification, based on clinician-defined uptake parameters.

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) is one of the most common procedures in performed in cardiology. Reducing radiation exposure to patients is a global goal. Claritas iSPECTcardiac™, is a software solution that enables reducing scan time and/or contrast dosage by 50% in SPECT imaging.

About Claritas HealthTech Limited