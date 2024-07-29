New york, NY, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 25, 2023, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced an administrative transition period extending until 2026 the new requirement that any catch-up contributions made by higher-income participants in 401(k) and similar retirement plans must be designated as after-tax Roth contributions. This decision impacts numerous investors seeking to maximize their retirement savings.

Michael D. David, the founder of Quantum Prosperity Consortium Investment Education Foundation, responded positively to this announcement. The foundation, established in September 2018, focuses on enhancing investors' financial literacy and investment skills. David, with his extensive experience in the financial industry, highlighted that this extended transition period allows investors more time to adjust their strategies in light of the new Roth catch-up contribution requirements. The foundation's advanced AI investment system, FINQbot, will offer personalized advice to help investors navigate these changes.

The foundation's mission to promote knowledge of global account investments and fraud detection aligns with the current need for clear understanding and strategic planning in response to tax and regulatory changes. Quantum Prosperity Consortium continues to support investors in achieving secure wealth growth, with a particular focus on the implications of the SECURE 2.0 Act and its provisions. The foundation plans to incorporate these updates into its comprehensive educational activities, ensuring that participants are well-prepared to make informed decisions.

As part of its future outlook, the foundation aims to establish a comprehensive investment education network across the United States and globally, leveraging AI and big data technologies to innovate its educational service models. This vision is in line with its goal to become a trusted educational partner for investors, helping them achieve their wealth aspirations.

