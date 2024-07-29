Addressing Pet Life Stage Nutrition Through Need States: Adults in Focus, as Juveniles and Senior Pets Mostly Manage on Comprehensive Diets

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Addressing Pet Life Stage Nutrition Through Need States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Holistic wellness in pet health is becoming more sophisticated than ever. As needs become more nuanced, expected benefits are becoming more specific. This report explores how pet life stage nutrition offers opportunities for targeting stage-specific needs, the role claims and ingredients play in communicating benefits, the role tech can play, and how learning from human health trends can show the way forward for pet health trends.
Key Findings
Tailoring formulations and solutions to the specific needs of pet life stages
As the focus on pet health and wellness grows, the scope of positioning benefits is expanding across different pet care categories. With incremental infiltration in this space at this time, adopting a more targeted and defined scope can serve as a key differentiator. Understanding needs by life stage is one such segment that holds growth opportunities.
Claims and ingredients key in communicating the needs that are being addressed
Mimicking human trends around communicating functional benefits through packaging and labelling, pet product packaging is also seeing claims and ingredients clearly mentioned front and centre. While, so far, most claims operate under a broad umbrella, there is scope for a more niche positioning, with claims backed by relevant ingredients. Scope for development also lies in learning further from human trends.
Leverage AI-powered solutions
From personalisation to automation, and from AI-powered platforms to at-home devices, AI-powered pet owner-facing solutions can elevate the pet raising experience. As challengers enter this space, incumbents must strategise in their approaches to remain relevant within the pet tech ecosystem.
Report Scope
The Addressing Pet Life Stage Nutrition Through Need States global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
State of play
- Exploring need states in pets by life stage
- Adults in focus, as juveniles and senior pets mostly manage on comprehensive diets
- Product claims and ingredients are critical tools in conveying life stage-specific benefits
- Understanding the need for life stage-specific diets
- Mapping life stage requirements to corresponding need states
Nurturing the needs of young ones
- Getting started on the pet ownership journey
- Juvenile-orientated diets show efforts to make inroads early on
- Different formats and textures for different needs
- Juvenile focused pet food launches highlight formats and emphasise benefits
- Training them young while treating them right
- Treats, tech and transport: Product development is becoming sophisticated and niche
More than just maintenance for adult pets
- The concept of need states in pet health and wellness
- Pet obesity: The dark side of pet humanisation
- Approaches to tackle obesity in pets
- Special care for special needs
- Resonance with life stage need-specific ingredients can drive product adoption
- Achieve differentiation through sophisticated benefits and hero ingredients
- Beyond water: Functional drinks promote hydration and enrichment
Enabling optimal care for senior and geriatric pets
- An ageing pet cat and dog population
- Senior-specific needs: A convergence point for ingredients, functional benefits and claims
- Ageing pets: An appealing category for pet food players and private labels alike
- Forms and textures to appeal to the ageing senses
- Texture and format should be a consideration for senior diets
Opportunities
- Get to know the pet owner
- Map out optimal positioning of ingredients and claims
- Leverage AI to drive personalisation unique to a pet's needs ecosystem
- Understand pet owner sensibility for optimal targeting and positioning
