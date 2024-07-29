Addressing Pet Life Stage Nutrition Through Need States: Adults in Focus, as Juveniles and Senior Pets Mostly Manage on Comprehensive Diets

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Addressing Pet Life Stage Nutrition Through Need States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Holistic wellness in pet health is becoming more sophisticated than ever. As needs become more nuanced, expected benefits are becoming more specific. This report explores how pet life stage nutrition offers opportunities for targeting stage-specific needs, the role claims and ingredients play in communicating benefits, the role tech can play, and how learning from human health trends can show the way forward for pet health trends.

Key Findings



Tailoring formulations and solutions to the specific needs of pet life stages

As the focus on pet health and wellness grows, the scope of positioning benefits is expanding across different pet care categories. With incremental infiltration in this space at this time, adopting a more targeted and defined scope can serve as a key differentiator. Understanding needs by life stage is one such segment that holds growth opportunities.

Claims and ingredients key in communicating the needs that are being addressed

Mimicking human trends around communicating functional benefits through packaging and labelling, pet product packaging is also seeing claims and ingredients clearly mentioned front and centre. While, so far, most claims operate under a broad umbrella, there is scope for a more niche positioning, with claims backed by relevant ingredients. Scope for development also lies in learning further from human trends.

Leverage AI-powered solutions

From personalisation to automation, and from AI-powered platforms to at-home devices, AI-powered pet owner-facing solutions can elevate the pet raising experience. As challengers enter this space, incumbents must strategise in their approaches to remain relevant within the pet tech ecosystem.

Report Scope

The Addressing Pet Life Stage Nutrition Through Need States global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

State of play

Exploring need states in pets by life stage

Adults in focus, as juveniles and senior pets mostly manage on comprehensive diets

Product claims and ingredients are critical tools in conveying life stage-specific benefits

Understanding the need for life stage-specific diets

Mapping life stage requirements to corresponding need states

Nurturing the needs of young ones

Getting started on the pet ownership journey

Juvenile-orientated diets show efforts to make inroads early on

Different formats and textures for different needs

Juvenile focused pet food launches highlight formats and emphasise benefits

Training them young while treating them right

Treats, tech and transport: Product development is becoming sophisticated and niche

More than just maintenance for adult pets

The concept of need states in pet health and wellness

Pet obesity: The dark side of pet humanisation

Approaches to tackle obesity in pets

Special care for special needs

Resonance with life stage need-specific ingredients can drive product adoption

Achieve differentiation through sophisticated benefits and hero ingredients

Beyond water: Functional drinks promote hydration and enrichment

Enabling optimal care for senior and geriatric pets

An ageing pet cat and dog population

Senior-specific needs: A convergence point for ingredients, functional benefits and claims

Ageing pets: An appealing category for pet food players and private labels alike

Forms and textures to appeal to the ageing senses

Texture and format should be a consideration for senior diets

Opportunities

Get to know the pet owner

Map out optimal positioning of ingredients and claims

Leverage AI to drive personalisation unique to a pet's needs ecosystem

Understand pet owner sensibility for optimal targeting and positioning

