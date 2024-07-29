ConnectWise Appoints Aziz Benmalek as Chief Business Officer

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is pleased to announce the appointment of Aziz Benmalek as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this role, Benmalek will oversee the company's sales and marketing organizations globally, bringing his extensive experience in the software industry to drive growth and success. In his role, Benmalek will report to Jason Magee, Chief Executive Officer at ConnectWise.

With over 25 years of experience in building and scaling businesses, Benmalek is a highly accomplished SaaS executive with a proven track record of leading high-performing global organizations. He has successfully navigated the cloud and SaaS landscape, demonstrating his ability to adapt to evolving market trends and customer demands.

Throughout his career, Benmalek has held leadership positions at renowned software companies, including Microsoft, Splunk, and Sage. His broad experience in leading multiple customer segments and route-to-market strategies across mature and emerging markets has consistently delivered exceptional results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aziz to the ConnectWise team," said Magee. "His deep expertise in the software industry, coupled with his strong leadership skills, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business and provide innovative solutions to our partners."

"I am honored to join ConnectWise and contribute to its ongoing success," said Benmalek. "ConnectWise has established itself as a leader in business automation software, and I look forward to working with the talented team to further accelerate growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

As Chief Business Officer, Benmalek will play a pivotal role in shaping ConnectWise's sales and marketing strategies, ensuring alignment with the company's vision and goals. His appointment reflects ConnectWise's commitment to attracting top talent and driving innovation within the technology solution provider industry.

To learn more about ConnectWise, please visit connectwise.com .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs) that support millions of small and midsized businesses (SMBs) globally. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise provides unmatched software, services, community, and integrations to fuel profitable growth. ConnectWise introduced the world's first true MSP platform—Asio™—providing unprecedented flexibility and security with built-in artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and machine learning capabilities. It all adds up to efficient, productive end-to-end MSP solutions, including IT documentation, data management, cybersecurity, remote monitoring, and backup technologies. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

Media Contact:

Inkhouse for ConnectWise

Email: ConnectWise@Inkhouse.com