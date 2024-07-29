TX Rail Products, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

| Source: TX Rail Products, Inc. TX Rail Products, Inc.

Gross margin expands to nearly 30%
Net income increases 63% year-over-year

ASHLAND, Ky., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX Rail Products, Inc. (OTC Markets PINK: TXRP), a supplier of rail and rail products to the U.S. coal mining industry, short line railroads and tunneling contractors, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Mr. Shrewsbury, CEO and Chairman of TX Rail Products, Inc., commented, “With a 63% year-over-year increase in net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, we have delivered our ninth consecutive quarter of positive earnings despite a modest decline in revenue. We have successfully reduced our cost of goods to drive our gross margin to nearly 30%, which we believe is sustainable, and we are generating positive cash from operations. We are optimistic about the outlook for our business given the stable market conditions, healthy demand and nearly $7 million in tax loss carryforwards that can be used to offset future earnings.”

Mr. Shrewsbury, continued, “During the nine months ended June 30, 2024, we repurchased 418,084 shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at a net cost of $17,000. We retire all stock upon repurchase and, in the near term, the Board of Directors intends to meet to approve of a new share repurchase program. We expect to fund future repurchases from cash on hand and cash flows from operating activities.”

"We are in the final stages of selecting a new audit firm and engaging an investor relations firm to enhance transparency, improve shareholder communications and raise our visibility within the investment community,” concluded Shrewsbury. “Ultimately, we aim to uplist our stock to a national exchange.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $1.76 million as compared to $1.79 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of 1.3%.

Cost of goods sold was $1.2 million as compared to $1.4 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of 11.2%.

Gross profit for the third quarter ended June 30,2024 increased as a percentage of revenue from 22.0% to 29.8% when compared to the same period the prior year. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of revenue is the result of higher margin products sold in the current quarter.

Operating expenses for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, were $222,000 as compared to $197,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 12.3%.

Other expense for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, was ($2,200) as compared to other expense of ($10,100) in the same quarter the prior year.

Net income for the current third fiscal quarter was $302,000, compared to $185,000 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, representing an increase of 62.8%.

On June 30,2024, cash and cash equivalents were $216,000 compared to $159,000 at September 30, 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was $336,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 was ($311,000) compared to ($86,000) in the prior year period. Net cash provided by financing activities for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 was $31,000 as compared to cash used in financing activities of ($279,000) for the same period the prior fiscal year. The increase in cash provided by financing activities was primarily the result of a new line of credit of $500,000 that was used to repay loans and for current operating needs and proceeds from an additional loan used to purchase capital equipment.

Accounts receivable was $471,000 as of June 30, 2024, as compared to $803,000 as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 41.4%.

Inventory was $3.1 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 19.7% as compared to $2.6 million as of September 30, 2023. The increase in inventory is the direct result of higher product sales demand.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) and other applicable law. When used, the words "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "should", "expect", "plan", "assume" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements concerning future plans or results are necessarily only estimates and actual results could differ materially from expectations. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: our ability to implement our business strategy; our financial strategy; a downturn in economic environment; our failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; a failure of our innovation initiatives; risks from investing in growth opportunities; fluctuations in financial results and purchases; the impact of local legal, economic, political and health conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters and tax matters; ineffective internal controls; our use of accounting estimates; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and our reliance on critical skills; impact of relationships with critical suppliers; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; the impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; our reliance on third party distribution channels; Securities and Exchange Commission regulations related to trading in "penny stocks;" the continued availability of certain financing provided by our CEO; and other risks, uncertainties and factors or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Notwithstanding the above, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, expressly state that the safe harbor for forward looking statements does not apply to companies that issue penny stocks. Because we may from time to time be considered to be an issuer of penny stock, the safe harbor for forward looking statements under the PSLRA may not be apply to us at certain times.

Contacts
William “Buck” Shrewsbury, Chairman and CEO.
(606) 928-3131

TX Rail Products, Inc.
Balance Sheets
For the periods ended June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023
 
 Unaudited
  June 30,
  September 30,
 
  2024  2023  
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents$215,888  $159,088  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful      
accounts of $28,0000 at June 30, 2024 and $0 at September 30, 2023 470,667   802,752  
Inventory, (Note 1) 3,112,364   2,599,510  
Other current assets 27,776   1,605  
Total current assets 3,826,695   3,562,955  
       
Property and equipment, net, (Note 2) 377,358   82,216  
Total Assets$4,204,053  $3,645,171  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable$551,886  $966,998  
Accrued expenses, primarily to officers, (Note 5) 81,410   126,410  
Accrued interest to officer, (Note 5) 559,726   559,726  
Advances from officer 161,587   286,587  
Stockholder/officer advances for operations-warehouse rent 222,000   204,000  
Bank-term loan-current portion 142,192   79,683  
Other current liability 213,067   153,180  
Total current liabilities 1,931,868   2,376,584  
       
Bank-term-loan, less current portion, (Note 7) 251,006   140,485  
Note payable to officer, (Note 5) 2,000,000   2,000,000  
Total Liabilities 4,182,874   4,517,069  
       
Commitments and Contingencies, (Note 9)      
       
Stockholders' deficit:      
Preferred stock: no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized      
no shares outstanding _   _  
Common stock: no par value, 250,000,000 shares      
authorized, 45,000,000 and 45,418,084 shares issued and outstanding      
at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 8,703,344   8,784,201  
Additional paid-in capital 4,809,295   4,745,438  
Accumulated deficit (13,491,460)  (14,401,537) 
Total stockholders' deficit 21,179   (871,898) 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit$4,204,053  $3,645,171  
 
 


TX Rail Products, Inc.
Statements of Operations
For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023
 
 Unaudited 
 THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED 
  June 30,
  June 30,
  June 30,
  June 30,
 
  2024   2023   2024   2023  
             
Revenue$1,764,702  $1,787,517  $5,861,674  $5,211,352  
             
Cost of goods sold (1,238,977)  (1,394,666)  (4,259,235)  (4,162,743) 
             
Gross profit 525,725   392,851   1,602,439   1,048,609  
             
Operating expenses, except items shown            
separately below 107,912   87,867   269,544   212,267  
Commission expense 34,724   51,613   183,798   183,798  
Salary expense 70,714   53,100   211,096   146,412  
Professional fees _   _   558   _  
Bad debt expense _   _   28,000   _  
Depreciation expense 8,472   4,915   15,535   12,597  
Total operating expenses 221,822   197,495   708,531   555,074  
             
Income from operations 303,903   195,356   893,908   493,535  
             
Other income and (expense)            
Other income 4,514   _   21,036   _  
Gain/Loss on Disposal of Assets _   _   9,000     
Charitable contribution _   (150)  _   (150) 
Interest expense (6,720)  (9,929)  (13,867)  (18,687) 
             
Total other income and (expense), net (2,206)  (10,079)  16,169   (18,837) 
             
Net income$301,697  $185,277  $910,077  $474,698  
             
Net earnings per common share            
Basic and diluted$0.0067  $0.0040  $0.0202  $0.0100  
             
Weighted average of common shares outstanding -            
Basic and diluted 45,000,000   45,853,084   45,092,908   47,121,457  