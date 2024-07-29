California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

| Source: California BanCorp California BanCorp

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB) (the “Company”), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company reported a net loss of $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of $9.7 million, or 254%, compared to net income of $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $11.3 million, or 208%, compared to $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported a net loss of $2.0 million representing a decrease of $12.9 million, or 119%, compared to net income of $10.9 million for the same period in 2023.

Diluted earnings per share of $(0.68) for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.45 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.65 for the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, diluted earnings per share of $(0.24), compared to $1.29 for the same period in 2023.

"As we announced earlier this month, on July 17, 2024, at their respective shareholder meetings, shareholders of Southern California Bancorp and California BanCorp approved the merger of the two companies, and we expect the transaction to close on July 31, 2024,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “Our second quarter results were impacted by a $13.5 million provision for credit losses, largely as the result of stepped up resolution activity on loans individually identified during a rigorous review of our loan portfolio. During the quarter, we focused our efforts on an active strategy of de-risking our balance sheet and remained measured in our new loan production, which led to a decline in total loans. At the same time, we continued to add new commercial relationships that helped contribute to an increase in our balances of noninterest-bearing deposits. We look forward to closing our merger and capitalizing on the strong market position of our combined entity to continue adding attractive commercial relationships, generating profitable growth, and further enhancing the value of our franchise in the coming years.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024

  • Net loss of $5.9 million and $(0.68) per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.8 million and $0.45 per share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $18.3 million decreased $1.1 million, or 6%, from $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).
  • Net interest income of $16.8 million decreased $892,000, or 5%, compared to $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Provision for credit losses of $13.5 million increased $13.4 million from $126,000 for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest income of $1.5 million decreased $187,000, or 11%, compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding merger related expenses, of $12.5 million decreased $139,000, or 1%, compared to $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Profitability - six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023

  • Net loss of $2.0 million and $(0.24) per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.9 million and $1.29 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $37.8 million decreased $1.8 million, or 5%, compared to $39.6 million in the prior year (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).
  • Net interest income of $34.5 million decreased $2.9 million, or 8%, compared to $37.4 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Provision for credit losses of $13.6 million increased $12.8 million from $802,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Non-interest income of $3.2 million increased $981,000, or 44%, from $2.2 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding merger related expenses, of $25.2 million increased $1.8 million, or 8%, compared to $23.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Financial Position – June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024

  • Total assets decreased by $5.2 million to $1.92 billion; average total assets decreased by $7.0 million to $1.91 billion.
  • Total gross loans decreased by $33.2 million to $1.49 billion; average total gross loans decreased by $11.1 million to $1.51 billion.
  • Total deposits decreased by $827,000 to $1.64 billion; average total deposits decreased by $7.0 million to $1.62 billion.
  • The Company had no other borrowings at June 30, 2024 or March 31, 2024.
  • Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 9.93%, tier I capital ratio of 10.06%, and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.93%.
  • Book value per share of $23.07 decreased by $0.72, or 3%.
  • Tangible book value per share of $22.20 decreased by $0.71, or 3% (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $16.8 million, representing a decrease of $892,000, or 5%, from $17.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.8 million, or 10%, from $18.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to lower yields on interest earning assets. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, the decrease in net interest income resulted from a lower balance of average earning assets which was driven by a reduction in loan balances as a result of conservative underwriting combined with decreased demand and pay-offs occurring in the normal course of business. Additionally, during the current period the Company incurred higher yields on interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $34.5 million, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 8% from $37.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in higher yields on interest-bearing deposits.

The Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.71%, compared to 3.89% for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.93% for the same period in 2023. The Company’s net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 3.80% compared to 3.98% for the same period in 2023.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023 was $1.5 million, $1.7 million, and $1.1 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income of $3.2 million compared to $2.2 million for the same period of 2023. The fluctuations in non-interest income from the prior periods were primarily due to service charges and loan related fees.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $18.3 million, $19.4 million, and $19.8 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $37.8 million and $39.6 million, respectively (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023 was $13.2 million, $13.7 million, and $11.6 million, respectively. Non-interest expense of $26.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $3.5 million, or 15%, compared to $23.4 million for the same period of 2023. The fluctuations in non-interest expense from the prior periods was primarily due to the recognition of merger related expenses. Additionally, compared to the same periods in the prior year, the Company incurred increases in salaries and benefits as well as premises and equipment.

Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024, the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 was $12.5 million, $12.7 million, and $11.6 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, non-interest expense excluding the impact of merger related expenses was $25.2 million and $23.4 million, respectively (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 71.90%, 70.57%, and 58.66% for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 68.38% and 65.29% for the second and first quarters of 2024, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 71.22% and 59.14%, respectively. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 66.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Balance Sheet:

Total assets were $1.92 billion as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, compared to total assets of $2.00 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in total assets from the prior year was primarily due to conservative new loan production, combined with decreased liquidity related to a reduction in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Total gross loans decreased by $33.2 million, or 2%, to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.52 billion at March 31, 2024 and decreased $95.9 million, or 6%, from $1.58 billion at June 30, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, commercial loans increased by $1.7 million, or less than 1%, real estate related loans decreased by $33.0 million, or 4%, and other loans decreased $1.9 million, or 5%. Compared to the same period in the prior year, commercial, real estate other, real estate construction and land, and other loans decreased by $10.1 million, or 2%, $34.8 million, or 4%, $45.1 million, or 74%, and $5.9 million, or 13%, respectively.

Total deposits of $1.64 billion at June 30, 2024 remained unchanged from March 31, 2024, and decreased by $99.6 million, or 6%, from $1.74 billion at June 30, 2023. Compared to the same period last year, the decrease in total deposits was primarily concentrated in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 39% of total deposits at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 and represented 43% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.

Excluding junior subordinated debt securities, the Company had no outstanding borrowings at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 or June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans was $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $301,000 for the first quarter of 2024 and $340,000 for the second quarter of 2023. The Company had net loan charge-offs of $13.3 million, or 0.89% of gross loans, during the second quarter of 2024, net loan charge-offs of $348,000, or 0.02% of gross loans during the first quarter of 2024 and no charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2023.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 1.13% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2024 and 0.01% at June 30, 2023, with non-performing loans of $21.7 million, $1.5 million and $181,000, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $16.3 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $16.0 million, or 1.05% of total loans, at March 31, 2024 and $15.7 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at June 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $1.8 million, or 0.33% of total unfunded loan commitments, at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.0 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at March 31, 2024 and $1.9 million, or 0.31% of total unfunded loan commitments, at June 30, 2023.

Capital Adequacy:

At June 30, 2024, shareholders’ equity totaled $195.5 million, compared to $200.7 million at March 31, 2024 and $184.2 million one year ago. Additionally, at June 30, 2024, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio, and leverage ratio were 13.93%, 10.06%, and 9.93%, respectively; all of which were above the regulatory standards of 10.00%, 8.00%, and 5.00%, respectively, for “well-capitalized” institutions.

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, please visit our website at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751
Chief Executive Officer
seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release include: Total Revenue; Adjusted non-interest expense; Adjusted Efficiency Ratio; Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio; Quarterly and Year-to-Date Average Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio; and Tangible Book Value Per Share.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual future performance or financial results could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Southern California Bancorp to terminate their agreement with respect to the pending merger; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or Southern California Bancorp; delays in completing the merger with Southern California Bancorp; the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the merger on a timely basis or at all; the ability to complete the merger and integration of the Company and Southern California Bancorp successfully; costs being greater than anticipated; cost savings being less than anticipated; the risk that the merger disrupts the business of the Company, Southern California Bancorp or the combined company; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; the impacts of the failure of other depository institutions on investor and depositor sentiments and preferences; the Company’s ability to manage its liquidity; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW


 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY 
 SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY 
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 
                  
       Change    Change 
 QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2024 Q1 2024 $ %  Q2 2023 $ % 
                  
 Interest income $26,748  $27,382  $(634) -2%  $27,172  $(424) -2% 
 Interest expense  9,925   9,667   258  3%   8,526   1,399  16% 
 Net interest income  16,823   17,715   (892) -5%   18,646   (1,823) -10% 
                  
 Provision for credit losses  13,506   126   13,380  10619%   444   13,062  2942% 
 Net interest income after provision for credit losses  3,317   17,589   (14,272) -81%   18,202   (14,885) -82% 
                  
 Non-interest income  1,518   1,705   (187) -11%   1,135   383  34% 
 Non-interest expense(1)  13,188   13,704   (516) -4%   11,603   1,585  14% 
 Income before income taxes  (8,353)  5,590   (13,943) -249%   7,734   (16,087) -208% 
                  
 Income tax expense  (2,492)  1,773   (4,265) -241%   2,294   (4,786) -209% 
 Net income $(5,861) $3,817  $(9,678) -254%  $5,440  $(11,301) -208% 
                  
 Diluted earnings per share $(0.68) $0.45  $(1.13) -251%  $0.65  $(1.33) -205% 
                  
 Net interest margin  3.71%  3.89% -18 Basis Points   3.93% -22 Basis Points 
                  
 Efficiency ratio(1)  71.90%  70.57% +133 Basis Points   58.66% +1324 Basis Points 
                  
                  
                  
                  
                  
                  
     Change        
 YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS:  2024   2023  $ %        
                  
 Interest income $54,130  $52,711  $1,419  3%        
 Interest expense  19,592   15,308   4,284  28%        
 Net interest income  34,538   37,403   (2,865) -8%        
                  
 Provision for credit losses  13,632   802   12,830  1600%        
 Net interest income after provision for credit losses  20,906   36,601   (15,695) -43%        
                  
 Non-interest income  3,223   2,242   981  44%        
 Non-interest expense(1)  26,892   23,446   3,446  15%        
 Income before income taxes  (2,763)  15,397   (18,160) -118%        
                  
 Income tax expense  (719)  4,506   (5,225) -116%        
 Net income $(2,044) $10,891  $(12,935) -119%        
                  
 Diluted earnings per share $(0.24) $1.29  $(1.53) -119%        
                  
 Net interest margin  3.80%  3.98% -18 Basis Points        
                  
 Efficiency ratio(1)  71.22%  59.14% +1208 Basis Points        
                  
                  
                  
 (1)See pro-forma balances and ratios, excluding the impact of merger related expenses - Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data   
                  


 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
 SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                 
       Change    Change
 PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2024 Q1 2024 $ %  Q2 2023 $ %
                 
 Total assets $1,917,389  $1,922,541  $(5,152) -0%  $2,005,646  $(88,257) -4%
 Gross loans  1,487,697   1,520,891   (33,194) -2%   1,583,631   (95,934) -6%
 Deposits  1,638,689   1,639,516   (827) -0%   1,738,296   (99,607) -6%
 Tangible equity(1)  188,042   193,263   (5,221) -3%   176,783   11,259  6%
                 
 Tangible book value per share(1) $22.20  $22.91  $(0.71) -3%  $21.09  $1.11  5%
                 
 Tangible equity / tangible assets(1)  9.85%  10.09% -24 Basis Points   8.85% +100 Basis Points
 Gross loans / total deposits  90.79%  92.76% -197 Basis Points   91.10% -31 Basis Points
 Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  39.31%  38.64% +67 Basis Points   42.69% -338 Basis Points
                 
                 
 QUARTERLY AVERAGE     Change    Change
 HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2024 Q1 2024 $ %  Q2 2023 $ %
                 
 Total assets $1,909,125  $1,916,142  $(7,017) -0%  $1,983,877  $(74,752) -4%
 Total earning assets  1,823,785   1,831,333   (7,548) -0%   1,900,918   (77,133) -4%
 Gross loans  1,507,625   1,518,722   (11,097) -1%   1,577,529   (69,904) -4%
 Deposits  1,622,673   1,629,636   (6,963) -0%   1,684,008   (61,335) -4%
 Tangible equity(1)  196,841   193,094   3,747  2%   175,783   21,058  12%
                 
 Tangible equity / tangible assets(1)  10.35%  10.12% +23 Basis Points   8.89% +146 Basis Points
 Gross loans / total deposits  92.91%  93.19% -28 Basis Points   93.68% -77 Basis Points
 Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  39.55%  40.34% -79 Basis Points   42.65% -310 Basis Points
                 
                 
 YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE     Change       
 HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2024 Q2 2023 $ %       
                 
 Total assets $1,912,634  $1,979,107  $(66,473) -3%       
 Total earning assets  1,827,558   1,897,448   (69,890) -4%       
 Gross loans  1,513,173   1,579,917   (66,744) -4%       
 Deposits  1,626,155   1,691,925   (65,770) -4%       
 Tangible equity(1)  194,967   172,636   22,331  13%       
                 
 Tangible equity / tangible assets(1)  10.23%  8.76% +147 Basis Points       
 Gross loans / total deposits  93.05%  93.38% -33 Basis Points       
 Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  39.94%  42.76% -282 Basis Points       
                 
 (1)See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data             
                 



 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
 SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
 (Dollars in Thousands)
            
            
 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS):06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23
            
            
 Balance, beginning of period $15,981  $16,028  $15,921  $15,722  $15,382 
 CECL adjustment  -   -   -   -   - 
 Provision for credit losses, quarterly  13,668   301   87   121   340 
 Charge-offs, quarterly  (13,351)  (439)  -   (156)  - 
 Recoveries, quarterly  50   91   20   234   - 
 Balance, end of period $16,348  $15,981  $16,028  $15,921  $15,722 
            
            
            
            
 NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23
            
 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $21,463  $1,212  $3,781  $1,236  $181 
 Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest  244   240   -   -   - 
 Nonperforming loans $21,707  $1,452  $3,781  $1,236  $181 
 Other real estate owned  -   -   -   -   - 
 Nonperforming assets $21,707  $1,452  $3,781  $1,236  $181 
            
            
 Nonperforming loans by asset type:          
 Commercial $9,624  $1,159  $3,728  $1,183  $- 
 Real estate other  11,515   -   -   -   - 
 Real estate construction and land  -   -   -   -   - 
 SBA  324   53   53   53   181 
 Other  244   240   -   -   - 
 Nonperforming loans $21,707  $1,452  $3,781  $1,236  $181 
            
            
            
            
 ASSET QUALITY: 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23
            
 Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans  1.10%  1.05%  1.03%  1.01%  0.99%
 Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans  75.31%  1100.62%  423.91%  1288.11%  8686.19%
 Nonperforming assets / total assets  1.13%  0.08%  0.19%  0.06%  0.01%
 Nonperforming loans / gross loans  1.46%  0.10%  0.24%  0.08%  0.01%
 Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans  0.89%  0.02%  -0.00%  -0.00%  0.00%
            



 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
            
   Three months ended
 Six months ended
   06/30/24 03/31/24 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23
            
 INTEREST INCOME          
 Loans $22,962  $23,574  $23,476  $46,536  $45,948 
 Federal funds sold  2,542   2,334   2,238   4,876   3,998 
 Investment securities  1,244   1,474   1,458   2,718   2,765 
 Total interest income  26,748   27,382   27,172   54,130   52,711 
            
 INTEREST EXPENSE          
 Deposits  9,366   9,096   7,493   18,462   13,515 
 Other  559   571   1,033   1,130   1,793 
 Total interest expense  9,925   9,667   8,526   19,592   15,308 
            
 Net interest income  16,823   17,715   18,646   34,538   37,403 
 Provision for credit losses  13,506   126   444   13,632   802 
 Net interest income after provision for credit losses  3,317   17,589   18,202   20,906   36,601 
            
 NON-INTEREST INCOME          
 Service charges and other fees  1,147   1,379   867   2,526   1,730 
 Other non-interest income  371   326   268   697   512 
 Total non-interest income  1,518   1,705   1,135   3,223   2,242 
            
 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE(1)          
 Salaries and benefits  8,925   8,852   7,831   17,777   15,707 
 Premises and equipment  1,431   1,452   1,168   2,883   2,348 
 Merger related expenses  647   1,024   -   1,671   - 
 Other  2,185   2,376   2,604   4,561   5,391 
 Total non-interest expense  13,188   13,704   11,603   26,892   23,446 
            
 Income before income taxes  (8,353)  5,590   7,734   (2,763)  15,397 
 Income taxes  (2,492)  1,773   2,294   (719)  4,506 
            
 NET INCOME $(5,861) $3,817  $5,440  $(2,044) $10,891 
            
 EARNINGS PER SHARE          
 Basic earnings per share $(0.69) $0.45  $0.65  $(0.24) $1.30 
 Diluted earnings per share $(0.68) $0.45  $0.65  $(0.24) $1.29 
 Average common shares outstanding  8,456,488   8,413,735   8,369,907   8,480,654   8,354,564 
 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding  8,558,432   8,566,712   8,414,213   8,610,179   8,442,607 
            
 PERFORMANCE MEASURES          
 Return on average assets  -1.23%  0.80%  1.10%  -0.21%  1.11%
 Return on average equity  -11.54%  7.66%  11.91%  -2.03%  12.19%
 Return on average tangible equity  -11.98%  7.95%  12.41%  -2.11%  12.72%
 Efficiency ratio(1)  71.90%  70.57%  58.66%  71.22%  59.14%
            
 (1)See pro-forma balances and ratios, excluding the impact of merger related expenses - Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data      



 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in Thousands)
            
   06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23
            
 ASSETS          
 Cash and due from banks $14,036  $12,071  $27,520  $17,128  $19,763 
 Federal funds sold  217,713   191,027   184,834   181,854   187,904 
 Investment securities  125,303   126,918   145,401   149,244   151,129 
 Loans:          
 Commercial  612,208   610,459   626,615   633,902   622,270 
 Real estate other  821,551   834,143   849,306   858,611   856,344 
 Real estate construction and land  15,467   35,886   44,186   40,003   60,595 
 SBA  3,678   3,919   4,032   4,415   4,936 
 Other  34,793   36,484   35,394   36,184   39,486 
 Loans, gross  1,487,697   1,520,891   1,559,533   1,573,115   1,583,631 
 Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees) 1,708   1,223   1,107   1,312   1,637 
 Allowance for credit losses  (16,348)  (15,981)  (16,028)  (15,921)  (15,722)
 Loans, net  1,473,057   1,506,133   1,544,612   1,558,506   1,569,546 
 Premises and equipment, net  1,763   1,987   2,207   2,432   2,625 
 Bank owned life insurance  26,273   26,084   25,878   25,697   25,519 
 Goodwill and core deposit intangible  7,415   7,422   7,432   7,442   7,452 
 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 51,829   50,899   48,021   41,614   41,708 
 Total assets $1,917,389  $1,922,541  $1,985,905  $1,983,917  $2,005,646 
            
 LIABILITIES          
 Deposits:          
 Demand noninterest-bearing $644,179  $633,489  $657,302  $686,723  $742,160 
 Demand interest-bearing  22,550   21,911   26,715   28,533   29,324 
 Money market and savings  633,880   656,236   631,015   672,119   633,620 
 Time  338,080   327,880   310,212   319,706   333,192 
 Total deposits  1,638,689   1,639,516   1,625,244   1,707,081   1,738,296 
            
 Junior subordinated debt securities  54,360   54,326   54,291   54,256   54,221 
 Other borrowings  -   -   75,000   -   - 
 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 28,883   28,014   34,909   32,465   28,894 
 Total liabilities  1,721,932   1,721,856   1,789,444   1,793,802   1,821,411 
            
 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
 Common stock  114,095   113,566   113,227   112,656   112,167 
 Retained earnings  82,121   87,982   84,165   78,824   73,423 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (759)  (863)  (931)  (1,365)  (1,355)
 Total shareholders' equity  195,457   200,685   196,461   190,115   184,235 
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,917,389  $1,922,541  $1,985,905  $1,983,917  $2,005,646 
            
 CAPITAL ADEQUACY          
 Tier I leverage ratio  9.93%  10.17%  9.61%  9.27%  9.01%
 Tier I risk-based capital ratio  10.06%  10.15%  9.53%  9.34%  9.07%
 Total risk-based capital ratio  13.93%  13.93%  13.16%  13.00%  12.73%
 Total equity/ total assets  10.19%  10.44%  9.89%  9.58%  9.19%
 Book value per share $23.07  $23.79  $23.38  $22.64  $21.98 
            
 Common shares outstanding  8,472,038   8,436,732   8,402,482   8,395,483   8,383,772 



 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY 
 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) 
 (Dollars in Thousands) 
               
     Three months ended June 30,
  Three months ended March 31, 
    2024  2024 
               
     Yields Interest   Yields Interest 
   Average or Income/ Average or Income/ 
   Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense 
 ASSETS             
 Interest earning assets:             
 Loans (1) $1,507,625  6.13% $22,962 $1,518,722  6.24% $23,574 
 Federal funds sold  190,007  5.38%  2,542  174,551  5.38%  2,334 
 Investment securities  126,153  3.97%  1,244  138,060  4.29%  1,474 
 Total interest earning assets  1,823,785  5.90%  26,748  1,831,333  6.01%  27,382 
              
 Noninterest-earning assets:             
 Cash and due from banks  17,526       18,858      
 All other assets (2)  67,814       65,951      
 TOTAL $1,909,125      $1,916,142      
               
               
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
 Interest-bearing liabilities:             
 Deposits:             
 Demand $23,735  0.22%  13 $24,736  0.20%  12 
 Money market and savings  637,301  3.24%  5,128  635,696  3.12%  4,928 
 Time  319,899  5.31%  4,225  311,884  5.36%  4,156 
 Other  54,339  4.14%  559  55,130  4.17%  571 
 Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,035,274  3.86%  9,925  1,027,446  3.78%  9,667 
               
 Noninterest-bearing liabilities:             
 Demand deposits  641,738       657,320      
 Accrued expenses and other liabilities  27,855       30,856      
 Shareholders' equity  204,258       200,520      
 TOTAL $1,909,125      $1,916,142      
               
 Net interest income and margin (3)   3.71% $16,823   3.89% $17,715 
               
 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $197,000 and $34,000, respectively.
 (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.2 million and $16.1 million, respectively. 
 (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.      



 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in Thousands)
              
   Three months ended June 30,
    2024  2023
              
     Yields Interest   Yields Interest
   Average or Income/ Average or Income/
   Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
 ASSETS            
 Interest earning assets:            
 Loans (1) $1,507,625 6.13% $22,962 $1,577,529 5.97% $23,476
 Federal funds sold  190,007 5.38%  2,542  170,608 5.26%  2,238
 Investment securities  126,153 3.97%  1,244  152,781 3.83%  1,458
 Total interest earning assets  1,823,785 5.90%  26,748  1,900,918 5.73%  27,172
             
 Noninterest-earning assets:            
 Cash and due from banks  17,526      19,207    
 All other assets (2)  67,814      63,752    
 TOTAL $1,909,125     $1,983,877    
              
              
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
 Interest-bearing liabilities:            
 Deposits:            
 Demand $23,735 0.22%  13 $30,346 0.16%  12
 Money market and savings  637,301 3.24%  5,128  609,200 2.50%  3,793
 Time  319,899 5.31%  4,225  326,291 4.53%  3,688
 Other  54,339 4.14%  559  90,188 4.59%  1,033
 Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,035,274 3.86%  9,925  1,056,025 3.24%  8,526
              
 Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
 Demand deposits  641,738      718,171    
 Accrued expenses and other liabilities  27,855      26,441    
 Shareholders' equity  204,258      183,240    
 TOTAL $1,909,125     $1,983,877    
              
 Net interest income and margin (3)   3.71% $16,823   3.93% $18,646
              
 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $197,000 and $175,000, respectively.
 (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.2 million and $15.4 million, respectively.
 (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     



 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in Thousands)
  
   Six months ended June 30,
    2024  2023
              
     Yields Interest   Yields Interest
   Average or Income/ Average or Income/
   Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
 ASSETS            
 Interest earning assets:            
 Loans (1) $1,513,173  6.18% $46,536 $1,579,917 5.86% $45,948
 Federal funds sold  182,279  5.38%  4,876  163,812 4.92%  3,998
 Investment securities  132,106  4.14%  2,718  153,719 3.63%  2,765
 Total interest earning assets  1,827,558  5.96%  54,130  1,897,448 5.60%  52,711
             
 Noninterest-earning assets:            
 Cash and due from banks  18,192       18,656    
 All other assets (2)  66,884       63,003    
 TOTAL $1,912,634      $1,979,107    
              
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
 Interest-bearing liabilities:            
 Deposits:            
 Demand $24,236  0.21%  25 $32,179 0.12%  19
 Money market and savings  636,499  3.18%  10,056  617,885 2.25%  6,897
 Time  315,891  5.34%  8,381  318,313 4.18%  6,599
 Other  54,734  4.15%  1,130  80,701 4.48%  1,793
 Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,031,360  3.82%  19,592  1,049,078 2.94%  15,308
              
 Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
 Demand deposits  649,529       723,548    
 Accrued expenses and other liabilities  29,356       26,383    
 Shareholders' equity  202,389       180,098    
 TOTAL $1,912,634      $1,979,107    
              
 Net interest income and margin (3)   3.80% $34,538   3.98% $37,403
              
 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of
 yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $231,000 and $401,000, respectively.
 (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $15.7 million and $16.2 million, respectively.
 (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     


 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
            
 TOTAL REVENUE: Three months ended Six months ended
   06/30/24 03/31/24 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23
            
 Net interest income $16,823  $17,715  $18,646  $34,538  $37,403 
 Non-interest income  1,518   1,705   1,135   3,223   2,242 
 Total revenue $18,341  $19,420  $19,781  $37,761  $39,645 
            
            
   Three months ended Six months ended
 ADJUSTED NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO: 06/30/24 03/31/24 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23
            
 Non-interest expense $13,188  $13,704  $11,603  $26,892  $23,446 
 Less: Merger related expenses  (647)  (1,024)  -   (1,671)  - 
            
 Total non-interest expense, before merger related expenses $12,541  $12,680  $11,603  $25,221  $23,446 
            
 Total revenue $18,341  $19,420  $19,781  $37,761  $39,645 
            
 Adjusted efficiency ratio  68.38%  65.29%  58.66%  66.79%  59.14%
            
            
 AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY / Three months ended Six months ended
 AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS: 06/30/24 03/31/24 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23
            
 Total assets $1,909,125  $1,916,142  $1,983,877  $1,912,634  $1,979,107 
 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles  7,417   7,426   7,457   7,422   7,462 
 Tangible assets $1,901,708  $1,908,716  $1,976,420  $1,905,212  $1,971,645 
            
            
 Total shareholders' equity $204,258  $200,520  $183,240  $202,389  $180,098 
 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles  7,417   7,426   7,457   7,422   7,462 
 Tangible equity $196,841  $193,094  $175,783  $194,967  $172,636 
            
            
 Tangible equity / tangible assets  10.35%  10.12%  8.89%  10.23%  8.76%
            


 CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in Thousands)
            
 TANGIBLE EQUITY / TANGIBLE ASSETS:06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23
            
 Total assets $1,917,389  $1,922,541  $1,985,905  $1,983,917  $2,005,646 
 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles  7,415   7,422   7,432   7,442   7,452 
 Tangible assets $1,909,974  $1,915,119  $1,978,473  $1,976,475  $1,998,194 
            
 Total shareholders' equity $195,457  $200,685  $196,461  $190,115  $184,235 
 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles  7,415   7,422   7,432   7,442   7,452 
 Tangible equity $188,042  $193,263  $189,029  $182,673  $176,783 
            
            
 Tangible equity / tangible assets  9.85%  10.09%  9.55%  9.24%  8.85%
            
            
 BOOK VALUE PER SHARE: 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23
            
 Total shareholders' equity $195,457  $200,685  $196,461  $190,115  $184,235 
 Common shares outstanding  8,472,038   8,436,732   8,402,482   8,395,483   8,383,772 
            
 Total shareholders' equity / common shares outstanding $23.07  $23.79  $23.38  $22.64  $21.98 
            
            
 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23
            
 Tangible equity $188,042  $193,263  $189,029  $182,673  $176,783 
 Common shares outstanding  8,472,038   8,436,732   8,402,482   8,395,483   8,383,772 
            
 Tangible equity / common shares outstanding $22.20  $22.91  $22.50  $21.76  $21.09 
            