California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB) (the “Company”), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.



The Company reported a net loss of $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of $9.7 million, or 254%, compared to net income of $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $11.3 million, or 208%, compared to $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported a net loss of $2.0 million representing a decrease of $12.9 million, or 119%, compared to net income of $10.9 million for the same period in 2023.

Diluted earnings per share of $(0.68) for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.45 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.65 for the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, diluted earnings per share of $(0.24), compared to $1.29 for the same period in 2023.

"As we announced earlier this month, on July 17, 2024, at their respective shareholder meetings, shareholders of Southern California Bancorp and California BanCorp approved the merger of the two companies, and we expect the transaction to close on July 31, 2024,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “Our second quarter results were impacted by a $13.5 million provision for credit losses, largely as the result of stepped up resolution activity on loans individually identified during a rigorous review of our loan portfolio. During the quarter, we focused our efforts on an active strategy of de-risking our balance sheet and remained measured in our new loan production, which led to a decline in total loans. At the same time, we continued to add new commercial relationships that helped contribute to an increase in our balances of noninterest-bearing deposits. We look forward to closing our merger and capitalizing on the strong market position of our combined entity to continue adding attractive commercial relationships, generating profitable growth, and further enhancing the value of our franchise in the coming years.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024

Net loss of $5.9 million and $(0.68) per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.8 million and $0.45 per share, respectively.

Revenue of $18.3 million decreased $1.1 million, or 6%, from $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Net interest income of $16.8 million decreased $892,000, or 5%, compared to $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses of $13.5 million increased $13.4 million from $126,000 for the first quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income of $1.5 million decreased $187,000, or 11%, compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expense, excluding merger related expenses, of $12.5 million decreased $139,000, or 1%, compared to $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Profitability - six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023

Net loss of $2.0 million and $(0.24) per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.9 million and $1.29 per diluted share, respectively.

Revenue of $37.8 million decreased $1.8 million, or 5%, compared to $39.6 million in the prior year (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Net interest income of $34.5 million decreased $2.9 million, or 8%, compared to $37.4 million for the same period in the prior year.

Provision for credit losses of $13.6 million increased $12.8 million from $802,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-interest income of $3.2 million increased $981,000, or 44%, from $2.2 million for the same period in the prior year.

Non-interest expense, excluding merger related expenses, of $25.2 million increased $1.8 million, or 8%, compared to $23.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Financial Position – June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024

Total assets decreased by $5.2 million to $1.92 billion; average total assets decreased by $7.0 million to $1.91 billion.

Total gross loans decreased by $33.2 million to $1.49 billion; average total gross loans decreased by $11.1 million to $1.51 billion.

Total deposits decreased by $827,000 to $1.64 billion; average total deposits decreased by $7.0 million to $1.62 billion.

The Company had no other borrowings at June 30, 2024 or March 31, 2024.

Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 9.93%, tier I capital ratio of 10.06%, and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.93%.

Book value per share of $23.07 decreased by $0.72, or 3%.

Tangible book value per share of $22.20 decreased by $0.71, or 3% (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).



Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $16.8 million, representing a decrease of $892,000, or 5%, from $17.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.8 million, or 10%, from $18.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to lower yields on interest earning assets. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, the decrease in net interest income resulted from a lower balance of average earning assets which was driven by a reduction in loan balances as a result of conservative underwriting combined with decreased demand and pay-offs occurring in the normal course of business. Additionally, during the current period the Company incurred higher yields on interest-bearing deposits.



Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $34.5 million, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 8% from $37.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in higher yields on interest-bearing deposits.

The Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.71%, compared to 3.89% for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.93% for the same period in 2023. The Company’s net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 3.80% compared to 3.98% for the same period in 2023.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023 was $1.5 million, $1.7 million, and $1.1 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income of $3.2 million compared to $2.2 million for the same period of 2023. The fluctuations in non-interest income from the prior periods were primarily due to service charges and loan related fees.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $18.3 million, $19.4 million, and $19.8 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $37.8 million and $39.6 million, respectively (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023 was $13.2 million, $13.7 million, and $11.6 million, respectively. Non-interest expense of $26.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $3.5 million, or 15%, compared to $23.4 million for the same period of 2023. The fluctuations in non-interest expense from the prior periods was primarily due to the recognition of merger related expenses. Additionally, compared to the same periods in the prior year, the Company incurred increases in salaries and benefits as well as premises and equipment.

Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024, the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 was $12.5 million, $12.7 million, and $11.6 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, non-interest expense excluding the impact of merger related expenses was $25.2 million and $23.4 million, respectively (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 71.90%, 70.57%, and 58.66% for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 68.38% and 65.29% for the second and first quarters of 2024, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 71.22% and 59.14%, respectively. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 66.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Balance Sheet:

Total assets were $1.92 billion as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, compared to total assets of $2.00 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in total assets from the prior year was primarily due to conservative new loan production, combined with decreased liquidity related to a reduction in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Total gross loans decreased by $33.2 million, or 2%, to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.52 billion at March 31, 2024 and decreased $95.9 million, or 6%, from $1.58 billion at June 30, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, commercial loans increased by $1.7 million, or less than 1%, real estate related loans decreased by $33.0 million, or 4%, and other loans decreased $1.9 million, or 5%. Compared to the same period in the prior year, commercial, real estate other, real estate construction and land, and other loans decreased by $10.1 million, or 2%, $34.8 million, or 4%, $45.1 million, or 74%, and $5.9 million, or 13%, respectively.

Total deposits of $1.64 billion at June 30, 2024 remained unchanged from March 31, 2024, and decreased by $99.6 million, or 6%, from $1.74 billion at June 30, 2023. Compared to the same period last year, the decrease in total deposits was primarily concentrated in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 39% of total deposits at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 and represented 43% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.

Excluding junior subordinated debt securities, the Company had no outstanding borrowings at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 or June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans was $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $301,000 for the first quarter of 2024 and $340,000 for the second quarter of 2023. The Company had net loan charge-offs of $13.3 million, or 0.89% of gross loans, during the second quarter of 2024, net loan charge-offs of $348,000, or 0.02% of gross loans during the first quarter of 2024 and no charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2023.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 1.13% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2024 and 0.01% at June 30, 2023, with non-performing loans of $21.7 million, $1.5 million and $181,000, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $16.3 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $16.0 million, or 1.05% of total loans, at March 31, 2024 and $15.7 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at June 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $1.8 million, or 0.33% of total unfunded loan commitments, at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.0 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at March 31, 2024 and $1.9 million, or 0.31% of total unfunded loan commitments, at June 30, 2023.

Capital Adequacy:

At June 30, 2024, shareholders’ equity totaled $195.5 million, compared to $200.7 million at March 31, 2024 and $184.2 million one year ago. Additionally, at June 30, 2024, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio, and leverage ratio were 13.93%, 10.06%, and 9.93%, respectively; all of which were above the regulatory standards of 10.00%, 8.00%, and 5.00%, respectively, for “well-capitalized” institutions.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751

Chief Executive Officer

seshelton@bankcbc.com



Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775

President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

tsa@bankcbc.com

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2024 Q1 2024 $ % Q2 2023 $ % Interest income $ 26,748 $ 27,382 $ (634 ) -2 % $ 27,172 $ (424 ) -2 % Interest expense 9,925 9,667 258 3 % 8,526 1,399 16 % Net interest income 16,823 17,715 (892 ) -5 % 18,646 (1,823 ) -10 % Provision for credit losses 13,506 126 13,380 10619 % 444 13,062 2942 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 3,317 17,589 (14,272 ) -81 % 18,202 (14,885 ) -82 % Non-interest income 1,518 1,705 (187 ) -11 % 1,135 383 34 % Non-interest expense(1) 13,188 13,704 (516 ) -4 % 11,603 1,585 14 % Income before income taxes (8,353 ) 5,590 (13,943 ) -249 % 7,734 (16,087 ) -208 % Income tax expense (2,492 ) 1,773 (4,265 ) -241 % 2,294 (4,786 ) -209 % Net income $ (5,861 ) $ 3,817 $ (9,678 ) -254 % $ 5,440 $ (11,301 ) -208 % Diluted earnings per share $ (0.68 ) $ 0.45 $ (1.13 ) -251 % $ 0.65 $ (1.33 ) -205 % Net interest margin 3.71 % 3.89 % -18 Basis Points 3.93 % -22 Basis Points Efficiency ratio(1) 71.90 % 70.57 % +133 Basis Points 58.66 % +1324 Basis Points Change YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS: 2024 2023 $ % Interest income $ 54,130 $ 52,711 $ 1,419 3 % Interest expense 19,592 15,308 4,284 28 % Net interest income 34,538 37,403 (2,865 ) -8 % Provision for credit losses 13,632 802 12,830 1600 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 20,906 36,601 (15,695 ) -43 % Non-interest income 3,223 2,242 981 44 % Non-interest expense(1) 26,892 23,446 3,446 15 % Income before income taxes (2,763 ) 15,397 (18,160 ) -118 % Income tax expense (719 ) 4,506 (5,225 ) -116 % Net income $ (2,044 ) $ 10,891 $ (12,935 ) -119 % Diluted earnings per share $ (0.24 ) $ 1.29 $ (1.53 ) -119 % Net interest margin 3.80 % 3.98 % -18 Basis Points Efficiency ratio(1) 71.22 % 59.14 % +1208 Basis Points (1)See pro-forma balances and ratios, excluding the impact of merger related expenses - Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2024 Q1 2024 $ % Q2 2023 $ % Total assets $ 1,917,389 $ 1,922,541 $ (5,152 ) -0 % $ 2,005,646 $ (88,257 ) -4 % Gross loans 1,487,697 1,520,891 (33,194 ) -2 % 1,583,631 (95,934 ) -6 % Deposits 1,638,689 1,639,516 (827 ) -0 % 1,738,296 (99,607 ) -6 % Tangible equity(1) 188,042 193,263 (5,221 ) -3 % 176,783 11,259 6 % Tangible book value per share(1) $ 22.20 $ 22.91 $ (0.71 ) -3 % $ 21.09 $ 1.11 5 % Tangible equity / tangible assets(1) 9.85 % 10.09 % -24 Basis Points 8.85 % +100 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 90.79 % 92.76 % -197 Basis Points 91.10 % -31 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 39.31 % 38.64 % +67 Basis Points 42.69 % -338 Basis Points QUARTERLY AVERAGE Change Change HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2024 Q1 2024 $ % Q2 2023 $ % Total assets $ 1,909,125 $ 1,916,142 $ (7,017 ) -0 % $ 1,983,877 $ (74,752 ) -4 % Total earning assets 1,823,785 1,831,333 (7,548 ) -0 % 1,900,918 (77,133 ) -4 % Gross loans 1,507,625 1,518,722 (11,097 ) -1 % 1,577,529 (69,904 ) -4 % Deposits 1,622,673 1,629,636 (6,963 ) -0 % 1,684,008 (61,335 ) -4 % Tangible equity(1) 196,841 193,094 3,747 2 % 175,783 21,058 12 % Tangible equity / tangible assets(1) 10.35 % 10.12 % +23 Basis Points 8.89 % +146 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 92.91 % 93.19 % -28 Basis Points 93.68 % -77 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 39.55 % 40.34 % -79 Basis Points 42.65 % -310 Basis Points YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE Change HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2024 Q2 2023 $ % Total assets $ 1,912,634 $ 1,979,107 $ (66,473 ) -3 % Total earning assets 1,827,558 1,897,448 (69,890 ) -4 % Gross loans 1,513,173 1,579,917 (66,744 ) -4 % Deposits 1,626,155 1,691,925 (65,770 ) -4 % Tangible equity(1) 194,967 172,636 22,331 13 % Tangible equity / tangible assets(1) 10.23 % 8.76 % +147 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 93.05 % 93.38 % -33 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 39.94 % 42.76 % -282 Basis Points (1)See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY (Dollars in Thousands) ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS): 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 Balance, beginning of period $ 15,981 $ 16,028 $ 15,921 $ 15,722 $ 15,382 CECL adjustment - - - - - Provision for credit losses, quarterly 13,668 301 87 121 340 Charge-offs, quarterly (13,351 ) (439 ) - (156 ) - Recoveries, quarterly 50 91 20 234 - Balance, end of period $ 16,348 $ 15,981 $ 16,028 $ 15,921 $ 15,722 NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $ 21,463 $ 1,212 $ 3,781 $ 1,236 $ 181 Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest 244 240 - - - Nonperforming loans $ 21,707 $ 1,452 $ 3,781 $ 1,236 $ 181 Other real estate owned - - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 21,707 $ 1,452 $ 3,781 $ 1,236 $ 181 Nonperforming loans by asset type: Commercial $ 9,624 $ 1,159 $ 3,728 $ 1,183 $ - Real estate other 11,515 - - - - Real estate construction and land - - - - - SBA 324 53 53 53 181 Other 244 240 - - - Nonperforming loans $ 21,707 $ 1,452 $ 3,781 $ 1,236 $ 181 ASSET QUALITY: 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans 1.10 % 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.01 % 0.99 % Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans 75.31 % 1100.62 % 423.91 % 1288.11 % 8686.19 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 1.13 % 0.08 % 0.19 % 0.06 % 0.01 % Nonperforming loans / gross loans 1.46 % 0.10 % 0.24 % 0.08 % 0.01 % Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans 0.89 % 0.02 % -0.00 % -0.00 % 0.00 %







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three months ended

Six months ended

06/30/24 03/31/24 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 22,962 $ 23,574 $ 23,476 $ 46,536 $ 45,948 Federal funds sold 2,542 2,334 2,238 4,876 3,998 Investment securities 1,244 1,474 1,458 2,718 2,765 Total interest income 26,748 27,382 27,172 54,130 52,711 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 9,366 9,096 7,493 18,462 13,515 Other 559 571 1,033 1,130 1,793 Total interest expense 9,925 9,667 8,526 19,592 15,308 Net interest income 16,823 17,715 18,646 34,538 37,403 Provision for credit losses 13,506 126 444 13,632 802 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 3,317 17,589 18,202 20,906 36,601 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and other fees 1,147 1,379 867 2,526 1,730 Other non-interest income 371 326 268 697 512 Total non-interest income 1,518 1,705 1,135 3,223 2,242 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE(1) Salaries and benefits 8,925 8,852 7,831 17,777 15,707 Premises and equipment 1,431 1,452 1,168 2,883 2,348 Merger related expenses 647 1,024 - 1,671 - Other 2,185 2,376 2,604 4,561 5,391 Total non-interest expense 13,188 13,704 11,603 26,892 23,446 Income before income taxes (8,353 ) 5,590 7,734 (2,763 ) 15,397 Income taxes (2,492 ) 1,773 2,294 (719 ) 4,506 NET INCOME $ (5,861 ) $ 3,817 $ 5,440 $ (2,044 ) $ 10,891 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ (0.69 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.65 $ (0.24 ) $ 1.30 Diluted earnings per share $ (0.68 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.65 $ (0.24 ) $ 1.29 Average common shares outstanding 8,456,488 8,413,735 8,369,907 8,480,654 8,354,564 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 8,558,432 8,566,712 8,414,213 8,610,179 8,442,607 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets -1.23 % 0.80 % 1.10 % -0.21 % 1.11 % Return on average equity -11.54 % 7.66 % 11.91 % -2.03 % 12.19 % Return on average tangible equity -11.98 % 7.95 % 12.41 % -2.11 % 12.72 % Efficiency ratio(1) 71.90 % 70.57 % 58.66 % 71.22 % 59.14 % (1)See pro-forma balances and ratios, excluding the impact of merger related expenses - Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,036 $ 12,071 $ 27,520 $ 17,128 $ 19,763 Federal funds sold 217,713 191,027 184,834 181,854 187,904 Investment securities 125,303 126,918 145,401 149,244 151,129 Loans: Commercial 612,208 610,459 626,615 633,902 622,270 Real estate other 821,551 834,143 849,306 858,611 856,344 Real estate construction and land 15,467 35,886 44,186 40,003 60,595 SBA 3,678 3,919 4,032 4,415 4,936 Other 34,793 36,484 35,394 36,184 39,486 Loans, gross 1,487,697 1,520,891 1,559,533 1,573,115 1,583,631 Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees) 1,708 1,223 1,107 1,312 1,637 Allowance for credit losses (16,348 ) (15,981 ) (16,028 ) (15,921 ) (15,722 ) Loans, net 1,473,057 1,506,133 1,544,612 1,558,506 1,569,546 Premises and equipment, net 1,763 1,987 2,207 2,432 2,625 Bank owned life insurance 26,273 26,084 25,878 25,697 25,519 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 7,415 7,422 7,432 7,442 7,452 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 51,829 50,899 48,021 41,614 41,708 Total assets $ 1,917,389 $ 1,922,541 $ 1,985,905 $ 1,983,917 $ 2,005,646 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 644,179 $ 633,489 $ 657,302 $ 686,723 $ 742,160 Demand interest-bearing 22,550 21,911 26,715 28,533 29,324 Money market and savings 633,880 656,236 631,015 672,119 633,620 Time 338,080 327,880 310,212 319,706 333,192 Total deposits 1,638,689 1,639,516 1,625,244 1,707,081 1,738,296 Junior subordinated debt securities 54,360 54,326 54,291 54,256 54,221 Other borrowings - - 75,000 - - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 28,883 28,014 34,909 32,465 28,894 Total liabilities 1,721,932 1,721,856 1,789,444 1,793,802 1,821,411 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 114,095 113,566 113,227 112,656 112,167 Retained earnings 82,121 87,982 84,165 78,824 73,423 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (759 ) (863 ) (931 ) (1,365 ) (1,355 ) Total shareholders' equity 195,457 200,685 196,461 190,115 184,235 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,917,389 $ 1,922,541 $ 1,985,905 $ 1,983,917 $ 2,005,646 CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier I leverage ratio 9.93 % 10.17 % 9.61 % 9.27 % 9.01 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.06 % 10.15 % 9.53 % 9.34 % 9.07 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.93 % 13.93 % 13.16 % 13.00 % 12.73 % Total equity/ total assets 10.19 % 10.44 % 9.89 % 9.58 % 9.19 % Book value per share $ 23.07 $ 23.79 $ 23.38 $ 22.64 $ 21.98 Common shares outstanding 8,472,038 8,436,732 8,402,482 8,395,483 8,383,772







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended June 30,

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2024 Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,507,625 6.13 % $ 22,962 $ 1,518,722 6.24 % $ 23,574 Federal funds sold 190,007 5.38 % 2,542 174,551 5.38 % 2,334 Investment securities 126,153 3.97 % 1,244 138,060 4.29 % 1,474 Total interest earning assets 1,823,785 5.90 % 26,748 1,831,333 6.01 % 27,382 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 17,526 18,858 All other assets (2) 67,814 65,951 TOTAL $ 1,909,125 $ 1,916,142 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 23,735 0.22 % 13 $ 24,736 0.20 % 12 Money market and savings 637,301 3.24 % 5,128 635,696 3.12 % 4,928 Time 319,899 5.31 % 4,225 311,884 5.36 % 4,156 Other 54,339 4.14 % 559 55,130 4.17 % 571 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,035,274 3.86 % 9,925 1,027,446 3.78 % 9,667 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 641,738 657,320 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,855 30,856 Shareholders' equity 204,258 200,520 TOTAL $ 1,909,125 $ 1,916,142 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.71 % $ 16,823 3.89 % $ 17,715 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $197,000 and $34,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.2 million and $16.1 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,507,625 6.13 % $ 22,962 $ 1,577,529 5.97 % $ 23,476 Federal funds sold 190,007 5.38 % 2,542 170,608 5.26 % 2,238 Investment securities 126,153 3.97 % 1,244 152,781 3.83 % 1,458 Total interest earning assets 1,823,785 5.90 % 26,748 1,900,918 5.73 % 27,172 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 17,526 19,207 All other assets (2) 67,814 63,752 TOTAL $ 1,909,125 $ 1,983,877 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 23,735 0.22 % 13 $ 30,346 0.16 % 12 Money market and savings 637,301 3.24 % 5,128 609,200 2.50 % 3,793 Time 319,899 5.31 % 4,225 326,291 4.53 % 3,688 Other 54,339 4.14 % 559 90,188 4.59 % 1,033 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,035,274 3.86 % 9,925 1,056,025 3.24 % 8,526 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 641,738 718,171 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,855 26,441 Shareholders' equity 204,258 183,240 TOTAL $ 1,909,125 $ 1,983,877 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.71 % $ 16,823 3.93 % $ 18,646 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $197,000 and $175,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.2 million and $15.4 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,513,173 6.18 % $ 46,536 $ 1,579,917 5.86 % $ 45,948 Federal funds sold 182,279 5.38 % 4,876 163,812 4.92 % 3,998 Investment securities 132,106 4.14 % 2,718 153,719 3.63 % 2,765 Total interest earning assets 1,827,558 5.96 % 54,130 1,897,448 5.60 % 52,711 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 18,192 18,656 All other assets (2) 66,884 63,003 TOTAL $ 1,912,634 $ 1,979,107 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 24,236 0.21 % 25 $ 32,179 0.12 % 19 Money market and savings 636,499 3.18 % 10,056 617,885 2.25 % 6,897 Time 315,891 5.34 % 8,381 318,313 4.18 % 6,599 Other 54,734 4.15 % 1,130 80,701 4.48 % 1,793 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,031,360 3.82 % 19,592 1,049,078 2.94 % 15,308 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 649,529 723,548 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 29,356 26,383 Shareholders' equity 202,389 180,098 TOTAL $ 1,912,634 $ 1,979,107 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.80 % $ 34,538 3.98 % $ 37,403 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $231,000 and $401,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $15.7 million and $16.2 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) TOTAL REVENUE: Three months ended Six months ended 06/30/24 03/31/24 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23 Net interest income $ 16,823 $ 17,715 $ 18,646 $ 34,538 $ 37,403 Non-interest income 1,518 1,705 1,135 3,223 2,242 Total revenue $ 18,341 $ 19,420 $ 19,781 $ 37,761 $ 39,645 Three months ended Six months ended ADJUSTED NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO: 06/30/24 03/31/24 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23 Non-interest expense $ 13,188 $ 13,704 $ 11,603 $ 26,892 $ 23,446 Less: Merger related expenses (647 ) (1,024 ) - (1,671 ) - Total non-interest expense, before merger related expenses $ 12,541 $ 12,680 $ 11,603 $ 25,221 $ 23,446 Total revenue $ 18,341 $ 19,420 $ 19,781 $ 37,761 $ 39,645 Adjusted efficiency ratio 68.38 % 65.29 % 58.66 % 66.79 % 59.14 % AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY / Three months ended Six months ended AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS: 06/30/24 03/31/24 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23 Total assets $ 1,909,125 $ 1,916,142 $ 1,983,877 $ 1,912,634 $ 1,979,107 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles 7,417 7,426 7,457 7,422 7,462 Tangible assets $ 1,901,708 $ 1,908,716 $ 1,976,420 $ 1,905,212 $ 1,971,645 Total shareholders' equity $ 204,258 $ 200,520 $ 183,240 $ 202,389 $ 180,098 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles 7,417 7,426 7,457 7,422 7,462 Tangible equity $ 196,841 $ 193,094 $ 175,783 $ 194,967 $ 172,636 Tangible equity / tangible assets 10.35 % 10.12 % 8.89 % 10.23 % 8.76 %



