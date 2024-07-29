GARR Selects Infinera’s GX Series to Double Capacity of Italy’s Research & Education Network

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today that GARR, the Italian research and education network, selected Infinera’s GX Series ICE6 800G coherent solution to double capacity of GARR’s new optical infrastructure, GARR-T. As part of this project, GARR’s expanded network will now extend to Sardinia.



The deployment of Infinera’s solution across GARR’s terrestrial network as well as over the submarine cable system operated by Sparkle strengthens GARR’s high-performance optical backbone, facilitating high-speed collaboration between research institutions and universities at the national and international level.

This expansion is funded by the EU Recovery Fund project TeRABIT, whose aim is to complete a high-performance integrated computing and network infrastructure for the scientific community in Italy.

Once in production, this connection to Sardinia will also provide additional access for institutions involved in the Italian National Center for Research in High-Performance Computing, Big Data, and Quantum Computing (ICSC). With Infinera’s GX Series, this new Sardinia connectivity will offer not only rapid data transmission but also redundancy and reliability, benefiting the entire scientific community.

“Infinera’s high-performance and open optical technology gives our community the ability to freely manage a range of spectrum rather than single optical signals, creating a seamless integration between GARR-T’s terrestrial network and the optical infrastructure on Sardinia. This is a critical first step of GARR-T’s expansion, which will be completed by 2025 and will provide up to 400 Gbps connectivity all over the Italian territory,” said Massimo Carboni, GARR CTO.

“We are pleased to work with GARR, leveraging Infinera’s innovative solutions to enable GARR to expand connectivity services across Italy’s research and education community,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera.

