Nano Banc Names Mary Lynn Lenz as President & CEO and Lynn McKenzie-Tallerico as Board Chair

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Banc, a community-based business bank, today announced the appointment of Mary Lynn Lenz as president and chief executive officer (CEO) and Lynn McKenzie-Tallerico as board chair. The appointment of the woman-led team comes at a pivotal moment for Nano Banc, as it looks to accelerate the bank’s growth and continue prioritizing client service to bring a better banking experience to clients.



Lenz brings more than four decades of banking expertise to her role at Nano Banc. Her background includes a track record of building value for investors through winning strategic and operating leadership, including significant experience with financial, governance and regulatory turnarounds. Most recently serving as Chairman of the Board for Nano Banc, Lenz will be essential in helping the bank to continue delivering strong bottom-line results for shareholders while also developing strategic plans for long-term growth and success. Before her role at Nano Banc, Lenz held executive positions in community banks in California, Arizona and Massachusetts.

McKenzie-Tallerico is a seasoned leader in the banking and financial services industries. With more than 40 years of experience, she is known for her knowledge of banking operations and expertise in risk management and internal controls. Previously, McKenzie-Tallerico held several leadership roles with KPMG, LLP, including serving as the national lead advisory partner for regional and community banking. Her combination of strategic thinking, task-oriented focus and strong banking fundamentals make her a strong board chair as the bank enters a new era.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Nano Banc’s board chair for the past two years, and I am excited about the opportunities that present themselves as I begin my new role as CEO,” said Lenz. “The bank is well-positioned as we look to the future and I look forward to working with Lynn, the leadership team and the rest of the board as we continue to forge a strong foundation and responsibly grow the bank.”

To learn more about Nano Banc, visit www.NanoBanc.com.

Media Contact:

IDEA HALL

Holly Jenvey

Holly@ideahall.com