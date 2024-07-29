CytoSorbents Unveils Newly Redesigned, Unified Company and Product Website

PRINCETON, N.J., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of deadly conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned and consolidated website at www.cytosorbents.com . The theme of “Working to Save Lives Together” highlights two decades of successful collaboration with the international medical and research communities to continuously refine how our therapies, such as CytoSorb®, ECOS-300CY®, and VetResQ® are being used to help patients survive life-threatening illnesses.

A Modern, Unified Online Presence

The new website, built from the ground up, unifies our corporate and product information into a single, cohesive and comprehensive information hub for healthcare professionals, investors, and other key stakeholders. Visitors will find a streamlined modern design, intuitive navigation, and extensive content on our company, technology, therapies, pipeline that includes DrugSorb™-ATR and HemoDefend-BGA™, clinical studies, investor conferences, and much more.

Key Features of the New Website:

User-Friendly Layout and Intuitive Navigation - with easy access to essential information and optimized for both desktop and mobile browsing.

- with easy access to essential information and optimized for both desktop and mobile browsing. Enhanced Easy-to-Understand Content - tailored for different stakeholders.

- tailored for different stakeholders. News and Updates - dedicated to the latest developments and events.

- dedicated to the latest developments and events. Comprehensive and Searchable Resource Library - from a collection of 1,000+ peer-reviewed publications, poster presentations, abstracts, white papers and case reports highlighting the use of our therapies in many applications.

- from a collection of 1,000+ peer-reviewed publications, poster presentations, abstracts, white papers and case reports highlighting the use of our therapies in many applications. Introduction to Our Experts - who are there to provide guidance and support.

- who are there to provide guidance and support. Voices Around the World - with insights and feedback from users worldwide.

- with insights and feedback from users worldwide. Dedicated Investor Relations site - for quick access to investor materials.

- for quick access to investor materials. Improved Contact Forms - facilitating faster communications and interactions.

Dr. Christian Steiner, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing of CytoSorbents, stated, “We are grateful to all of the pioneering physicians, nurses, perfusionists, researchers, and other healthcare professionals who use our therapies in daily clinical practice or who have contributed to the many studies and the more than 1,000 references that can be found in our CytoSorb literature database on our new website. Your dedication and insights have been instrumental in shaping the success of our technology and improving patient outcomes worldwide. Likewise, as we have in the past, it is our commitment to you to be a trusted and dependable partner who will be there to support you whenever you need us.”

Dr. Steiner added, “We invite everyone to explore the new CytoSorbents website which is a celebration of all that we have accomplished together, and to learn how CytoSorbents is helping to save lives and ‘Expand the Dimension of Blood Purification™’ with our products around the world.”

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and in cardiac surgery through blood purification. Its lead product, CytoSorb ® , is approved in the European Union and distributed in 75 countries worldwide. It is an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber that reduces “cytokine storm” or “cytokine release syndrome” in common critical illnesses that can lead to massive inflammation, organ failure and patient death. In these diseases, the risk of death can be extremely high, and there are few, if any, effective treatments. CytoSorb is also used during and after cardiothoracic surgery to remove antithrombotic drugs and inflammatory mediators that can lead to postoperative complications, including severe bleeding and multiple organ failure. As of March 31, 2024, more than 237,000 CytoSorb devices have been used cumulatively. CytoSorb was originally launched in the European Union under CE mark as the first cytokine adsorber. Additional CE mark extensions were granted for bilirubin and myoglobin removal in clinical conditions such as liver disease and trauma, respectively, and for ticagrelor and rivaroxaban removal in cardiothoracic surgery procedures. CytoSorb has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in adult critically ill COVID-19 patients with impending or confirmed respiratory failure. CytoSorb is not yet approved in the United States.

The DrugSorb™-ATR antithrombotic removal system, an investigational device based on the same polymer technology as CytoSorb, has received two FDA Breakthrough Device Designations , one for the removal of ticagrelor and another for the removal of the direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC) apixaban and rivaroxaban in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during urgent cardiothoracic procedures. The Company has completed the FDA-approved, randomized, controlled STAR-T (Safe and Timely Antithrombotic Removal-Ticagrelor) study of 140 patients at approximately 30 centers in U.S. and Canada to evaluate whether intraoperative use of DrugSorb-ATR can reduce the perioperative risk of bleeding in patients receiving ticagrelor and undergoing cardiothoracic surgery. This pivotal study is intended to support U.S. FDA and Health Canada marketing approval for DrugSorb-ATR in this application.

CytoSorbents’ purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Its technologies have received non-dilutive grant, contract, and other funding of approximately $50 million from DARPA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Air Force Material Command (USAF/AFMC), and others. The Company has numerous marketed products and products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and registered trademarks, and multiple patent applications pending, including ECOS-300CY®, CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend-RBC™, HemoDefend-BGA™, VetResQ®, K+ontrol™, DrugSorb™, ContrastSorb, and others. For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at www.cytosorbents.com and www.cytosorb.com or follow us on Facebook and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, future targets and outlooks for our business, statements about potential exposures resulting from our cash positions, representations and contentions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management’s current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2024, as updated by the risks reported in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the press releases and other communications to shareholders issued by us from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors which may affect our business. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.

