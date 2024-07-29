United States K-12 Reading Report 2024: Literacy Gaps, Changes in State Policies and Trends Impacting Reading Instruction

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Reading Market Report, 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The K-12 Reading Market Report 2024 provides data on the growing implementation of the Science of Reading (SoR) programs in K-12 schools. The report determined that the growing interest in SoR would likely create changes in the K-12 reading landscape and also impact future reading material purchasing. The report includes the results of an educator survey which confirms the growing trends in reading instruction and purchasing.

It provides an overview of the market for print and digital materials, the growing interest and implementation of the science of reading, policy and budget trends affecting the market, market needs, key players in the market, a competitive analysis, and the results of the educator survey of over 30,000 US reading educators, in-depth interviews with publishers and vendors, nationwide research, analysis of company presentations and public documents, third-part data from multiple industry professionals, and ongoing research with publishing industry executives, consultants, industry analysts, state education officials, local school educators, and education policy experts.

The following major categories are outlined in the report:

Market Overview

Instructional Trends

Policy and Budget Trends

Market Needs

Market Trends

Competitive Landscape

Teacher and Administrator Survey Results

Key trends and developments with a special focus on:

The Science of Reading

Declines in Nationwide Reading Scores

Literacy Gaps

Changes in State Policies

Grade Level Instructional Material Needs

Trends Impacting Reading Instruction

Vendors Utilizing SoR

Purchasing Trends

Educator Survey Results

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: THE SCIENCE OF READING

WHAT IS THE SCIENCE OF READING? Contrasts with Balanced Literacy Other Supports Are Needed

WHAT'S DRIVING ADOPTIONS OF SOR? Reading Scores Still on the Decline Nationwide Literacy Gaps Reading Is Key to Success in School and In Life Research Shows Results From SoR-Based Instruction History of a Grassroots Movement Challenges and Pushback Is The Science of Reading Here to Stay?

IMPLICATIONS FOR PURCHASING

CHAPTER 2: REGULATORY AND BUDGETARY LANDSCAPE

STATE SCIENCE OF READING POLICIES EXPANDING RAPIDLY State Laws Vary Teacher Training and Professional Development Curriculum and Instructional Materials Third Grade Reading and Retention Laws Screening Requirements Expand Other Common Provisions Most Plans Are Comprehensive Timing and Progress

FEDERAL POLICIES AND PROGRAMS

DISTRICT POLICIES K-12 Reading Market Report, 2024 BUDGETARY AND FINANCIAL ISSUES ESSER Funding and the Cliff Ahead State Funding for Reading Local Funding



CHAPTER 3: MARKET NEEDS AND TRENDS

CORE SCIENCE OF READING INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS Progress on Implementation Basic Instructional Materials Needs

MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL NEEDS SoR Strategies for Middle Schools Middle School SoR in Practice

SPECIFIC ELA NEEDS Writing Cursive Handwriting Culturally Relevant Reading Materials Connections Between Reading and Other Academic Subjects Higher-Interest Reading Materials Dyslexia and Language Impairment Media Literacy Social-Emotional Learning

TUTORING, AFTER SCHOOL, AND SUMMER PROGRAMS

ROLE OF DIGITAL IN READING AND ENGLISH LANGUAGE ARTS

POLITICAL DIVISIONS AND THE IMPACT ON READING Book Ban Statistics Curricular Censorship What It Means for Vendors

HOMING IN ON WHAT WORKS

CHAPTER 4: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

DISTRICT USAGE OF SOR-BASED INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS

BRINGING MATERIALS INTO ALIGNMENT WITH THE SCIENCE OF READING Progress Toward Alignment

VENDORS OF SOR INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS

TEACHER TRAINING AND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Schools of Education Training for Existing Teachers Ongoing Professional Development

PURCHASING TRENDS

Most Purchasing Remains at the District Level Adoption Schedules



CHAPTER 5: SURVEY RESULTS

WHO RESPONDED

KEY FINDINGS

CORE READING PROGRAMS

ALTERNATIVES TO CORE

