United States K-12 Reading Report 2024: Literacy Gaps, Changes in State Policies and Trends Impacting Reading Instruction

The K-12 Reading Market Report 2024 provides data on the growing implementation of the Science of Reading (SoR) programs in K-12 schools. The report determined that the growing interest in SoR would likely create changes in the K-12 reading landscape and also impact future reading material purchasing. The report includes the results of an educator survey which confirms the growing trends in reading instruction and purchasing.
It provides an overview of the market for print and digital materials, the growing interest and implementation of the science of reading, policy and budget trends affecting the market, market needs, key players in the market, a competitive analysis, and the results of the educator survey of over 30,000 US reading educators, in-depth interviews with publishers and vendors, nationwide research, analysis of company presentations and public documents, third-part data from multiple industry professionals, and ongoing research with publishing industry executives, consultants, industry analysts, state education officials, local school educators, and education policy experts.
The following major categories are outlined in the report:
- Market Overview
- Instructional Trends
- Policy and Budget Trends
- Market Needs
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- Teacher and Administrator Survey Results
Key trends and developments with a special focus on:
- The Science of Reading
- Declines in Nationwide Reading Scores
- Literacy Gaps
- Changes in State Policies
- Grade Level Instructional Material Needs
- Trends Impacting Reading Instruction
- Vendors Utilizing SoR
- Purchasing Trends
- Educator Survey Results
Companies Featured
- Amplify
- Center for the Collaborative Classroom
- Curriculum Associates
- Great Minds
- Heggerty
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Imagine Learning
- McGraw-Hill
- Savaas Learning
- The Creative Curriculum
- Zaner Bloser Literacy
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: THE SCIENCE OF READING
- WHAT IS THE SCIENCE OF READING?
- Contrasts with Balanced Literacy
- Other Supports Are Needed
- WHAT'S DRIVING ADOPTIONS OF SOR?
- Reading Scores Still on the Decline Nationwide
- Literacy Gaps
- Reading Is Key to Success in School and In Life
- Research Shows Results From SoR-Based Instruction
- History of a Grassroots Movement
- Challenges and Pushback
- Is The Science of Reading Here to Stay?
- IMPLICATIONS FOR PURCHASING
CHAPTER 2: REGULATORY AND BUDGETARY LANDSCAPE
- STATE SCIENCE OF READING POLICIES EXPANDING RAPIDLY
- State Laws Vary
- Teacher Training and Professional Development
- Curriculum and Instructional Materials
- Third Grade Reading and Retention Laws
- Screening Requirements Expand
- Other Common Provisions
- Most Plans Are Comprehensive
- Timing and Progress
- FEDERAL POLICIES AND PROGRAMS
- DISTRICT POLICIES
- K-12 Reading Market Report, 2024 BUDGETARY AND FINANCIAL ISSUES
- ESSER Funding and the Cliff Ahead
- State Funding for Reading
- Local Funding
CHAPTER 3: MARKET NEEDS AND TRENDS
- CORE SCIENCE OF READING INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS
- Progress on Implementation
- Basic Instructional Materials Needs
- MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL NEEDS
- SoR Strategies for Middle Schools
- Middle School SoR in Practice
- SPECIFIC ELA NEEDS
- Writing
- Cursive Handwriting
- Culturally Relevant Reading Materials
- Connections Between Reading and Other Academic Subjects
- Higher-Interest Reading Materials
- Dyslexia and Language Impairment
- Media Literacy
- Social-Emotional Learning
- TUTORING, AFTER SCHOOL, AND SUMMER PROGRAMS
- ROLE OF DIGITAL IN READING AND ENGLISH LANGUAGE ARTS
- POLITICAL DIVISIONS AND THE IMPACT ON READING
- Book Ban Statistics
- Curricular Censorship
- What It Means for Vendors
- HOMING IN ON WHAT WORKS
CHAPTER 4: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- DISTRICT USAGE OF SOR-BASED INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS
- BRINGING MATERIALS INTO ALIGNMENT WITH THE SCIENCE OF READING
- Progress Toward Alignment
- VENDORS OF SOR INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS
- TEACHER TRAINING AND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
- Schools of Education
- Training for Existing Teachers
- Ongoing Professional Development
- PURCHASING TRENDS
- Most Purchasing Remains at the District Level
- Adoption Schedules
CHAPTER 5: SURVEY RESULTS
- WHO RESPONDED
- KEY FINDINGS
- CORE READING PROGRAMS
- ALTERNATIVES TO CORE
