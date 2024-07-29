GLP-1 Analogues Market: $47.4B to $471.1B Growth Forecast (2024-2032) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " GLP-1 Analogues Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Ozempic, Rybelsus, Saxenda, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound, Victoza, Trulicity), Format (Single dose, Multi-dose, Tablets), ROA (Subcutaneous, Oral), Indication (Diabetes, Obesity) - Global Forecast to 2032" report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $47.4 billion in 2024 to $471.1 billion by 2032, at a notable CAGR of 33.2%. GLP-1 analogue drugs have seen high acceptance in recent years due to their benefits in treating chronic obesity and weight management, supported by a robust clinical pipeline with numerous innovative products expected to launch. Key products include Oral semaglutide for type 2 diabetes and combination therapies like CagriSema for obesity and type 2 diabetes. However, the market is dominated by Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly and Company, creating a duopoly and high entry barriers for new entrants. Despite this, there are attractive opportunities for GLP-1 analogues in extended therapeutic uses, such as NASH, Alzheimer's disease, and cardiovascular conditions. Challenges include non-adherence to therapy after 12-24 months, often due to the injectable nature of the drugs, side effects, and high costs. The market ecosystem comprises major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies like Sanofi and AstraZeneca, with the supply side including these firms and the demand side featuring healthcare facilities. Ozempic accounted for the largest share of the product segment in 2023, with single-dose formats dominating due to ease of administration and higher adherence. North America was the largest market, driven by high demand and availability of GLP-1 analogues for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Novo Nordisk A/S: Leader in GLP-1 Analogue Market

Novo Nordisk A/S, based in Denmark, is a leading player in the GLP-1 Analogue market, significantly contributing with its robust product portfolio, strong brand recognition, and extensive global distribution channels. The company is highly focused on developing antidiabetic therapeutic products, with major revenue-generating GLP-1 Analogue drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. Its strong manufacturing ecosystem positions it as the largest manufacturer of insulin and GLP-1 globally. Additionally, Novo Nordisk is advancing the development of oral forms of existing GLP-1 drugs, such as semaglutide, enhancing patient convenience and adherence.

Eli Lilly and Company: Innovator in GLP-1 Analogue Research and Development

Eli Lilly and Company, headquartered in the US, is a key player in the GLP-1 Analogues market, with a strong emphasis on expanding its research and development pipeline across all clinical development phases. In 2023, the company invested approximately USD 9 billion in R&D. Eli Lilly leverages business development activities to strengthen its market position, with commercialized GLP-1 Analogues drugs like Mounjaro, Trulicity, and Zepbound generating significant revenue. Trulicity and Mounjaro alone accounted for around 36% of the company's revenue in 2023, highlighting the importance of these products in its portfolio.

Sanofi: Global Presence in the GLP-1 Analogue Market

Sanofi, a France-based company, is a well-established player in the GLP-1 Analogue market, with its commercialized drug Soliqua. The company boasts a strong geographical presence and a wide customer base, marketing Soliqua in over 80 countries. Sanofi continually acquires regulatory approvals for its GLP-1 products across different regions. For example, in January 2023, Soliqua received approval in China for treating adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, and in December 2023, it gained National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) status in China, enhancing its market reach and patient accessibility.

Ozempic Leads the GLP-1 Analogues Market

Based on product, the GLP-1 Analogues market is segmented into Ozempic (semaglutide), Trulicity (dulaglutide), Mounjaro (tirzepatide), Wegovy (semaglutide), Rybelsus (semaglutide), Saxenda (liraglutide [rDNA origin] injection), Victoza (liraglutide), Xultophy 100/3.6 (insulin degludec and liraglutide injection), Soliqua 100/33 (insulin glargine and lixisenatide injection), Zepbound (tirzepatide), Bydureon (exenatide extended-release), and other products. In 2023, Ozempic (semaglutide) held the largest market share, primarily due to its high revenue generation and significant growth rates. Ozempic is indicated for diabetes treatment globally and marketed as Wegovy for obesity treatment in Brazil. Between 2019 and 2023, Ozempic saw a growth rate of ~70%, with a ~64% increase in revenue between 2022 and 2023, driving its market dominance.

Single-Dose Formats Dominate GLP-1 Analogues Market

Based on format, the GLP-1 Analogue market is segmented into single-dose, multi-dose, and tablets. The single-dose segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the availability of key approved products such as Wegovy (semaglutide), Mounjaro (tirzepatide), Trulicity (dulaglutide), and Zepbound (tirzepatide) in single-dose autoinjectors. Single-dose formats offer advantages like comfortable self-administration and a lower injection frequency (once weekly), leading to greater treatment adherence.

Subcutaneous Route Prevails in GLP-1 Analogues Market

Based on the route of administration, the global GLP-1 Analogues market is segmented into subcutaneous and oral routes. Subcutaneous administration, further segmented into pen injectors and autoinjectors, held the largest market share in 2023. This dominance is due to the large number of GLP-1 Analogue drugs administered subcutaneously, offering benefits such as bypassing gastrointestinal tract-related adverse effects and faster therapeutic action initiation.

Diabetes Indication Segment Leads GLP-1 Analogues Market

Based on indication, the GLP-1 Analogue market is segmented into diabetes, obesity, and other indications. In 2023, the diabetes indication segment held the largest market share. This large share is attributed to the increasing demand for GLP-1 Analogue drugs for Type-2 Diabetes treatment, a strong research and development pipeline, and the advantages of GLP-1 analogues over other antidiabetic drug classes.

Home Care Settings Segment Dominates GLP-1 Analogues Market

Based on end users, the GLP-1 Analogue market is segmented into home care settings, long-term care facilities, and hospitals & specialty clinics. In 2023, the home care settings segment held the largest market share, driven by the ease and convenience of drug administration in home settings, leading to better patient adherence. The growing adoption of GLP-1 analogues for obesity treatment in home care settings is another key growth driver for this segment.

North America Holds Largest Share in GLP-1 Analogues Market

Based on region, the GLP-1 Analogues market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, with the US being the largest market in the region. This large share is attributed to the increasing adoption of GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and obesity treatment, a growing prevalence of obesity, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and reimbursement availability.

