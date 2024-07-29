Verizon Business awarded $77.7M task order to modernize National Weather Service network infrastructure

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business, a long-term trusted partner of the National Weather Service (NWS), has been awarded a task order valued at nearly $80 million to transition the NWS’s current voice and data services from the Networx contract to the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) vehicle. The transition will help support the NWS’s mission-critical work by providing weather, water and climate data, forecasts, warnings and impact-based decision support services.



To facilitate the transition, the NWS, an agency within the Department of Commerce (DOC), sought a vendor with the proven ability to:

Increase the cost-effectiveness of its services

Reduce total cost of ownership

Improve network performance and manageability

Incorporate new technologies into its transformational roadmap

Verizon Business’s extensive experience in network infrastructure modernization and connectivity solutions made them an ideal partner for this critical project.

“We’re proud to partner with the National Weather Service in their mission to keep our communities safe,” said Michael Adams, Associate Vice President for Federal Civilian Services at Verizon. “Through the modernization of network infrastructure, we can help enhance the capabilities of this vital federal agency as they continue to provide timely and reliable - and in some cases, life-saving - weather information to the American public.”

This award follows the announcement of a three-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Verizon Frontline to explore new strategies to rapidly deploy uncrewed aircraft systems that will collect and distribute imagery of damage resulting from severe storms such as tornadoes and hurricanes. As a NOAA/NWS Weather Ready Nation Ambassador, Verizon also supports the NWS’s efforts to improve the nation’s readiness, responsiveness, and resilience against extreme weather, water, and climate events.

