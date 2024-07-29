Fiberglass Market is expected to be valued at USD 23.19 billion by 2032 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom , July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Fiberglass Market.

The global fiberglass market size was valued at USD 14.33 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 23.19 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period.

Fibreglass is utilised in many different industries, including aerospace, marine, automotive, electronics, and infrastructure. It is a versatile material with great mechanical strength, lightweight characteristics, and chemical stability. The COVID-19 pandemic had a major effect on the fibreglass market, resulting in production stoppages and restricted availability of vehicle components. But by June 2020, significant steps were put in place to boost the industrial sector and revive the economy. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) reported a 10% increase in automotive sales in 2021, contributing to the stabilization and gradual recovery of the fiberglass market. Manufacturers are taking advantage of fresh prospects brought forth by increased demand in the automobile sector, suggesting that the fibreglass market is gradually rebounding.

FIBERGLASS MARKET TRENDS

Rising Demand for Lightweight Composites

The fiberglass market is experiencing notable growth driven by an increasing demand for lightweight composites across various industries. This trend is primarily fueled by escalating environmental concerns and the need to mitigate carbon emissions. As industries prioritize sustainability, the demand for lightweight materials that contribute to reducing carbon footprints is rising.

In particular, the expansion of smart infrastructure is a significant factor driving the application of fiberglass. This material is increasingly utilized to manage building temperatures effectively, enhancing energy efficiency and contributing to sustainable construction practices. Government agencies worldwide are actively investing in the development of energy-efficient buildings, further boosting the demand for fiberglass as a key component in these eco-friendly projects.

Moreover, the renovation and remodeling sector is witnessing a shift towards using fiberglass over traditional materials. This transition is motivated by fiberglass's superior structural stability and enhanced insulation properties. The ongoing growth in the renewable energy sector is also a critical driver for fiberglass demand. The material is essential in manufacturing components for renewable energy systems, such as tidal and wind power technologies, which are vital for harnessing safe and clean energy sources.

FIBERGLASS MARKET GROWTH FACTORS

Surging Demand for Fiberglass in the Transportation Sector: A Catalyst for Market Expansion

Fiberglass, renowned for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance, has been a cornerstone material in the transportation industry since the development of advanced pultrusion techniques. These innovations, which involve combining liquid resin with continuous glass fiber strands, have enabled the creation of high-strength structural forms that are critical for modern transportation applications.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Technological Advancements and Innovations: Advanced Manufacturing Techniques : Recent advancements in manufacturing technologies, such as automated fiber placement and resin infusion systems, have significantly enhanced the efficiency and precision of fiberglass production. These innovations are enabling the creation of more complex and high-performance components for the transportation sector.

: Recent advancements in manufacturing technologies, such as automated fiber placement and resin infusion systems, have significantly enhanced the efficiency and precision of fiberglass production. These innovations are enabling the creation of more complex and high-performance components for the transportation sector. Smart Composites: Integration of sensors and smart technologies into fiberglass composites is emerging as a trend. These smart composites can monitor structural health and performance in real-time, providing valuable data for maintenance and safety. Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Vehicles: Regulatory Pressures : Governments globally are implementing stricter fuel efficiency and emission regulations, compelling automotive manufacturers to seek lightweight materials. Fiberglass, with its superior strength-to-weight characteristics, is increasingly replacing metals like steel and aluminum in vehicle components.

: Governments globally are implementing stricter fuel efficiency and emission regulations, compelling automotive manufacturers to seek lightweight materials. Fiberglass, with its superior strength-to-weight characteristics, is increasingly replacing metals like steel and aluminum in vehicle components. Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: The rise of electric and hybrid vehicles, which require lightweight materials to offset the weight of batteries and enhance efficiency, is further driving the demand for fiberglass. For instance, components such as battery enclosures and structural panels in electric vehicles are often made from fiberglass. Enhanced Safety and Performance Features: Impact Resistance and Durability : Fiberglass's ability to absorb impact and resist fatigue makes it an ideal choice for safety-critical applications. The material's use in crash protection systems, such as bumpers and reinforcement beams, enhances vehicle safety and meets rigorous performance standards.

: Fiberglass's ability to absorb impact and resist fatigue makes it an ideal choice for safety-critical applications. The material's use in crash protection systems, such as bumpers and reinforcement beams, enhances vehicle safety and meets rigorous performance standards. Thermal Management: Advanced fiberglass formulations offer excellent thermal management properties, crucial for high-performance vehicles that operate under extreme conditions. This includes applications in engine components and thermal barriers. Expansion Beyond Traditional Applications: High-Speed Rail and Aerospace : Beyond automotive, fiberglass is gaining traction in high-speed rail and aerospace sectors. In rail transport, fiberglass components contribute to reduced vehicle weight and improved energy efficiency. In aerospace, its high strength-to-weight ratio supports the development of lighter and more efficient aircraft structures.

: Beyond automotive, fiberglass is gaining traction in high-speed rail and aerospace sectors. In rail transport, fiberglass components contribute to reduced vehicle weight and improved energy efficiency. In aerospace, its high strength-to-weight ratio supports the development of lighter and more efficient aircraft structures. Marine Industry Innovations: The marine sector is also experiencing growth in fiberglass use, particularly in high-performance boats and yachts. Innovations in resin formulations and reinforcement techniques are enhancing the material's suitability for marine environments, where resistance to saltwater and UV exposure is critical. Market Dynamics and Regional Insights: Emerging Markets : Rapid industrialization in emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific, is driving demand for fiberglass in transportation infrastructure projects. Countries like China and India are investing heavily in transportation networks, increasing the adoption of fiberglass composites.

: Rapid industrialization in emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific, is driving demand for fiberglass in transportation infrastructure projects. Countries like China and India are investing heavily in transportation networks, increasing the adoption of fiberglass composites. Sustainable Practices: The shift towards sustainable manufacturing practices is influencing the fiberglass market. Manufacturers are focusing on developing eco-friendly resins and recycling processes to reduce the environmental impact of fiberglass production.

Outlook and Future Trends

The fiberglass market is poised for robust growth as the transportation industry continues to prioritize lightweight, high-performance materials. The ongoing advancements in manufacturing technologies and the expanding applications of fiberglass across various transportation sectors will play a pivotal role in shaping the market's future. As regulatory pressures and technological innovations drive the demand for more efficient and safer transportation solutions, fiberglass is set to remain a key material in meeting these evolving industry needs.

FIBERGLASS MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Glass Type Analysis: E-Glass Segment Poised for Continued Growth Due to Expanding Applications

The fiberglass market is categorized into e-glass and specialty glass types. The e-glass segment, also known as electrical glass, commands the largest market share and is projected to sustain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.

E-glass is manufactured from a blend of magnesium, silicon, calcium, aluminum, and boron oxides. This type of glass is renowned for its resistance to vibration and abrasion, coupled with excellent flexibility. E-glass is a staple material in marine, aerospace, and industrial sectors due to its lightweight nature and durable performance.

Characterized by its cost-effectiveness and superior performance, e-glass is considered the industry standard. Its growth is further supported by the increasing adoption of environmentally friendly boron-free fibers, which align with global sustainability trends.

In contrast, the specialty glass segment encompasses S-glass, ECR-glass, D-glass, AR-glass, and other niche varieties. While S-glass offers higher strength and stiffness compared to e-glass, e-glass remains more prevalent in fiber-reinforced polymer composites. Its exceptional chemical, thermal, and moisture resistance makes it a preferred choice for electrical applications, where its insulating properties are particularly valuable.

Product Analysis: Glass Wool Segment to Lead Market Due to Rising Insulation Demand

The market is segmented by product into glass wool, yarn, roving, chopped strands, and other categories. The glass wool segment dominated the market in 2023, driven by its widespread use as a thermal and acoustic insulation material. Glass wool is predominantly applied in indoor environments, such as under pitched roofs, wooden floors, and inner walls. However, it should be noted that glass wool loses its insulation effectiveness when exposed to damp conditions.

Chopped strands, produced by slicing glass filament packages into specified lengths and coated for improved processability, are crucial in the production of fiberglass composites. These strands are utilized in compounding and injection molding technologies, enhancing the performance of fiber-reinforced plastics (FRPs) and fiber-reinforced thermoplastics (FRTPs) in electronics and automotive applications.

Application Analysis: Transportation Segment to Retain Market Leadership Driven by Zero-Emission Goals

The market is analyzed across various applications, including transportation, building & construction, electrical & electronics, pipe & tank, consumer goods, wind energy, and others. The transportation segment holds the largest market share in volume, primarily due to stringent regulatory pressures such as carbon emission targets in Europe and the U.S. Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards are pushing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to incorporate lightweight materials to reduce vehicle weight and enhance fuel efficiency.

Additionally, the surge in construction activities in emerging economies and the growing demand for insulation in buildings are significant drivers of market growth. The push for lightweight materials in both automotive and aerospace sectors is expected to continue propelling the demand for fiberglass. The ongoing trend of substituting heavier metal components with lighter fiberglass in vehicles and aircraft presents substantial growth opportunities for the market.

The focus on zero-emission transportation and enhanced energy efficiency in various sectors is likely to sustain and amplify fiberglass market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: Leading the Market with Robust Growth Potential

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the fiberglass market. This dominance is attributed to the rising demand in rapidly developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand. The region's significant expansion is driven by increased construction activity, fueled by government investments and industrial growth. Fiberglass is widely utilized in electrical and thermal insulation applications, further supporting its regional market growth. The surge in infrastructure development and industrialization continues to accelerate fiberglass demand across the region.

North America: Residential Sector Driving Growth

North America’s fiberglass market is experiencing growth primarily due to the robust residential construction sector. Low-interest rates on housing loans and rising wages are stimulating demand for new housing units, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. Following a slowdown, the construction industry began rebounding strongly from 2021, thanks to substantial investments in infrastructure and smart city initiatives. The increased demand for housing and the expansion of smart infrastructure are key drivers of market growth in the region. In the building & construction sector, fiberglass is extensively used for insulation, cladding, surface coatings, and roofing materials.

Europe: Mature Consumer Electronics Market Enhances Growth

In Europe, the fiberglass market benefits from a mature consumer electronics sector supported by high technological connectivity. The rise of smart workplaces and homes is driving demand for advanced consumer electronics, such as smart TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners. This trend is expected to bolster fiberglass demand as it is integral in the production of these high-tech devices. The increasing adoption of smart technologies and the growth of the consumer electronics sector are anticipated to further fuel the market expansion in Europe.

Middle East & Africa: Construction and Tourism Expansion Fuel Demand

The Middle East & Africa region is witnessing significant growth in the fiberglass market due to a boom in construction activities and tourism sector expansion. Government investments in housing construction, driven by initiatives such as Saudi Arabia’s white land tax, are boosting fiberglass demand. Additionally, the rise in new appliance demand and construction projects across the region contribute to market growth. The expansion of the wind power industry is also expected to drive further market expansion, reflecting the region’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Latin America: Growth Driven by Pipe & Tank Applications

In Latin America, the fiberglass market is primarily driven by the increasing use of fiberglass pipes and tanks in oil disposal applications. Government and private sector investments in infrastructure have heightened the demand for fiberglass due to its superior corrosion resistance, making it an ideal choice for replacing traditional materials. The growth in the pipe & tank industry is a key factor behind the market’s expansion in the region, with fiberglass offering a durable and cost-effective solution for various industrial applications.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES IN FIBERGLASS MARKET

LANXESS (Germany)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

3B - The Fiberglass Comp (Belgium)

Shandong Fiberglass Group Corp (China)

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (Japan)

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.(CTG) (China)

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (China)

Johns Manville (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex (France)

China Jushi Co., Ltd. (China)

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Taiwan)

PFG Fiber Glass Corporation (Taiwan)

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Knauf Insulation (U.S.)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

Company Development Impact BASF Introduces Advanced Glass Fiber Reinforcements BASF unveiled a new line of advanced glass fiber reinforcements designed to enhance the mechanical properties and durability of composites. These reinforcements target applications in automotive and aerospace industries, providing superior impact resistance and weight reduction. High sJushi Group Jushi Group, a leading global producer of fiberglass, announced the expansion of its production facilities in China. The new plant will focus on producing high-strength glass fibers for use in the construction and automotive sectors, aiming to meet the increasing demand for advanced composite materials. High Mitsubishi Chemical Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings introduced a new range of eco-friendly fiberglass products, featuring reduced environmental impact and improved sustainability. These products are aimed at applications in the building and construction sectors, including insulation and reinforcement materials. High 3M 3M announced the launch of a new high-performance fiberglass product specifically designed for the electronics industry. This advanced material offers enhanced thermal and electrical insulation properties, catering to the growing needs of high-tech electronics and smart devices. Low Hexcel Corporation Hexcel Corporation introduced a new carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) that incorporates advanced fiberglass technology. This new material is aimed at reducing weight and increasing strength in aerospace and automotive applications, offering improved performance and fuel efficiency. Moderate Solvay Group Solvay Group acquired a specialty glass fiber producer to enhance its portfolio of high-performance materials. The acquisition is expected to bolster Solvay's capabilities in providing innovative solutions for the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors. High

Market Segmentation

By Glass Type

E-Glass

Specialty

By Product

Glass Wool

Yarns

Roving

Chopped Strands

Others

By Application

Transportation

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Pipe & Tank

Consumer Goods

Wind Energy

Others

By Region

North America (By Glass Type; By Product; By Application, By Country)

Europe (By Glass Type; By Product; By Application, By Country)

Asia Pacific (By Glass Type; By Product; By Application, By Country)

Latin America (By Glass Type; By Product; By Application, By Country)

Middle East & Africa (By Glass Type; By Product; By Application, By Country)

Quantitative Analysis -

- Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

- Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

- Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

