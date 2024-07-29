Chatmeter Releases Industry’s First AI Survey Solution For Multi-Location Brands

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatmeter , the leader in multi-location intelligence, today announced the release of Surveys 2.0, a first-of-its-kind solution from its Pulse Ai: Signals platform. This new AI-driven solution provides multi-location businesses with a comprehensive 360° view of customer insights by continuously analyzing survey data, reviews, and social data together in real-time – a first in the industry. This groundbreaking solution provides precise understanding of customer advocacy behaviors and motivations at both the location and enterprise level, setting a new standard in survey intelligence for multi-location brands.



“We're thrilled to introduce Surveys 2.0, a game-changing tool that finally empowers multi-location businesses to maximize the value they get from customer surveys,” said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter. “Understanding not only if but why customers recommend a business or product to a friend or colleague is crucial in today's competitive landscape. With Surveys 2.0, we're enabling businesses to not only survey customers after each interaction, but also feed the data into large language models to extract key insights and patterns that traditional survey tools do not provide. The results have been extraordinary, and proof that AI is a force multiplier for customer intelligence.”

In today’s hyper-competitive local markets, multi-location businesses must understand not just whether customers recommend their company, but precisely why they do so. Recognizing this critical need, Chatmeter has upgraded its Surveys solution, seamlessly integrating survey data into its Pulse Ai platform. This new enhancement enables businesses to analyze both quantitative and qualitative questions, extracting the most pertinent insights aligned with their strategic objectives.

“Chatmeter’s new Surveys 2.0 solution not only gives us real-time insights from our surveys, but also a competitive edge by identifying emerging trends and new customer preferences before our competitors do,” said Richard Clarke, Senior Manager of Loyalty & Guest Feedback at Northland Properties. “By leveraging AI to analyze survey data in Signals, we’re able to make data-driven decisions, reducing the reliance on guesswork and intuition. We have never had this added capability with past survey solutions before Chatmeter.”

“With Surveys 2.0, Chatmeter is setting a new standard for survey analysis, providing businesses with the detailed, AI-driven insights they need to thrive in a competitive market,” said Chatmeter CTO Dan Cunningham. “Our advanced AI capabilities in Surveys 2.0 make it possible for businesses to quickly identify key insights from survey data, enabling faster and more effective decision-making.”

To learn more about Chatmeter’s new Surveys 2.0 solution, visit www.chatmeter.com/solutions/surveys.

Chatmeter is the multi-location intelligence company reimagining customer connections and reputation management through AI-powered deep listening. Chatmeter makes it easy for multi-location brands to drive real-time impact through relevant insights in critical moments that matter. Chatmeter understands the challenges of multi-location, and omnichannel reputation management, and has created a scaled platform that enables end-to-end visibility for everyone, from local owners to executive leadership. With a 93% customer retention rate, Chatmeter is the brand reputation partner of choice across the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and financial services industries, and more. For more information, visit www.chatmeter.com .

