Eat. Earn. Enjoy: Pizza Nova launches rewarding new loyalty program

Toronto, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza lovers, get ready to be rewarded. Pizza Nova announces the launch of its new loyalty program, Ciao Rewards, designed to thank Pizza Nova’s cherished customers for their continued support and to welcome new pizza enthusiasts into the family. With the introduction of its new app and a sleek, user-friendly website, Pizza Nova has made earning and redeeming rewards easier and tastier than ever.

“Pizza Nova has always been about more than just great food – it’s about community and family,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “We’re excited to launch this loyalty rewards program to give back to our loyal customers who have supported us over the years. The program is an exciting and new way for us to say thank you.”

The loyalty rewards program earns customers two points for every dollar spent at Pizza Nova (pre-tax and excluding delivery fees). Points can be accumulated and redeemed for various rewards, whether it’s a panzerotti with one topping, a hearty sandwich, or a medium pizza with two toppings. Points are valid for six months from the date earned.

“Our new loyalty program makes every bite a more rewarding experience,” said Marylyn Batthish, director of marketing at Pizza Nova. “We’re excited to offer our customers the opportunity to enjoy their favourite Pizza Nova meals while earning points.”

Beyond the basic points formula, Pizza Nova will offer exclusive rewards at key moments in the year - from birthday treats to seasonal promotions and limited-time offers, such as doubling the points on special days.

“At Pizza Nova, our roots run deep in the community,” added Primucci. “This loyalty program not only rewards our customers but also creates more opportunities for us to engage with and support our communities in new and exciting ways.”

Customers can sign up today by downloading the Pizza Nova app to earn points and enjoy rewards.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. The company is known for its fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.

