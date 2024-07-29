DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) Investors to Contact the Firm Before August 5, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Marinus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRNS) Investors. A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Marinus on behalf of purchasers of Marinus securities between March 17, 2021 and May 7, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Marinus describes itself as a “commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of seizure disorders, including rare genetic epilepsies and status epilepticus, which includes the use of ZTALMY® (ganaxolone).” The Randomized Therapy in Status Epilepticus (“RAISE”) trial, is a “pivotal Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus (RSE) patients.”

The truth regarding Marinus’ RAISE trial began to emerge on April 15, 2024, when Marinus issued a press release entitled “Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on the Phase 3 RAISE Trial and Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2024 Financial results.” In the press release, the Company stated, “While we are disappointed that RAISE did not meet the early stopping criteria, we will only be able to determine the trial’s outcome once we unblind and analyze the full data set.”

Following this news, the price of Marinus stock fell $6.22 per share, or 82.7%, to close at $1.30 per share on April 15, 2024. The next day, the price of Marinus stock fell a further $0.10, or 7.69%, to close at $1.20 on April 16, 2024.

Then, on May 8, 2024, before the market opened, the Company filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K. Attached to this Form 8-K was a press release in which the Company announced that it would stop clinical trial enrollment in the RAISE and RAISE II trials.

Following this news, the price of Marinus stock fell $0.14 per share, or 8.91%, to close at $1.43 on May 8, 2024.

