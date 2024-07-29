Company Announcement

29 July 2023

Announcement No. 22

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S maintaining the position above the 5% threshold.

Morgan Stanley’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 2,923,113 shares corresponding to 5.44% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

