MKS Instruments Releases 2024 Environmental, Social, Governance Report

ANDOVER, Mass., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (MKS), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today released its 2024 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report, which highlights MKS’ continued commitment to ESG issues.

“At MKS, we recognize the importance of operating our business in a responsible manner,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS. “This report serves as a testament to our progress, achievements, and ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability holistically into our business.”

The report details the progress MKS has made toward the achievement of its key ESG objectives. Highlights include:

Our commitment to reducing our combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by 2030 from our 2022 baseline, in alignment with criteria established by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and our efforts to develop our consolidated Scope 3 emissions inventory with the goal of setting SBTi-aligned Scope 3 emissions targets. Once we determine our Scope 3 emissions targets, we will submit all of these climate goals to SBTi to be validated against SBTi guidance.



The expansion of our sustainable product portfolio with new, innovative solutions and the establishment of a dedicated team to quantify the carbon footprints of our products and processes, underscoring our commitment to execute on our sustainability strategy.



Our continued focus on our employees’ experience, highlighted by our third annual global employee engagement survey – the first to include participation from Atotech employees post-acquisition – and the launch of our inaugural Employee Resource Group, Women@MKS.



External recognition for our sustainability efforts and responsible business practices by MSCI, Sustainalytics, and Newsweek and Statista.



The Report is available to view here and includes relevant disclosures related to The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) standards.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

