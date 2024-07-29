Edible Garden Products Now Available at Seasons Kosher and New Lincoln Market Locations

BELVIDERE, NJ, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that the Company’s products are now available at Seasons Kosher and Lincoln Market retail locations.

Seasons Kosher, a local supermarket chain, is celebrated for its extensive range of kosher products, which are distinguished by a commitment to quality and ethical sourcing. Likewise, Lincoln Market, known for its fair pricing and diverse selection of high-quality, organic, and conventional products, will also begin carrying Edible Garden products.

"Working with Seasons Kosher and Lincoln Market advances our mission to connect more closely with the communities we serve," said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. "Expanding to these local retailers aligns with our goal to enhance our community presence and embodies our 'Simply Local... Simply Fresh' mantra. Additionally, Edible Garden will support the grand opening of Lincoln Market’s new store, demonstrating our commitment to supporting local stores and the economic vitality of the communities we serve.”

“Our dedication to sustainability and community involvement aligns seamlessly with the principles of Seasons Kosher and Lincoln Market, making these retailers a natural fit for our growth strategy. The availability of Edible Garden products at these retailers offers customers a fresh, locally focused shopping experience that supports local producers and promotes a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/ . For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

