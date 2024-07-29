Celebrity and Entrepreneur Julianne Hough Extends Role with Blender Bites

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ) announces that Emmy Award-winning performer Julianne Hough will continue her role as the Company’s strategic advisor and brand ambassador. Hough, who played a key role in creating Superberry Sport™, will focus her efforts on launching Superberry Sport™ to the Company’s retailers in the United States and Canada. Since joining Blender Bites in March 2023, Ms. Hough has played an instrumental role in enhancing the brand’s presence across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are thrilled to continue working with Julianne Hough, and we can’t imagine launching Superberry Sport™ without her. Her dynamic influence and commitment to our mission have been central to our journey toward success. Julianne brings not just star power but a genuine passion for health and wellness that resonates deeply with our brand values and our aspirations. Her role in our growth story is absolutely vital as we aim to innovate and expand within the smoothie market,” stated Chelsie Hodge, CEO and Founder of Blender Bites.

As part of Ms. Hough’s agreement to continue to promote Blender Bites until at least December 31, 2024, Ms. Hough has agreed to receive all of her equity compensation (see Company press release dated March 24, 2023) in the form of 520,000 stock options, which will allow her to acquire an equivalent number of common shares of the Company at the greater of the market price on the date of grant or CAD$1.70 per share.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi-award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 5000 stores, including Walmart Canada, Loblaws, Sobeys, Walmart USA, Winn-Dixie and the Albertsons group of Companies.

