EagleView Launches "The Altitude Podcast from EagleView"

Rochester, NY, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today EagleView, a leading provider of aerial imagery, announces the launch of the The Altitude Podcast from EagleView hosted by CEO Piers Dormeyer. The podcast will feature stories of pioneers who are redefining the boundaries of their field as Dormeyer sits down with trailblazers and thinkers to ask: "What if?"

“I believe in continuous learning,” said CEO Piers Dormeyer. “There is no better way to learn than by having conversations with the leading thinkers in our fields. Learning how others have led transformations, turned around their businesses or are plotting for the future is insightful for me, for our employees, for our customers and a wide variety of business leaders.”

The podcast compliments the work that EagleView already does through its thought leadership at industry conferences, across its social channels, and its blog.

“This was an opportunity for us to highlight the incredible partners and professionals throughout the industries we already work in and those we are looking to expand into,” said EagleView CMO Marcy Comer. “A podcast is a great way to share the insights from those leaders with the audience they deserve.”

Guests of the podcast include:

Mark Bench, Chief Executive Officer at TriSMART Solar and President of The Residential Solar Association

Logan Graff, Partner at Apple Roofing

Markus Weidner, Chief Innovation Officer for Pennoni

Scott Riopelle, CEO of Interstate Roofing

Nathan Jovanelly, CEO of SunRaise Capital

Guests can be heard speaking about a wide range of topics from the impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act on the solar industry, to what makes a great company and a good team culture.

Prominent Quotes Include:

“I was looking at the IRA saying this fixes I think what's fundamentally off in residential solar finance. Namely I'm talking about transferability of tax credits. And that's a deep dark rabbit hole. But the biggest barrier to solar in general is tax equity. There's a handful of players that control that market and the IRA has really opened up the tax equity to everyone. That's when I knew. I was like it's time. I want to start a leasing company.” - Logan Graff, Partner at Apple Roofing

“I like to be in communication with all the industry leaders that I can. So we take that same approach here at TriSmart. Everyone has a voice. We meet quarterly as a leadership team, not just the executives, but we also get our directors and our managers in the same room and we solve problems together. Then we align on what we call our promises for the quarter and we support each other throughout the quarter to ensure that we have all the right conditions of satisfaction necessary to facilitate that promise." - Mark Bench, Chief Executive Officer at TriSMART Solar and President of The Residential Solar Association

The podcast can be found online here and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView is renowned for its geospatial data and extensive imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

