Matterport to Announce Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results on August 6, 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, after market close. Given the pending acquisition of Matterport by CoStar Group, Inc. that was announced on April 22, 2024, Matterport will not be holding a conference call or live webcast to discuss Matterport’s quarterly financial results. The financial results press release will be accessible from the Matterport website at investors.matterport.com .



About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

©2024 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc.

Investor Contact:

ir@matterport.com

Important Additional Information Regarding the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction among Matterport, CoStar Group, Inc. (“CoStar Group”) and certain subsidiaries of CoStar Group (the “proposed transaction”), CoStar Group filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 21, 2024 a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) to register the shares of CoStar Group’s common stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement has been declared effective. The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement/prospectus that has been sent to the stockholders of Matterport seeking their approval of certain transaction-related proposals. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY MATTERPORT AND COSTAR GROUP WITH THE SEC BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT MATTERPORT AND COSTAR GROUP, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors may obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other relevant documents filed or that will be filed by Matterport and CoStar Group with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov . Copies of documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Matterport, including the proxy statement/prospectus, will be available free of charge from Matterport’s website at http://investors.matterport.com . Copies of documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by CoStar Group, including the proxy statement/prospectus, will be available free of charge from CoStar Group’s website at http://investors.costargroup.com/ .

Participants in the Solicitation

Matterport and certain of its directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Matterport’s stockholders with respect to the proposed transaction. Information about Matterport’s directors and executive officers, including a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is available in the proxy statement/prospectus for the special meeting of stockholders to be held on July 26, 2024. Stockholders of Matterport, potential investors and other readers should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, the products and services offered by Matterport and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment including the global supply chain, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including the inability to consummate the proposed transaction within the anticipated time period, or at all, due to any reason, including the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, including as a result of an inability to comply promptly with the second request from the Federal Trade Commission (the “FTC”) or to satisfy the other conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction; the possibility that changes relating to the operations or assets of Matterport will be required to obtain required governmental clearances or approvals, including but not limited to clearance or approval by the FTC; the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts Matterport’s current plans and operations or diverts management’s attention from its ongoing business; the effects of the proposed transaction on Matterport’s business, operating results, and ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and others with whom Matterport does business; the risk that Matterport’s stock price may decline significantly if the proposed transaction is not consummated; the nature, cost and outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction; Matterport’s ability to grow market share in existing markets or any new markets Matterport may enter; Matterport’s ability to respond to general economic conditions; supply chain disruptions; Matterport’s ability to manage growth effectively; Matterport’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees or directors, or changes required in the retention or recruitment of officers, key employees or directors; the impact of restructuring plans; the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; factors relating to Matterport’s business, operations and financial performance, including the impact of infectious diseases, health epidemics and pandemics; Matterport’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; Matterport’s ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; Matterport’s ability to access sources of capital; Matterport’s ability to maintain and enhance Matterport’s products and brand, and to attract customers; Matterport’s ability to manage, develop and refine Matterport’s technology platform; the success of Matterport’s strategic relationships with third parties; Matterport’s history of losses and whether Matterport will continue to incur continuing losses for the foreseeable future; Matterport’s ability to protect and enforce Matterport’s intellectual property rights; Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities; Matterport’s ability to attract and retain new subscribers; the size of the total addressable market for Matterport’s products and services; the continued adoption of spatial data; any inability to complete acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; general economic uncertainty and the effect of general economic conditions in Matterport’s industry; environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; the volatility of the market price and liquidity of Matterport’s Class A common stock and other securities; the increasingly competitive environment in which Matterport operates; and other factors detailed under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Matterport’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.