Staphylococcal Infections Therapeutics Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights about 22+ Companies and 23+ Pipeline Drugs

This "Staphylococcal Infections - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 22+ companies and 23+ pipeline drugs in Staphylococcal Infections pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Staphylococcal Infections pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Staphylococcal Infections treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Staphylococcal Infections commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Staphylococcal Infections collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Staphylococcal Infections R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Staphylococcal Infections.



This segment of the Staphylococcal Infections report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II/III, II, I, preclinical and discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Ceftobiprole: Basilea Pharmaceutica



Ceftobiprole, the active moiety of the prodrug ceftobiprole medocaril, is an advanced generation cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration, with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant strains (MRSA), and Gram-negative bacteria. The drug is in the Registration stage of development for the treatment of patients with Staphylococcal Infections.



ALS-4: Aptorum



ALS-4 is a novel first-in-class orally administered small molecule drug based on an anti-virulence approach targeting staphylococcus aureus including MRSA. ALS-4 targets the antimicrobial resistant properties of the bacteria and is believed to render the bacteria highly susceptible to the host's immune clearance. ALS-4 is targeted for potential administration on a standalone or on a combination basis with other existing antibiotics such as vancomycin. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Staphylococcal Infections.



HY-133: HYpharm GmbH



HYpharm GmbH and a consortium funded by the DZIF are cooperating in the area of production and preclinical development of the phage lysin protein HY-133. A joint early clinical development for the nasal decolonization of Staphylococcus aureus is specifically planned. The drug is currently in the preclinical stage of development for the treatment of Staphylococcal Infections.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Staphylococcal Infections therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Staphylococcal Infections drugs.



There are approx. 22+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Staphylococcal Infections. The companies which have their Staphylococcal Infections drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Registration include, Basilea Pharmaceutica.

How many companies are developing Staphylococcal Infections drugs?

How many Staphylococcal Infections drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Staphylococcal Infections?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Staphylococcal Infections therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Staphylococcal Infections and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

HYpharm GmbH

Aptorum

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Destiny Pharma

Technophage

Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Trellis Bioscience

Lytix Biopharma

Locus Biosciences

HY-133

ALS-4

Ceftobiprole

XF-73

TP-102

9MW1411

AP-SA02

TRL1068

LTX-109

LBP-SA01

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intramuscular

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule

Peptide

