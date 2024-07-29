Europe Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Increasing Adoption of Digital Marketing Strategies & Growing Demand for Personalized and Targeted Marketing Solutions

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Country, Product, Type, Application, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Marketing Technology (MarTech) market size is anticipated to reach USD 285.5 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2024 to 2030

The MarTech Market in Europe is driven by several key factors, including the increasing adoption of digital marketing strategies, the growing demand for personalized and targeted marketing solutions, and the emphasis on data-driven decision-making.







Companies are leveraging MarTech tools to optimize customer engagement, improve campaign effectiveness, and drive ROI through data analytics and automation. Additionally, the rise of mobile marketing, social media platforms, and e-commerce has propelled the need for advanced MarTech solutions that can integrate with multiple channels and provide real-time insights, making MarTech a critical component of modern marketing strategies in Europe.



Europe Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Report Highlights

Based on product, social media tools held the largest market share of 23.3% in 2023. Social media tools offer a cost-effective solution compared to other marketing tools. Integrating social media tools with marketing technology leads to the development of highly effective marketing campaigns

Sales enablement tools are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to factors including the imperative to streamline sales processes, it improves sales team preparedness, and offers valuable insights to maintain uniformity across sales personnel

Based on type, the digital marketing sector dominated the market in 2023. The swift transition to digitalization has transformed how businesses operate and execute their strategic plans

The offline marketing sector is experiencing rapid growth, focusing on promoting products or services through non-digital channels. This includes strategies such as print advertisements, billboards, direct mail campaigns, participation in trade shows, and sponsorship activities

Based on applications, the healthcare segment dominated the market in 2023. The expansion of the segment is driven by the increasing adoption of chatbots within the healthcare industry

The retail and e-commerce sectors are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years. E-commerce enterprises utilize data analytics tools to track customer interactions and preferences. This data is then utilized to offer personalized product recommendations and targeted promotions, enhancing the overall shopping journey for customers

Germany held the largest market share in 2023. Germany's strong presence in the marketing technology, significant investment in digital solutions and its strategic focus on measuring advertising performance are some of the factors propelling the market growth. France is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to apid technological advancements and dynamic startup culture

In March 2024, Google introduced a new API within the Google Marketing Platform, offering enhanced capabilities to advertisers. This API is designed to streamline administration tasks for users of the Google Marketing Platform, providing organizational administrators with key features

