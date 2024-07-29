India Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Increased Emphasis on Self-reliance has Led to a Significant Push Towards Indigenous Manufacturing

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Engine, Aircrafts Manufacturing), Aircraft (Commercial, Business), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India aerospace parts manufacturing market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.48 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030

The emphasis on self-reliance in the defense sector in India has led to a significant push towards indigenous manufacturing of aerospace components tailored for defense applications.







This strategic focus aims to reduce foreign suppliers' dependency on critical defense equipment and technology, thereby enhancing national security and sovereignty. As a result, the aerospace parts manufacturing sector has experienced a substantial boost, with increased investments in research and development, technological capabilities, and production infrastructure. Collaboration between defense establishments, private aerospace companies, and academic institutions has further accelerated innovation in designing and manufacturing aerospace components optimized for defense requirements.



India Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the aircrafts segment held the largest market share of 51.2% in 2023. The rise in air travel demand for commercial and private purposes has increased the demand for aircraft segment.

Avionics is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Avionics technology continues to evolve rapidly, with innovations such as advanced flight management systems, improved communication systems, more efficient navigation tools (like GPS and ADS-B), and enhanced cockpit displays. These advancements drive demand as airlines and aircraft operators seek to upgrade their avionics for improved safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

Based on aircraft, the commercial segment held the largest market share. Innovations in aircraft design, materials, engines, and avionics have led to more advanced and efficient commercial aircraft development.

The business segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. Business aircraft provide enhanced security and confidentiality, which is crucial for high-profile executives, government officials, and VIPs. The ability to control who has access to the aircraft and avoid public terminals contributes to the attractiveness of business aviation.

In February 2024, Airbus strategically partnered with Dynamatic Technologies to manufacture A220 aircraft doors in India, marking a significant development in the aviation industry. This partnership signifies Airbus' commitment to enhancing its presence in India's aerospace sector while leveraging Dynamatic Technologies' expertise in precision engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities. By localizing the production of A220 aircraft doors in India, Airbus aims to strengthen its supply chain resilience, reduce costs, and tap into India's growing aviation market.

Companies Featured

Aequs Private Limited

Aeron Systems Private Limited

ALPHA DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

avantel limited

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Dynamatic Technologies Limited

Godrej.com

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

L&T Technology Services Limited

Tata Advanced Systems Limited

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. India Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Raw Material Trends

3.2.3. Technological Overview

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. Macro-environmental Analysis



Chapter 4. India Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. India Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Engine

4.3.1. Engine Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.4. Aircrafts Manufacturing

4.5. Cabin Interiors

4.6. Equipment, Safety & Support

4.7. Avionics

4.8. Insulation Components



Chapter 5. India Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market: Aircraft Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Aircraft Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. India Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecast, By Aircraft, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Commercial

5.4. Business

5.5. Military



Chapter 6. India Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market - Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Heat Map/Position Analysis, 2023

6.4. Strategy Mapping

6.4.1. Expansion

6.4.2. Mergers & Acquisition

6.4.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

6.4.4. New Product Launches

6.4.5. Research And Development

6.5. Company Profiles

6.5.1. Participant's overview

6.5.2. Financial performance

6.5.3. Product benchmarking

6.5.4. Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhp1a0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment