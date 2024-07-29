Paytronix Appoints SaaS Product Expert, Jimmy Fortuna, to Board of Directors

NEWTON, Mass., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced the appointment of Jimmy Fortuna to its Board of Directors.



Fortuna serves as the Chief Product Officer at Enverus, a software company that specializes in technology solutions for the global energy sector. His expertise in product development traces back 30 years to his time with hospitality and retail technology provider, Radiant Systems, in 1995. He spent nine years at Radiant Systems before moving to NCR Corporation in July 2011, where he rose to VP of Product Development for their Hospitality division. Fortuna has a sustained track record of building exceptional teams that introduce industry-leading innovation to the market.





Jimmy Fortuna has been named to the Paytronix Board of Directors

“We are thrilled to add Jimmy to our board as an advisor and partner to the business,” said Jeff Hindman, CEO of Paytronix. “Jimmy’s experience scaling successful software businesses, understanding of our industry, and long history of innovation and impact throughout his career will bring a wealth of experience to the Paytronix board. I am excited to have him as a partner as we continue to build mission-critical technology for the industry.”

Fortuna brings nearly 30 years of product experience to the table, with over 15 years in the hospitality and convenience industries. He is a builder and inventor with 10 patents, many of which apply to point-of-sale mobility for restaurants, cryptographic transaction security for convenience stores, retail cyber security, and fleet vehicle telematics. His passion for building extends to his love for scaling businesses, which has allowed him to lead brands through multiples stages of growth while building tools that differentiate them from their competitors.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Paytronix Board of Directors and get to work helping drive the company’s future success,” said Fortuna. “I look forward to supporting Paytronix as the company extends their market-leading innovation and continue a 20-plus year journey of helping leading hospitality brands to delight their customers.”

About Paytronix

Paytronix is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

