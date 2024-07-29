U.S. Sperm Bank Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 by Donor Type (Known, Anonymous), Service (Hospital Storage, Semen Analysis), Fertilization Technique (Donor Insemination, IVF)

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Sperm Bank Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Donor Type (Known Donor, Anonymous Donor), Service (Hospital Sperm Storage, Semen Analysis), Fertilization Technique (Donor Insemination, In Vitro Fertilization), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. sperm bank market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030

Innovations in cryopreservation techniques, the emergence of fertility tourism, increasing access to infertility treatment and increase in the risk of miscarriages are the key factors driving the growth.







According to March of Dimes, approximately 20 in 100 pregnancies end in miscarriage, and following three consecutive miscarriages, the likelihood of experiencing another miscarriage increases to approximately 43%. In addition, the demand for sperm bank services is projected to grow due to increased levels of male infertility, insufficient sperm volume, and problems with ejaculation.



A rise in funding and supportive government initiatives across various states in U.S. is anticipated to boost the adoption of fertility treatments, thereby driving the demand for sperm banks. The U.S. government bodies and initiatives including the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and Office on Women's Health (OWH), a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are making efforts for maternal and child health including issues with miscarriage.



U.S. Sperm Bank Market Report Highlights

In terms of donor type, the known donor segment dominated the market with a share of more than 55% and the fastest CAGR of 3.8% CAGR in 2023. Key factors driving this segment growth include selecting a donor of choice specifically of a close relative including a friend, family member, or even an acquaintance.

Based on fertilization technique, the donor insemination segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to the benefits and ease of the technique.

Based on service, the semen analysis segment dominated the market in 2023. Key factors driving this segment's growth include advancements in semen analysis techniques, growing demand for assisted reproductive technologies, and increasing infertility rates.

In January 2024, Xytex, plans to debut FAMLINK BETA. This exclusive, by-invitation-only program is designed to cater to Xytex's valued clients who have successfully welcomed a child using a Xytex donor.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Donor Type Outlook

2.2.2. Service Outlook

2.2.3. Fertilization Techniques

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Sperm Bank Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Innovations in cryopreservation techniques

3.2.1.2. Rising emergence of fertility tourism

3.2.1.3. Increasing access to infertility treatment

3.2.1.4. Increase in the risk of miscarriage

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Stigma and social norms

3.3. U.S. Sperm Bank Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Sperm Bank Market: Donor Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Donor Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Sperm Bank Market by Donor Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Known Donor

4.4.2. Anonymous Donor



Chapter 5. U.S. Sperm Bank Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Service Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Sperm Bank Market by Service Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Sperm storage

5.4.2. Semen analysis

5.4.3. Genetic consultation



Chapter 6. U.S. Sperm Bank Market: Fertilization Techniques Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Fertilization Techniques Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Sperm Bank Market by Fertilization Techniques Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.4.1. Donor insemination

6.4.2. In vitro fertilization



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic initiatives

